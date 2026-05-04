Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai and Virudhunagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result LIVE: The vote counting process for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will begin throughout the state on Monday May 4. The election results will determine which candidates will form the next government. The Assembly elections took place in four states which are West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and in one Union Territory which is Puducherry.

Polling took place on April 9 in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, on April 23 in Tamil Nadu, and in two phases in West Bengal- April 23 and April 29.

Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai and Virudhunagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who Is Leading- DMK, AIADMK, TVK

The Election Results 2026 Live from Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, and Virudhunagar show the current lead between DMK and AIADMK and TVK. The political competition in Tamil Nadu happens between two main parties which are Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has made the political battle more exciting because it introduces fresh elements to the political field.

The 2026 election has mainly focused on issues like language identity and protecting the state’s autonomy. The DMK built its campaign around the “Dravidian Model” of governance and opposed what it called interference from the Centre. The AIADMK accused the ruling government of various problems which included law and order issues and rising prices and alleged corruption.

Coimbatore Assembly Election Results LIVE:

Erode Assembly Election Results LIVE:

Madurai Assembly Election Results LIVE:

Virudhunagar Assembly Election Results LIVE:

Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai and Virudhunagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Predictions

The exit polls in Tamil Nadu show that most surveys give Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party an advantage.

The actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will achieve positive results during its first electoral contest. The Axis My India survey predicts that the party will become the largest political force by winning between 80 and 120 seats in the upcoming elections.

The exit poll conducted by JVC forecasts a power shift which will result in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Bharatiya Janata Party alliance becoming the next governing party in the state.

Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai and Virudhunagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: 2026 Result vs 2021 Result

The election results for Coimbatore South Constituency No. 120 emerge from four primary elements which consist of minority voter behavior and trader backing and urban development matters and the candidates’ political views. Vanathi Srinivasan from the Bharatiya Janata Party won the 2021 elections after receiving 53,209 votes. She defeated Kamal Haasan of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, who got 51,481 votes. The victory margin was just 1,728 votes.

Also Read: MK Stalin vs R Santhanakrishnan: Who Will Dominate Dravidian Battle For Kolathur In 2026? A Crucial Test In Tamil Nadu

Erode (West) (Constituency No. 99) is larger and socially more diverse compared to Erode East. Erode (East) serves as a general constituency throughout Tamil Nadu. The area experienced a voter turnout of approximately 66% during the 2021 elections. Thirumahan Everaa from the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Yuvaraja of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of about 6%.

Madurai East operates as a general constituency. The area experienced a voter turnout of 71% during the 2021 elections. P Moorthy from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won against Gopalakrishnan of AIADMK with a margin of 21%.

Virudhunagar serves as a general constituency throughout Tamil Nadu. The area experienced a voter turnout of 71% during the 2021 elections. A R R Seenivasan from the DMK won the seat by defeating Pandurangan of the BJP with a margin of 13%.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Result 2026: Key Seats to Watch

The electoral focus will center on Kolathur which Chief Minister M K Stalin represents and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni which Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin represents. The DMK party has maintained control over these electoral districts since their establishment.

Perambur has become a critical election battleground after actor Vijay joined the electoral race through his TVK party. His appearance will affect voter attitudes throughout the Chennai area. Vijay competes against AIADMK in the Tiruchirappalli (East) district.

Edappadi K Palaniswami who leads AIADMK party will try to maintain control over the Edappadi constituency which is situated in Salem district.

Also Read: Vijay vs R.D Shekar: Can TVK Disrupt DMK’s Dravidian Fortress In Perambur In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026?