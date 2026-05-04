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Home > India News > Delhi Fire Tragedy: Blaze Erupts In Chawri Bazar Building, No Casualties Reported

Delhi Fire Tragedy: Blaze Erupts In Chawri Bazar Building, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in a building in Chawri Bazar on Sunday evening.

A fire broke out in a building in Chawri Bazar on Sunday evening. Photo: ANI
A fire broke out in a building in Chawri Bazar on Sunday evening. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-04 03:15 IST

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Delhi Fire Tragedy: Blaze Erupts In Chawri Bazar Building, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in a building in Chawri Bazar on Sunday evening, officials said. 

According to the Delhi Fire Service station at Connaught Place, they received a call about the fire around 7:21 pm, after which fire teams were sent to the spot immediately.

“Five Delhi Fire Service vehicles have been sent to control the fire and stabilise the situation,” officials said.

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DFS Officer, Manish Kumar said, “This is the Chawri Bazaar area, and the building is of four floors. On the fourth floor, inside, there is a warehouse for wedding cards, which caught fire. The fire is under control right now. Cooling is continuing. The fire has been confined, and there is no danger of the fire spreading. The entire fire will be extinguished in half an hour or less. There is no news of any casualties.”

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, at least nine people were killed in the fire that broke out in a residential building in the Vivek Vihar area of Shahdara on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a fire incident in the Shahdara district of the national capital and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Tragedy In UP’s Ballia: Four Kids Drown At Shivrampur Ghat, Three Recovered So Far

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Delhi Fire Tragedy: Blaze Erupts In Chawri Bazar Building, No Casualties Reported

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Delhi Fire Tragedy: Blaze Erupts In Chawri Bazar Building, No Casualties Reported

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Delhi Fire Tragedy: Blaze Erupts In Chawri Bazar Building, No Casualties Reported
Delhi Fire Tragedy: Blaze Erupts In Chawri Bazar Building, No Casualties Reported
Delhi Fire Tragedy: Blaze Erupts In Chawri Bazar Building, No Casualties Reported
Delhi Fire Tragedy: Blaze Erupts In Chawri Bazar Building, No Casualties Reported

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