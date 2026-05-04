Who Will Be Tamil Nadu CM? A Look At Top Contenders Including Vijay As TVK Races Towards Majority In A Stunning Debut

TAMIL NADU ELECTIONS 2026: According to the initial trends of the results of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor C. Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading in four of the seven Assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar district. Whereas the two national parties, the BJP and the CPI, were leading in one seat each, the ruling DMK was leading in the third Assembly segment. Other than the State Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, the sitting MLA and trailing by 2,937 votes at the halfway mark, among the major upsets as of 2.20 p.m. was the DMK. At the same time, the nine-time MLA, who had to be satisfied with 32,135 votes, a political novice, K. Karthik Kumar of the TVK, has secured 35,072 votes. The AIADMK’s S. Sethupathy got only 18,493 votes.

What’s happening in the Tamil Nadu elections?

The K. Jagadeshwari of the TVK, with a lead of 9,331 votes in the 11th round, has secured a lead in the Rajapalayam Assembly seat over the DMK with two-time MLA in the seat S. Thangapandian. Ms. Jagadeshwari has got whopping 38,591 votes but Mr. Thangapandian has received 29,360 votes.

On the same note, the TVK was on the lead in Sivakasi Assembly constituency. Its candidate, S. Keerthana, has got 44,125 votes at the end of 14th round, and widened her lead with a margin of 7,049 votes against sitting Congress MLA, G. Ashokan, who had bagged 37,076 votes. Former State Minister of AIADMK, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji who was leading until then, is now trailing with 35,806 votes.

Another TVK candidate, P. Selvam (29,807), was leading with a margin of 1,970 votes in the 10th round in the Virudhunagar Assembly constituency, while the DMDK’s V. Vijayaprabhakaran was trailing with 27,837 votes.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is currently trailing from the Kolathur assembly seat. VS Babu of the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading from the seat with a margin of more than 7731 votes, according to the Election Commission of India trends pic.twitter.com/xfCTp5YxZr — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Who are the top CM faces for Tamil Nadu?

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, commonly known as Vijay or “Thalapathy” has been a huge force in Tamil cinema for years. Born on June 22, 1974, he built a massive fan base through hit after hit. But he didn’t stop with just films. In 2024, Vijay jumped into politics and started the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), shaping it around modern Dravidian ideas. His risky move made waves, especially when his party performed exceptionally well in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Aadhav Arjuna

Aadhav Arjuna is starting to make waves in Tamil Nadu politics, especially after the spotlight hit him during the 2026 Assembly elections. He’s part of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the party led by actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar.

People know Aadhav for showing up on the ground and really connecting with younger voters. He’s been busy, rallying people behind TVK in important constituencies across the state. Aadhav isn’t a household name statewide just yet, but you can see his profile rising within the party. With TVK trying to shake things up and stand out as a real alternative to the old Dravidian parties, Aadhav Arjuna’s future in Tamil Nadu politics looks promising.

KA Sengottaiyan

K. A. Sengottaiyan stands out as one of the senior AIADMK leaders from Tamil Nadu. He’s been with the party for a long time, landed several terms as an MLA, and taken charge of important ministries, school education being one of them. People know him best for his solid support in the Kongu region, especially near Gobichettipalayam.

Within AIADMK, he’s seen as a veteran who knows his way around party affairs and election strategies. Through all the political shifts in Tamil Nadu, Sengottaiyan has managed to stay relevant and in the mix, shaping decisions and keeping his influence alive.

MUST READ: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: Vijay’s TVK and AIADMK Battle For Top Spot, DMK Poor Third