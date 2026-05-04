Vijay vs R.D Shekar: Can TVK Disrupt DMK’s Dravidian Fortress In Perambur In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026?

Tamil Nadu Elections Results 2026: The Perambur area in Chennai has become a deal in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026. This is because of the competition between actor C. Joseph Vijay who’s now a politician and the DMK leader R.D. Shekar. Perambur has a lot of voters than 3.15 lakh and the DMK party has always been very strong here. So this election is not about Perambur it is about the whole state and the fight between new political parties and the old DMK party. People in Tamil Nadu voted on April 23. Now everyone is waiting for the results on May 4. The question is can Thalapathy vijay win because he is so popular or will the DMK party win because it is very strong?

Tamil Nadu Elections Results 2026: Who is C. Joseph Vijay?

C. Joseph Vijay is a famous actor in Tamil movies. He has started a political party called Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. At the age of 51 he is contesting his election for the state assembly. He wants people to see him as an option different from the old DMK party. His entry into politics has made things very interesting in cities like Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East. C. Joseph Vijay is a star and people are curious to see what he can do in politics. The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 is a test for C. Joseph Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Tamil Nadu Elections Results 2026: Vijay’s Profile

Vijay has assets that’re worth a lot of money, ₹648.9 crore. He also has liabilities of ₹5.1 crore. The money he makes in a year is than ₹184 crore. Vijay has been in trouble with the law a couple of times. People still think well of him. Vijay is very popular among people women like him because he promises to help them and people who live in cities want him to bring about change. This is the time Vijay is really being tested in an election so everyone is watching to see how he does.

Tamil Nadu Elections Results 2026: Vijay’s Take on DMK

Vijay says he is against the way things are normally done and he is criticizing the way DMK runs things. He is talking about the problems with corruption. Making sure people are held responsible, for what they do. He is also talking about how to make public services better. Vijay is promising to give women ₹2,500 every month create jobs and help people with education. He wants people to think of TVK as a way of doing things a way that is fair and transparent and cares about what people need.

Tamil Nadu Elections Results 2026: When Will Election Results Be Out?

We will know the results of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 including what happens in the Perambur constituency on May 4 2026. When they count the votes we will see if Vijay and TVK can really make a difference in the states politics, which is usually controlled by two groups.

Tamil Nadu Elections Results 2026: Who is R.D. Shekar?

R.D. Shekar is a leader of the DMK party. He is also a MLA from Perambur. He is an experienced politician. He has support from people at the grassroots level. He plays a role in the politics of North Chennai. As a member of the DMK R.D. Shekar is trying to keep his seat. There is tough competition from Vijay.

Tamil Nadu Elections Results 2026: R.D. Shekar’s Profile

At 59 years old R.D. Shekar has said he has ₹6.5 crore in assets. He also has ₹2.9 crore in liabilities. There are 10 cases against him. They are not serious. He has done well in elections. In 2021 he got 1,05,267 votes, which’s 52.93%. His supporters include people who work hard urban voters with incomes and loyal DMK fans.

Tamil Nadu Elections Results 2026: R.D. Shekar’s Take on DMK and TVK

As a leader of the DMK R.D. Shekar has defended the party’s work. He has talked about the things the party has done. He wants people to keep trusting the party. He also wants stability and progress. He questions Vijay’s lack of experience in politics. His campaign relies on the DMK’s team and its voters in Perambur.

Tamil Nadu Elections Results 2026: Vijay vs R.D. Shekar: Who Will Win?

Perambur usually supports the DMK. However, Vijay’s entry has changed things. The DMK has an advantage because of its organisation and past wins. Vijay’s popularity might make the competition closer. It will be decided by whether Vijay’s fame helps him get votes.

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