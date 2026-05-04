‘TMC Will Win After Sunset’: Mamata Banerjee Exudes Confidence As BJP Leads In Bengal

Mamata Banerjee, the leader of the Trinamool Congress and chief minister of West Bengal, said on Monday that there were anomalies in the Assembly Elections 2026 counting process. She accused the Election Commission of India and central troops of acting unfairly, claiming that the vote-counting process had been stopped in multiple locations as the Election Commission’s estimates started to come in.

What Did Mamata Banerjee Say?

The Chief Minister urged her party’s counting agents to stay at counting locations in a self-made video after the BJP surpassed the halfway point in the 294-member legislature according to early leads.”Don’t give up; we’ll prevail after dusk,” she remarked. “It is not being mentioned that we are ahead by almost 100 seats. Everything is being reported incorrectly. Central forces support the Election Commission, which is operating fully on its own initiative. Mamata Banerjee said that the central forces and the police were collaborating. Additionally, she said that counting has been stopped in numerous locations as a strategy to help the BJP.







“Candidates and counting agents must remain in the counting center. I have been stating since yesterday that this is the BJP’s strategy, and they will be presented first. In many locations, they have stopped counting. Atrocities against the TMC are being carried out by central troops from all directions; such machines have been discovered in Kalyani, where they are unmatched,” she stated. According to reports, Mamata Banerjee’s hopes of winning a fourth term in a row are likely to be derailed by the Trinamool Congress’s defeat in the state.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress was ahead on 92 seats, while the BJP was leading on 187 seats, according to ECI trends. As the BJP secured a sizable majority, BJP members sang “Jai Shree Ram” outside West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kolkata home. With an astounding 91.66% of voters casting ballots in Phase-II of the Assembly elections, West Bengal had the highest voter participation since independence. Participation in the phase-I survey was 93.19%, resulting in a combined poll percentage of 92.47%. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the main opposition in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election with 77 seats and roughly 38% of the vote, a significant increase from its previous total. The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, won 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of about 48%. No seats were won by the Left-Congress alliance.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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