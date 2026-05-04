The results of the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 will be announced today. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM. The exit polls forecast a close race which keeps both parties anxious about the upcoming vote counting day.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Full Winners List, BJP, Party-Wise Seats, and Top Leaders

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: The results of the West Bengal Assembly election 2026 will be declared on May 4 that is today, with counting of votes set to begin at 8 AM across centres. The first results will become available by afternoon while the complete winner list and the seat distribution by political party will become public by evening. Exit polls predicted a narrow win for BJP in West Bengal. The counting process will start with postal ballots and proceed to the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The Election Commission of India has established comprehensive procedures which include both security measures and monitoring systems to maintain a transparent counting operation throughout different voting districts. The Election Commission ordered a complete repolling of all 285 polling stations in the Falta constituency because of documented major electoral violations. The May 4 counting will proceed for 293 West Bengal seats while the Falta results will be announced at a later time. The election achieved its highest voter turnout record which exceeded 92% of eligible voters in the state. The polling process took place across two separate days which occurred on April 23 and April 29 to evaluate all 294 constituencies. The campaign reached its peak when senior leaders traveled throughout the state to conduct their election campaign which developed into a violent territorial fight. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee plans to win her fourth consecutive term through her welfare initiatives and her governmental achievements while the BJP seeks to expand its presence in the state through its efforts to remove the current ruling party from power. The exit polls forecast a close race which keeps both parties anxious about the upcoming vote counting day. The full winners list along with the constituency results and the party counts will be updated throughout the day to determine whether the Trinamool Congress will maintain its power or the BJP will achieve its first victory in West Bengal on May 4.

FAQs

When will the results of West Bengal Assembly Election be Announced? 4th May.

How Many Seats Are there is West Bengal? West Bengal has 294 seats but 293 will be counted

What Are the main parties that are in battle? BJP vs TMC

What Do Exit Polls Predict? Narrow win for BJP

What Is Mamata Banerjee’s Party? TMC