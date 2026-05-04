Who Is Ratan Ranjan? Social Media Influencer And Mimicry Artist Goes Viral After Satirical Skit As Mamata Banerjee, Carries Plate Of ‘Jhalmuri’ To BJP HQ

Social media influencer and mimicry artist Ratan Ranjan has gone viral after a satirical performance outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, where he appeared dressed as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and carried a plate of ‘jhalmuri’, a popular Bengali street snack.

The performance, which quickly gained attention online, was presented as a political satire on the ongoing electoral mood in West Bengal. Ranjan imitated the Chief Minister’s gestures, tone, and walking style while delivering a parody monologue referring to shifting political trends in the state.

Satirical Performance Outside BJP HQ: Ratan Ranjan’s Mimicry Act Goes Viral

Arriving at the BJP office on Monday, Ratan Ranjan staged a dramatic skit that drew attention from onlookers and party workers. Dressed in a manner resembling Mamata Banerjee’s public appearance style, he used humour and exaggeration to comment on election narratives and political competition in Bengal.

He was seen holding a plate of ‘jhalmuri’, which he used as a symbolic prop during his performance, blending cultural references with political satire.

#WATCH | Delhi: A social media influencer and mimicry artist, Ratan Ranjan, dresses up as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and carries a plate of ‘jhalmuri’ to the BJP HQ. pic.twitter.com/3Np3njfznj — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Viral Mimicry Of Mamata Banerjee: Political Satire On Bengal Elections

During the act, Ranjan mimicked the West Bengal Chief Minister’s speaking style and made satirical remarks about political developments and voter sentiment. His performance included exaggerated political commentary, which quickly circulated on social media platforms.

The skit was widely shared online, with viewers reacting to its comedic take on the ongoing political climate in the state.

Election Context: Counting Trends Continue In West Bengal

The performance came at a time when vote counting is underway in West Bengal. Early trends have shown a close contest between major political parties, with shifting leads across constituencies as counting progresses.

West Bengal remains one of the most closely watched states in the Assembly Election 2026 cycle, with results still being updated by the Election Commission of India.

2021 West Bengal Election Background: Previous Mandate

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress secured a decisive victory under Mamata Banerjee, winning 213 out of 294 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the main opposition with 77 seats, while the Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats.

That election marked a strong mandate for the ruling party, setting the backdrop for the current electoral contest.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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