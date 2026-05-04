Assembly Election Results 2026: How Many Seats, Majority Mark Are Needed To Form Government In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam And Kerala?

Assembly Election Results 2026: As counting for the Assembly Elections 2026 progresses across key states, attention has turned to one basic question that decides power: How many seats are needed to form the government? Each state has a fixed majority mark based on the total strength of its legislative assembly. A party or alliance must cross this number to stake claim to power.

Tamil Nadu Majority Mark 2026: Total Seats Needed To Form Government

Tamil Nadu has a 234-member Legislative Assembly. To form the government, a party or coalition needs at least 118 seats to achieve a simple majority. This figure is crucial as the state often sees direct contests between major political alliances, making the halfway mark a key indicator during counting trends.

West Bengal Majority Mark 2026: How Many Seats Decide Power

West Bengal has 294 assembly seats. The majority mark stands at 148 seats. Given the state’s competitive political landscape, early trends often fluctuate before settling near this threshold, making every seat count in close contests.

Assam Majority Mark 2026: Seat Count For Government Formation

Assam’s Legislative Assembly consists of 126 seats. A party or alliance needs 64 seats to form the government. The state has seen strong contests in recent elections, with alliances playing a decisive role in crossing the majority line.

Kerala Majority Mark 2026: Minimum Seats Required To Win

Kerala has a 140-member assembly, and the majority mark is 71 seats. The state traditionally witnesses tight contests between two major alliances, making the halfway mark a critical factor in determining the ruling side.

Puducherry Majority Mark 2026: Small Assembly, Key Majority Number

Puducherry has a 30-seat Legislative Assembly. The majority mark is 16 seats. Despite its smaller size, the Union Territory often sees closely fought elections where even a few seats can change the outcome.

Why Majority Mark Matters In Assembly Elections 2026

The majority mark is the final benchmark that decides which party or alliance will form the government. Even if a party leads in early trends, it must cross this number to secure power.

In closely contested states like West Bengal and Kerala, coalition support often becomes crucial if no single party crosses the majority on its own.

Final Takeaway: Seat Math That Decides Power

As results unfold across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, all eyes remain on one figure, the majority mark. It is this number that ultimately decides who governs and who stays in opposition for the next five years.

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