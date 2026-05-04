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Home > Elections > Who Will Be Bengal Chief Minister If BJP Dethrones Mamata Banerjee? Trends Show Saffron Wave

Who Will Be Bengal Chief Minister If BJP Dethrones Mamata Banerjee? Trends Show Saffron Wave

As BJP leads in early West Bengal trends, focus shifts to who could be the next Chief Minister. Suvendu Adhikari emerges as the frontrunner, though the BJP has not officially named a CM candidate. Here are the other key leaders in contention if the BJP forms a government.

WB Results 2026: BJP leads, spotlight on CM face—Suvendu Adhikari frontrunner, others in race for top post. Photos: ANI, modified.
WB Results 2026: BJP leads, spotlight on CM face—Suvendu Adhikari frontrunner, others in race for top post. Photos: ANI, modified.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-04 10:53 IST

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Who Will Be Bengal Chief Minister If BJP Dethrones Mamata Banerjee? Trends Show Saffron Wave

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Early trends in the West Bengal Assembly election results indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has edged ahead of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The first leads began emerging soon after counting commenced at 8 am on Tuesday. As per initial projections, the BJP is leading in 131 seats, while the TMC trails closely with leads in 121 constituencies. The counting process is currently underway across the state. The elections were conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The contest has been marked by an intense political face-off between the incumbent TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the BJP.

Can BJP Dethron TMC In West Bengal?

While the TMC is seeking a historic fourth consecutive term in power, the BJP is aiming to secure its first-ever victory in the state. Besides the two principal rivals, other parties including the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are also in the fray. Vote counting is being held for 293 Assembly constituencies. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier ordered repolling in the Falta constituency on May 21. The polling process witnessed multiple incidents of violence, particularly clashes between workers of rival political parties. There were also allegations of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES

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Following these complaints, the Election Commission ordered repolling in 15 booths across South 24 Parganas district, specifically in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim, on May 2—just two days before counting. The decision came after reported irregularities during the second phase of polling held on April 29.

Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur

Among the most closely watched contests is in Bhabanipur, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking re-election. She faces BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in a high-profile battle.

Banerjee had won the Bhabanipur seat in 2021 by a margin of around 58,000 votes. Ahead of this election, she claimed that approximately 51,000 voters were removed from the constituency following a Special Intensive Revision.

Who Will Be Bengal Chief Minister If BJP Dethrones Mamata Banerjee? 

Suvendu Adhikari, once a close aide of Mamata Banerjee and now a key BJP figure in the state, is widely seen as the party’s probable chief ministerial candidate. While the BJP has not officially declared its CM face, many within and outside the party view his candidature as a formality should the BJP come to power.

Other prominent names being discussed as potential contenders for the chief minister’s post include Dilip Ghosh, Sukanta Majumdar, and Shamik Bhattacharya.

“I am not interested… I am not interested in these questions. Modi ji, Central leadership… they will pick a Bengali, (so) no problem,” Suvendu Adhikari told NDTV earlier when asked about if he is BJP’s chief ministerial face in West Bengal. 

Also Read: Kolkata, Bhabanipur, Tollygunge And Kolkata Port Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of BJP, TMC, Congress (INC), CPI-M) And ISF

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Who Will Be Bengal Chief Minister If BJP Dethrones Mamata Banerjee? Trends Show Saffron Wave
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