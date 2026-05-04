Nagaon, Tezpur, Silchar, Karimganj Election Results LIVE: Full Winners List and Key Candidates Across Parties

The major political parties which include BJP and Congress (INC) and AIUDF and AGP and AAP are fighting for control of Nagaon and Tezpur and Silchar and Karimganj which are important electoral districts in Assam. Nagaon elections featured a battle between Rupak Sarmah who represented BJP and his two opponents from Congress and AIUDF. Prithiraj Rava conducted a powerful Tezpur campaign because his electoral method combined local community engagement with direct contact to voters.

Silchar & Karimganj Contests Heat Up: Abhijit Paul Faces Urban Voters as Jakaria Ahmed–Aminur Rashid Choudhury Battle Turns Multi-Party Showdown

Abhijit Paul emerged as a strong candidate in Silchar because he represented an important urban voting group which chose between development and infrastructure matters that formed the election campaign. The political battle in Karimganj between Jakaria Ahmed and Aminur Rashid Choudhury developed into a multiparty conflict, which people supported based on their respective party affiliations and their ethnic backgrounds. The BJP sought to maintain its past achievements in elections while the Congress (INC) party utilized fresh methods to regain its previous political strength.

All India United Democratic Front, Asom Gana Parishad & Aam Aadmi Party Shape Evolving Power Dynamics

The AIUDF party maintained its power in voting areas with high Muslim populations while the AGP group dedicated its efforts to promote the political interests of regional communities. The AAP party which recently entered Assam politics attempted to establish itself by promoting its platform for government efficiency and its fight against corruption. The complete list of election victors shows a divided political outcome which maintains parts of Assam’s existing power structure while introducing some new political elements. Voter participation reached high levels which demonstrated that people had become more aware about political matters. The election results determine who will lead the community while they also reveal the political patterns which will emerge in future state elections.

Assam Election Results 2026 Winners List and Party Performance Analysis

As Assam Elections Results 2026 Rupak Sarmah (Nagaon), Prithiraj Rava (Tezpur) is leading , and Dr Rajdeep Roy (Silchar) is leading, Jakaria Ahmed Leading From Karimganj North and Aminur Rashid Choudhury Leading From Karimganj South.

Rupak Sarmah, Prithiraj Rava, Abhijit Paul & Jakaria Ahmed–Aminur Rashid Choudhury Highlight Rise of New Political Voices

The limited presence of AAP showed that young voters were developing new political interests. The election period generated extensive discussion about Rupak Sarmah (Nagaon), Prithiraj Rava from (Tezpur) is leading; and Dr Rajdeep Roy (Silchar) is leading, and Jakaria Ahmed along with Aminur Rashid Choudhury (Karimganj) as potential candidates.

Nagaon Tezpur Silchar Karimganj Candidate Lists and Electoral Battle Insights



The candidate list for Nagaon, Tezpur, Silchar, and Karimganj reveals the depth of electoral competition in Assam. Nagaon became a battleground between Rupak Sarmah and his Congress and AIUDF competitors who created a tightly contested electionis leading. Prithiraj Rava of Tezpur used local problems and youth participation to advance his political career. Abhijit Paul the candidate from Silchar used his urban development and connectivity platform to attract voters from multiple demographic groups.

Jakaria Ahmed vs Aminur Rashid Choudhury as BJP, INC, AIUDF, AGP & AAP Shape Future Alliances

The electoral contest in Karimganj became competitive because both Jakaria Ahmed and Aminur Rashid Choudhury entered the race, which allowed community factions and political organizations to back their candidates. The candidates running from BJP, Congress (INC), AIUDF, AGP, and AAP established strong local ties which led to fierce electoral contests in every voting district. The electoral contests decided immediate winners while they created future political party relationships in Assam.

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