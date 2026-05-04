Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Will Vijay Thalapathy’s Political Controversies Affect His Win? All You Need To Know

The air that exists all around Tamil Nadu today is charged, pulsating with an excitement only generated by a generational change in leadership. This is the day when the results will be declared for the Legislative Assembly Elections of 2026. For the very first time in almost five decades, the discussion revolves not around the “Rising Sun” nor the “Two Leaves,” but around “Cup and Saucer”—the logo of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

With counting centers reporting their results from Chennai to Kanyakumari, there is one certainty—“Thalapathy” has truly transformed into the “Thalaivar.” Nevertheless, what took place along the way was no short ride through films, but rather a ride through controversy-laden politics as well.

The Result Day Snapshot: A Three-Pronged Battle

Early trends hint at a hung legislature, an unusual event in the resolute political history of Tamil Nadu. DMK alliance, contesting after a decade-long incumbency, is in a tough fight against a revitalized AIADMK. However, the one who may disrupt the trend here is Vijay.

TVK’s Urban Push: The political party seems very powerful in urban areas as well as amongst the youth voters, putting pressure on the DMK stronghold of Chennai and Madurai.

The Youth Vote: Exit polls have suggested that almost 60% of the voters aged between 18-25 voted for TVK, mainly owing to their need to get rid of the “corruption-legacy” politics of the Dravidian parties.

The Kingmaker Role: By noon, TVK was winning enough seats that could help it become the kingmaker, thus positioning Vijay as one of the most powerful individuals in the state.

The Genesis of Controversy: From Screen to Secretariat

Vijay’s political career began not with a press release but with years of “meta-politics” in his movies. Yet, the move from script-based heroics to real politics was like being caught in a maelstrom of controversy.

1. The “Part-Time Politician” Label

After the launch of his own political party in early 2024, the greatest challenge for Vijay became the perception that he was a “Twitter Politician” who was visible only during audio launches or crisis times. It was highlighted that he was still busy with his films such as the making of GOAT and his last film that he was shooting before launching his political party.

2. The Ideological Tug-of-War

The TVK Controversy: With the invocation of figures such as Periyar, Ambedkar, and Kamaraj, Vijay made a move towards adopting the Big Tent strategy.

The Backlash: This strategy was criticized by the opposition, DMK, calling it “ideological plagiarism,” and by the right-wing for his stance on secularism.

3. The Internal Power Struggles

There were no fewer than controversies in the creation of TVK. First, the feud that erupted publicly between him and his father, respected filmmaker S.A. Chandrasekhar, on account of the latter registering his first political party under Vijay’s name became a point that Vijay’s enemies made use of for months. Although they did finally reconcile, the “family versus party” issue kept lingering on.

The 2026 Campaign Trail: High Stakes and Heavy Hits

The final months of the campaign were marked by a series of events that nearly derailed the TVK momentum:

“Income Tax” Story: Like his predecessors in the film industry, Vijay too was heavily questioned about his income and wealth. During the election period, searches took place at the TVK-owned production companies, and these searches were termed as “political vendetta” against Vijay by the Union government to threaten a rising star.

Silence on Important Topics: There were many critics who accused Vijay of strategic silence on several issues concerning the state, such as the Cauvery dispute and the NEET policy, until mid-2025. While the adversaries suggested that Vijay was simply “sitting tight,” the supporters contended that Vijay was just looking for the right moment to spring into action against those issues.

The “Vijay Factor”: Is Vijay Ready To Change The Political Script?

It does not matter whether Vijay becomes the Chief Minister or the head of the opposition; his significance in the electoral results of 2026 cannot be overstressed. The DMK-AIADMK dominance had no other choice but to evolve in response to a new political player emerging on the scene with the same charm.

The “Vijay Makkal Iyakkam” (VMI) transformed from a fan club to a professional polling machine that could compete with established parties. “I am not here just to win an election; I am here to transform the political culture of my land,” Vijay said during his final speech at the Tirunelveli rally.

Counting of votes begins as the road outside the TVK headquarters is filled with yellow and maroon flags. The challenges that nearly sank him — being labeled as an “actor,” his lack of ideology, and familial conflicts — all seem to belong to a distant past.

It is time for the people of Tamil Nadu to make their decision. Will they have elected a star playing the role of a politician or a politician who coincidentally happens to be a star? Either way, Tamil Nadu’s political future has been written in stone.

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