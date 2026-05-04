Who Will Be Next Assam CM? A Look At Top Contenders As Himanta Biswa Sarma Races Towards Majority

The election results for Assam elections started counting votes on May 4 2026 which served as the last stage of the election process. The Election Commission’s preliminary results show that the NDA party currently leads elections in approximately 100 electoral districts. The counting of votes for 126 Assembly constituencies will determine whether the ruling NDA party maintains its power or the Congress-led alliance assumes control of the government.
Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full Winner List of BJP, Congress, AIUDF And Others
The political race this year was characterized by various alliances and parties. The NDA alliance consisted of BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodo People’s Front (BPF) who fielded 90, 26, and 11 candidates respectively. The opposition alliance was formed by Indian National Congress which fielded 99 candidates together with Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M), and APHLC regional parties. The contest had multiple competitors because AIUDF, Aam Aadmi Party, United People’s Party Liberal, Trinamool Congress, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha entered the race together with 258 Independent candidates.
|S.No
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Total Votes
|Margin
|Status
|1
|Golakganj (6)
|Ashwini Ray Sarkar
|68352
|13346
|12/19
|2
|Goalpara West (13)
|Pabitra Rabha
|84921
|35690
|19/21
|3
|Dudhnoi (15)
|Tankeswar Rabha
|81441
|42848
|18/24
|4
|Abhayapuri (16)
|Bhupen Roy
|106407
|59225
|16/17
|5
|Bijni (20)
|Arup Kumar Dey
|65249
|32083
|16/18
|6
|Bhowanipur-Sorbhog (21)
|Ranjeet Kumar Dass
|104150
|34697
|18/20
|7
|Boko-Chaygaon (28)
|Raju Mesh
|97630
|55238
|15/18
|8
|Palasbari (29)
|Himangshu Shekhar Baishya
|73002
|29822
|13/20
|9
|Rangia (31)
|Bhabesh Kalita
|94361
|25608
|17/19
|10
|Kamalpur (32)
|Diganta Kalita
|66802
|19164
|15/17
|11
|Dispur (33)
|Pradyut Bordoloi
|96484
|48494
|18/20
|12
|Guwahati Central (36)
|Vijay Kumar Gupta
|90415
|55579
|14/16
|13
|Jalukbari (37)
|Himanta Biswa Sarma
|103793
|73750
|15/18
|14
|Barkhetri (38)
|Narayan Deka
|89174
|14496
|17/21
|15
|Nalbari (39)
|Jayanta Mallabaruah
|99343
|54040
|16/20
|16
|Tihu (40)
|Chandramohan Patowary
|73621
|29939
|13/19
|17
|Tamulpur (43)
|Biswajit Daimary
|77437
|19581
|16/18
|18
|Goreswar (44)
|Victor Kumar Das
|91421
|67167
|15/17
|19
|Sipajhar (49)
|Paramananda Rajbongshi
|94530
|31410
|19/21
|20
|Mangaldai (50)
|Nilima Devi
|100078
|23936
|18/18
|21
|Morigaon (54)
|Rama Kanta Dewri
|104427
|56417
|18/20
|22
|Barhampur (59)
|Jitu Goswami
|56370
|15316
|11/21
|23
|Nagaon-Batadraba (60)
|Rupak Sarmah
|113958
|61984
|18/18
|24
|Raha (61)
|Sashi Kanta Das
|66487
|2671
|14/22
|25
|Hojai (63)
|Shiladitya Dev
|129198
|68442
|20/23
|26
|Lumding (64)
|Sibu Misra
|76489
|5464
|16/24
|27
|Dhekiajuli (65)
|Ashok Singhal
|63886
|29284
|12/21
|28
|Barchalla (66)
|Ritu Baran Sarmah
|47993
|11677
|11/18
|29
|Rangapara (68)
|Krishna Kamal Tanti
|56419
|34377
|10/16
|30
|Naduar (69)
|Padma Hazarika
|105845
|57788
|17/19
|31
|Biswanath (70)
|Pallab Lochan Das
|57257
|11179
|12/17
|32
|Gohpur (72)
|Utpal Borah
|89933
|48550
|17/19
|33
|Bihpuria (73)
|Bhupen Kumar Borah
|63146
|5050
|13/15
|34
|Rongonadi (74)
|Rishiraj Hazarika
|73292
|31959
|13/16
|35
|Lakhimpur (76)
|Manab Deka
|72982
|26896
|13/15
|36
|Dhakuakhana (77)
|Naba Kumar Doley
|85165
|46769
|15/17
|37
|Sadiya (81)
|Bolin Chetia
|74902
|34007
|15/20
|38
|Doomdooma (82)
|Rupesh Gowala
|79519
|50941
|17/19
|39
|Margherita (83)
|Bhaskar Sharma
|85137
|54563
|20/22
|40
|Digboi (84)
|Suren Phukan
|65690
|41073
|19/19
|41
|Makum (85)
|Sanjoy Kishan
|74694
|28276
|20/20
|42
|Tinsukia (86)
|Pulok Gohain
|77572
|43816
|18/20
|43
|Chabua-Lahowal (87)
|Binod Hazarika
|86573
|49573
|16/18
|44
|Dibrugarh (88)
|Prasanta Phukan
|105969
|71263
|17/18
|45
|Khowang (89)
|Chakradhar Gogoi
|66739
|9893
|15/16
|46
|Duliajan (90)
|Rameswar Teli
|65131
|9092
|15/21
|47
|Tingkhong (91)
|Bimal Borah
|88579
|48747
|16/17
|48
|Naharkatia (92)
|Taranga Gogoi
|84984
|60190
|15/15
|49
|Sonari (93)
|Dharmeswar Konwar
|60059
|18203
|17/22
|50
|Mahmora (94)
|Suruj Dehingia
|67828
|15605
|18/19
|51
|Demow (95)
|Susanta Borgohain
|86414
|32393
|16/18
|52
|Nazira (97)
|Mayur Borgohain
|80416
|36602
|14/17
|53
|Mariani (101)
|Rupjyoti Kurmi
|66653
|19160
|13/15
|54
|Titabor (102)
|Dhiraj Gowala
|75969
|22219
|12/16
|55
|Golaghat (103)
|Ajanta Neog
|97222
|42277
|18/20
|56
|Dergaon (104)
|Mridul Kumar Dutta
|90049
|36953
|19/19
|57
|Sarupathar (107)
|Biswajit Phukan
|94266
|54519
|15/17
|58
|Bokajan (108)
|Surjya Rongphar
|68373
|17183
|15/17
|59
|Howraghat (109)
|Lunsing Teron
|78873
|56221
|13/18
|60
|Diphu (110)
|Niso Terangpi
|69257
|35229
|13/17
|61
|Rongkhang (111)
|Tuliram Ronghang
|76287
|54906
|14/18
|62
|Amri (112)
|Habbey Teron
|48454
|23107
|13/17
|63
|Haflong (113)
|Rupali Langthasa
|53247
|34377
|13/19
|64
|Lakhipur (114)
|Kaushik Rai
|107436
|83145
|14/16
|65
|Udharbond (115)
|Rajdeep Goala
|94127
|50066
|15/17
|66
|Katigorah (116)
|Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha
|69987
|32238
|12/21
|67
|Borkhola (117)
|Kishor Nath
|99846
|44049
|17/19
|68
|Silchar (118)
|Dr. Rajdeep Roy
|81696
|39523
|14/19
|69
|Dholai (120)
|Amiya Kanti Das
|100314
|44343
|18/19
|70
|Hailakandi (121)
|Milon Das
|90740
|34364
|19/24
|71
|Patharkandi (125)
|Krishnendu Paul
|81789
|38335
|16/20
|72
|Ram Krishna Nagar (126)
|Bijoy Malakar
|119650
|75272
|18/20
Who Will Be Assam CM? Himanta Biswa Sarma Likely to be Next CM
The ruling National Democratic Alliance will establish its third consecutive government in Assam based on Election Commission results which show them winning 98 of 126 seats. The majority mark needed is 64.
The BJP headquarters in Assam experienced a festive celebration on Monday afternoon when party workers began their festivities. Supporters at Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha celebrated by waving saffron flags and playing drums while they danced and applied gulal on each other and shouted “Joi Aai Asom” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.
Next Assam Chief Minister Not From Congress?
Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi has lost his first election, as he was defeated by BJP leader Hitendranath Goswami in the Jorhat Assembly seat by 23,182 votes.
|
S.No
|
Constituency
|
Leading Candidate
|
Total Votes
|
Margin
|
Status
|
1
|
Golakganj (6)
|
Ashwini Ray Sarkar
|
68,352
|
13,346
|
12/19
|
2
|
Goalpara West (13)
|
Pabitra Rabha
|
84,921
|
35,690
|
19/21
|
3
|
Dudhnoi (15)
|
Tankeswar Rabha
|
81,441
|
42,848
|
18/24
|
4
|
Abhayapuri (16)
|
Bhupen Roy
|
1,06,407
|
59,225
|
16/17
|
5
|
Bijni (20)
|
Arup Kumar Dey
|
65,249
|
32,083
|
16/18
|
6
|
Bhowanipur-Sorbhog (21)
|
Ranjeet Kumar Dass
|
1,04,150
|
34,697
|
18/20
|
7
|
Boko-Chaygaon (28)
|
Raju Mesh
|
97,630
|
55,238
|
15/18
|
8
|
Palasbari (29)
|
Himangshu Shekhar Baishya
|
73,002
|
29,822
|
13/20
|
9
|
Rangia (31)
|
Bhabesh Kalita
|
94,361
|
25,608
|
17/19
|
10
|
Kamalpur (32)
|
Diganta Kalita
|
66,802
|
19,164
|
15/17
|
11
|
Dispur (33)
|
Pradyut Bordoloi
|
96,484
|
48,494
|
18/20
|
12
|
Guwahati Central (36)
|
Vijay Kumar Gupta
|
90,415
|
55,579
|
14/16
|
13
|
Jalukbari (37)
|
Himanta Biswa Sarma
|
1,03,793
|
73,750
|
15/18
|
14
|
Barkhetri (38)
|
Narayan Deka
|
89,174
|
14,496
|
17/21
|
15
|
Nalbari (39)
|
Jayanta Mallabaruah
|
99,343
|
54,040
|
16/20
|
16
|
Tihu (40)
|
Chandramohan Patowary
|
73,621
|
29,939
|
13/19
|
17
|
Tamulpur (43)
|
Biswajit Daimary
|
77,437
|
19,581
|
16/18
|
18
|
Goreswar (44)
|
Victor Kumar Das
|
91,421
|
67,167
|
15/17
|
19
|
Sipajhar (49)
|
Paramananda Rajbongshi
|
94,530
|
31,410
|
19/21
|
20
|
Mangaldai (50)
|
Nilima Devi
|
1,00,078
|
23,936
|
18/18
Gogoi, who is a three-time MP, showed his intention to return to state politics but his father former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had hoped to follow him to the political arena. Goswami managed to block his return to politics.
Gogoi received 46,257 votes while Goswami won 69,439 votes to keep his seat for the third consecutive time.
Gogoi entered the Assembly election after he won the 2024 Lok Sabha seat from Jorhat with a strong margin that created pressure on the BJP and especially on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who had campaigned he
Also Read: Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full Winner List of BJP, Congress, AIUDF And Others
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