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Home > India News > Who Will Be Next Assam CM? A Look At Top Contenders As Himanta Biswa Sarma Races Towards Majority

Who Will Be Next Assam CM? A Look At Top Contenders As Himanta Biswa Sarma Races Towards Majority

The election results for Assam elections started counting votes on May 4 2026 which served as the last stage of the election process. The Election Commission's preliminary results show that the NDA party currently leads elections in approximately 100 electoral districts. The counting of votes for 126 Assembly constituencies will determine whether the ruling NDA party maintains its power or the Congress-led alliance assumes control of the government.

Who Will Be Next Assam CM? A Look At Top Contenders As Himanta Biswa Sarma Races Towards Majority. Photo: AI
Who Will Be Next Assam CM? A Look At Top Contenders As Himanta Biswa Sarma Races Towards Majority. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 16:16 IST

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Who Will Be Next Assam CM? A Look At Top Contenders As Himanta Biswa Sarma Races Towards Majority

The election results for Assam elections started counting votes on May 4 2026 which served as the last stage of the election process. The Election Commission’s preliminary results show that the NDA party currently leads elections in approximately 100 electoral districts. The counting of votes for 126 Assembly constituencies will determine whether the ruling NDA party maintains its power or the Congress-led alliance assumes control of the government.

Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full Winner List of BJP, Congress, AIUDF And Others

The political race this year was characterized by various alliances and parties. The NDA alliance consisted of BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodo People’s Front (BPF) who fielded 90, 26, and 11 candidates respectively. The opposition alliance was formed by Indian National Congress which fielded 99 candidates together with Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M), and APHLC regional parties. The contest had multiple competitors because AIUDF, Aam Aadmi Party, United People’s Party Liberal, Trinamool Congress, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha entered the race together with 258 Independent candidates.

S.No Constituency Leading Candidate Total Votes Margin Status
1 Golakganj (6) Ashwini Ray Sarkar 68352 13346 12/19
2 Goalpara West (13) Pabitra Rabha 84921 35690 19/21
3 Dudhnoi (15) Tankeswar Rabha 81441 42848 18/24
4 Abhayapuri (16) Bhupen Roy 106407 59225 16/17
5 Bijni (20) Arup Kumar Dey 65249 32083 16/18
6 Bhowanipur-Sorbhog (21) Ranjeet Kumar Dass 104150 34697 18/20
7 Boko-Chaygaon (28) Raju Mesh 97630 55238 15/18
8 Palasbari (29) Himangshu Shekhar Baishya 73002 29822 13/20
9 Rangia (31) Bhabesh Kalita 94361 25608 17/19
10 Kamalpur (32) Diganta Kalita 66802 19164 15/17
11 Dispur (33) Pradyut Bordoloi 96484 48494 18/20
12 Guwahati Central (36) Vijay Kumar Gupta 90415 55579 14/16
13 Jalukbari (37) Himanta Biswa Sarma 103793 73750 15/18
14 Barkhetri (38) Narayan Deka 89174 14496 17/21
15 Nalbari (39) Jayanta Mallabaruah 99343 54040 16/20
16 Tihu (40) Chandramohan Patowary 73621 29939 13/19
17 Tamulpur (43) Biswajit Daimary 77437 19581 16/18
18 Goreswar (44) Victor Kumar Das 91421 67167 15/17
19 Sipajhar (49) Paramananda Rajbongshi 94530 31410 19/21
20 Mangaldai (50) Nilima Devi 100078 23936 18/18
21 Morigaon (54) Rama Kanta Dewri 104427 56417 18/20
22 Barhampur (59) Jitu Goswami 56370 15316 11/21
23 Nagaon-Batadraba (60) Rupak Sarmah 113958 61984 18/18
24 Raha (61) Sashi Kanta Das 66487 2671 14/22
25 Hojai (63) Shiladitya Dev 129198 68442 20/23
26 Lumding (64) Sibu Misra 76489 5464 16/24
27 Dhekiajuli (65) Ashok Singhal 63886 29284 12/21
28 Barchalla (66) Ritu Baran Sarmah 47993 11677 11/18
29 Rangapara (68) Krishna Kamal Tanti 56419 34377 10/16
30 Naduar (69) Padma Hazarika 105845 57788 17/19
31 Biswanath (70) Pallab Lochan Das 57257 11179 12/17
32 Gohpur (72) Utpal Borah 89933 48550 17/19
33 Bihpuria (73) Bhupen Kumar Borah 63146 5050 13/15
34 Rongonadi (74) Rishiraj Hazarika 73292 31959 13/16
35 Lakhimpur (76) Manab Deka 72982 26896 13/15
36 Dhakuakhana (77) Naba Kumar Doley 85165 46769 15/17
37 Sadiya (81) Bolin Chetia 74902 34007 15/20
38 Doomdooma (82) Rupesh Gowala 79519 50941 17/19
39 Margherita (83) Bhaskar Sharma 85137 54563 20/22
40 Digboi (84) Suren Phukan 65690 41073 19/19
41 Makum (85) Sanjoy Kishan 74694 28276 20/20
42 Tinsukia (86) Pulok Gohain 77572 43816 18/20
43 Chabua-Lahowal (87) Binod Hazarika 86573 49573 16/18
44 Dibrugarh (88) Prasanta Phukan 105969 71263 17/18
45 Khowang (89) Chakradhar Gogoi 66739 9893 15/16
46 Duliajan (90) Rameswar Teli 65131 9092 15/21
47 Tingkhong (91) Bimal Borah 88579 48747 16/17
48 Naharkatia (92) Taranga Gogoi 84984 60190 15/15
49 Sonari (93) Dharmeswar Konwar 60059 18203 17/22
50 Mahmora (94) Suruj Dehingia 67828 15605 18/19
51 Demow (95) Susanta Borgohain 86414 32393 16/18
52 Nazira (97) Mayur Borgohain 80416 36602 14/17
53 Mariani (101) Rupjyoti Kurmi 66653 19160 13/15
54 Titabor (102) Dhiraj Gowala 75969 22219 12/16
55 Golaghat (103) Ajanta Neog 97222 42277 18/20
56 Dergaon (104) Mridul Kumar Dutta 90049 36953 19/19
57 Sarupathar (107) Biswajit Phukan 94266 54519 15/17
58 Bokajan (108) Surjya Rongphar 68373 17183 15/17
59 Howraghat (109) Lunsing Teron 78873 56221 13/18
60 Diphu (110) Niso Terangpi 69257 35229 13/17
61 Rongkhang (111) Tuliram Ronghang 76287 54906 14/18
62 Amri (112) Habbey Teron 48454 23107 13/17
63 Haflong (113) Rupali Langthasa 53247 34377 13/19
64 Lakhipur (114) Kaushik Rai 107436 83145 14/16
65 Udharbond (115) Rajdeep Goala 94127 50066 15/17
66 Katigorah (116) Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha 69987 32238 12/21
67 Borkhola (117) Kishor Nath 99846 44049 17/19
68 Silchar (118) Dr. Rajdeep Roy 81696 39523 14/19
69 Dholai (120) Amiya Kanti Das 100314 44343 18/19
70 Hailakandi (121) Milon Das 90740 34364 19/24
71 Patharkandi (125) Krishnendu Paul 81789 38335 16/20
72 Ram Krishna Nagar (126) Bijoy Malakar 119650 75272 18/20

Who Will Be Assam CM? Himanta Biswa Sarma Likely to be Next CM

The ruling National Democratic Alliance will establish its third consecutive government in Assam based on Election Commission results which show them winning 98 of 126 seats. The majority mark needed is 64.

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The BJP headquarters in Assam experienced a festive celebration on Monday afternoon when party workers began their festivities. Supporters at Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha celebrated by waving saffron flags and playing drums while they danced and applied gulal on each other and shouted “Joi Aai Asom” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

Next Assam Chief Minister Not From Congress? 

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi has lost his first election, as he was defeated by BJP leader Hitendranath Goswami in the Jorhat Assembly seat by 23,182 votes.

S.No

Constituency

Leading Candidate

Total Votes

Margin

Status

1

Golakganj (6)

Ashwini Ray Sarkar

68,352

13,346

12/19

2

Goalpara West (13)

Pabitra Rabha

84,921

35,690

19/21

3

Dudhnoi (15)

Tankeswar Rabha

81,441

42,848

18/24

4

Abhayapuri (16)

Bhupen Roy

1,06,407

59,225

16/17

5

Bijni (20)

Arup Kumar Dey

65,249

32,083

16/18

6

Bhowanipur-Sorbhog (21)

Ranjeet Kumar Dass

1,04,150

34,697

18/20

7

Boko-Chaygaon (28)

Raju Mesh

97,630

55,238

15/18

8

Palasbari (29)

Himangshu Shekhar Baishya

73,002

29,822

13/20

9

Rangia (31)

Bhabesh Kalita

94,361

25,608

17/19

10

Kamalpur (32)

Diganta Kalita

66,802

19,164

15/17

11

Dispur (33)

Pradyut Bordoloi

96,484

48,494

18/20

12

Guwahati Central (36)

Vijay Kumar Gupta

90,415

55,579

14/16

13

Jalukbari (37)

Himanta Biswa Sarma

1,03,793

73,750

15/18

14

Barkhetri (38)

Narayan Deka

89,174

14,496

17/21

15

Nalbari (39)

Jayanta Mallabaruah

99,343

54,040

16/20

16

Tihu (40)

Chandramohan Patowary

73,621

29,939

13/19

17

Tamulpur (43)

Biswajit Daimary

77,437

19,581

16/18

18

Goreswar (44)

Victor Kumar Das

91,421

67,167

15/17

19

Sipajhar (49)

Paramananda Rajbongshi

94,530

31,410

19/21

20

Mangaldai (50)

Nilima Devi

1,00,078

23,936

18/18

Gogoi, who is a three-time MP, showed his intention to return to state politics but his father former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had hoped to follow him to the political arena. Goswami managed to block his return to politics.

Gogoi received 46,257 votes while Goswami won 69,439 votes to keep his seat for the third consecutive time.

Gogoi entered the Assembly election after he won the 2024 Lok Sabha seat from Jorhat with a strong margin that created pressure on the BJP and especially on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who had campaigned he

Also Read: Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full Winner List of BJP, Congress, AIUDF And Others 

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Who Will Be Next Assam CM? A Look At Top Contenders As Himanta Biswa Sarma Races Towards Majority

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Who Will Be Next Assam CM? A Look At Top Contenders As Himanta Biswa Sarma Races Towards Majority
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