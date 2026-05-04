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Home > Sports News > WATCH: PSL 2026 Final Turns Meme Fest as CEO And Officials Throw ‘Keypad Phones’ at Crowd in 5G Era — Video Goes Viral

WATCH: PSL 2026 Final Turns Meme Fest as CEO And Officials Throw ‘Keypad Phones’ at Crowd in 5G Era — Video Goes Viral

PSL 2026 final saw controversy as Pakistan Super League officials threw keypad phones into the crowd at Gaddafi Stadium. The viral video sparked massive trolling on social media, overshadowing Peshawar Zalmi’s title win over Hyderabad Kingsmen in Lahore.

Keypad phones were thrown into the crowd during the PSL 2026 Final. Image Credit: X
Keypad phones were thrown into the crowd during the PSL 2026 Final. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 12:51 IST

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WATCH: PSL 2026 Final Turns Meme Fest as CEO And Officials Throw ‘Keypad Phones’ at Crowd in 5G Era — Video Goes Viral

PSL 2026 Final: The Pakistan Super League 2026 ended in the same fashion as it started. In the PSL 2026 final between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, there was a moment where top officials were seen throwing keypad phones into the crowd. While announcing it as a ‘free giveaway,’ the officials were trolled for throwing technologically outdated phones. This moment occurred after the 10th over of the second innings during the Zalmi’s chase. The video went viral on social media platforms, including Twitter, where users from India, too, reacted and trolled the Pakistan Super League for its cheap theatrics. Fans argued that there is no need to throw such phones into the crowd.

WATCH: PSL 2026 Officials throw keypad mobile phones




The PSL 2026 officials were caught in a controversial moment as they were throwing keypad phones into the crowd. It proved to be a sorry moment for the league and the Pakistan Cricket Board as the decision to throw phones in the crowd possibly showed them as cheap. As the Peshawar Zalmi was approaching the second half of their title-winning chase, the stunt from PSL officials caught all the negative attention.

Fans react to PSL 2026 Final controversy




The fans quickly took to social media, reacting to PSL 2026 officials throwing keypad phones in the crowd at Gaddafi Stadium. 




The fans taking to Twitter talked about how teenagers in India do not accept such phones. 




Reacting to the viral video of PSL 2026 officials throwing phones to fans, the jokes went flying on social media platforms. 




Given how the world of technology has evolved over the years, fans argued whether such a giveaway makes any sense in 2026. 




On the other hand, fans from Pakistan argued that the IPL is not doing any good, and it is not like the grand league from India is giving its fans an iPhone.

PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi crowned champions against Hyderabad Kingsmen

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 final on May 3 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Peshawar Zalmi defeated a determined Hyderabad Kingsmen after overcoming a top-order wobble. The driving force was Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie, who dismissed the Kingsmen for 129 by taking four wickets in as many overs. Later, Hardie produced a half-century to assist Zalmi win their second championship after reaching the crease at 7-2. Babar Azam finally appreciated his breakthrough moment as captain, with a happy expression on his face. Peshawar Zalmi ended the Hyderabad Kingsmen’s long title drought on Sunday by defeating them by five wickets in the PSL 11 final at the Gaddafi Stadium. 

Also Read: PSL 2026 Final: Will Babar Azam Retire From T20 Cricket After Peshawar Zalmi’s Title Win? Former Pakistan Captain Drops Huge Update on His Future — WATCH Video

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Tags: aaron-hardiebabar azamGaddafi StadiumGaddafi Stadium Lahorehome-hero-pos-12lahorePakistan Super League 2026Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad KingsmenPSL 2026 finalPSL ControversyPSL viral moment

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WATCH: PSL 2026 Final Turns Meme Fest as CEO And Officials Throw ‘Keypad Phones’ at Crowd in 5G Era — Video Goes Viral

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WATCH: PSL 2026 Final Turns Meme Fest as CEO And Officials Throw ‘Keypad Phones’ at Crowd in 5G Era — Video Goes Viral
WATCH: PSL 2026 Final Turns Meme Fest as CEO And Officials Throw ‘Keypad Phones’ at Crowd in 5G Era — Video Goes Viral
WATCH: PSL 2026 Final Turns Meme Fest as CEO And Officials Throw ‘Keypad Phones’ at Crowd in 5G Era — Video Goes Viral
WATCH: PSL 2026 Final Turns Meme Fest as CEO And Officials Throw ‘Keypad Phones’ at Crowd in 5G Era — Video Goes Viral

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