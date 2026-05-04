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Home > Entertainment News > Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Becomes India’s No. 2 At Global Box Office

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Becomes India’s No. 2 At Global Box Office

For years, Baahubali 2, directed by S. S. Rajamouli, was considered the benchmark for Indian box office success, setting new standards in scale and storytelling. Now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has edged ahead, signalling a new era for big-budget Hindi cinema.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 12:57 IST

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Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Becomes India’s No. 2 At Global Box Office

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has made a massive impact at the global box office, rewriting records along the way. The film has now become the second-highest-grossing Indian movie of all time, overtaking Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and marking a major moment for Bollywood internationally.

Rs 1,788 crore milestone in just 46 days

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has crossed an impressive Rs 1,788.35 crore worldwide. This includes Rs 1,362.60 crore from India and Rs 425.75 crore from overseas markets. Its net collection stands at Rs 1,138.54 crore, achieved across more than 5 lakh shows—highlighting its huge theatrical reach even in its eighth week.

Although its daily earnings have slowed recently, dipping below Rs 1 crore, the film has still managed to push past the lifetime global total of Baahubali 2, which stood at around Rs 1,788 crore.

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Surpassing a long-standing benchmark

For years, Baahubali 2, directed by S. S. Rajamouli, was considered the benchmark for Indian box office success, setting new standards in scale and storytelling. Now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has edged ahead, signalling a new era for big-budget Hindi cinema.

What makes this achievement even more noteworthy is that the film has maintained steady momentum despite competition from other releases, continuing its climb throughout its 46-day run in theatres.

Can it beat Dangal’s all-time record?

Even with this milestone, the top spot is still held by Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, which earned around Rs 2,070 crore globally. A large chunk of Dangal’s success came from China, where it alone collected over Rs 1,300 crore—an extraordinary feat rarely replicated by Indian films.

This puts Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s achievement into perspective. Unlike Dangal, it has reached its massive total without depending heavily on a single international market, making its global success all the more remarkable.

ALSO READ:  Tami Nadu Elections 2026: From Blockbusters To Ballots, Is Vijay Ready To Change The Political Script?

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Tags: Bahubali 2dhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

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Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Becomes India’s No. 2 At Global Box Office

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Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Becomes India’s No. 2 At Global Box Office

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Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Becomes India’s No. 2 At Global Box Office
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Becomes India’s No. 2 At Global Box Office
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Becomes India’s No. 2 At Global Box Office
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Becomes India’s No. 2 At Global Box Office

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