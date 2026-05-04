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Home > India News > Heavy Rain Hits Delhi-NCR; Flights Affected; Red Alert Issued

Heavy Rain Hits Delhi-NCR; Flights Affected; Red Alert Issued

Heavy rain lashed many areas of Delhi-NCR after the IMD issued a red alert for Monday.

Heavy rain lashed many areas of Delhi-NCR after the IMD issued a red alert for Monday. Photo: AI Generated
Heavy rain lashed many areas of Delhi-NCR after the IMD issued a red alert for Monday. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 05:16 IST

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Heavy Rain Hits Delhi-NCR; Flights Affected; Red Alert Issued


Heavy rain lashed many areas of Delhi-NCR after the IMD issued a red alert for Monday. Strong thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and gusty winds pounded the national capital and other north Indian states, including Chandigarh, Rohtak.

Delhi-NCR Under Red Alert For Rain 

Red alert has been issued for many parts of Delhi, including Central, East, New, North, North East, North West, Shahdara, South West, and West Delhi. Several districts in Haryana like Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, and Sonipat, along with Mahoba in UP are also under red alert.

Some areas may see very strong thunderstorms with lightning, hail, and fast winds of 60–80 km per hour, along with moderate rain of about 5–15 mm per hour.

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Orange Alert In Several States

Orange alert is still in place for parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and some southern parts of Delhi. These places may get thunderstorms with winds of 40–60 km per hour and moderate rainfall.

In a late-night update on May 4, the IMD said, thunderstorms and dust storms with light to moderate rain and lightning are very likely in many parts of Delhi-NCR. This weather may also spread to nearby areas of Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan in the next two hours.

Flight Operations Affected


Bad weather has affected flight operations in Delhi. 

SpiceJet said that due to the weather, flight departures and arrivals may be delayed or affected. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before going to the airport.

IndiGo also shared that poor weather in Delhi has disturbed flight schedules. The airline said it is keeping a close watch on the situation and trying to run flights safely. It asked passengers to stay updated through its website or mobile app and said its support teams are ready to help. It also hopes things will return to normal once the weather improves.

Officials have advised people to stay indoors if possible, avoid standing under trees or weak buildings, travel only if necessary, and follow official safety instructions as the weather keeps changing.

Also Read: IMD Nationwide Alert: Heavy Rain, Hailstorms And Heatwave To Hit Different Parts Of India On May 3; Check Weather Forecast For Your State

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Tags: delhi-ncrHeavy Rainhome-hero-pos-2imdred alert

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Heavy Rain Hits Delhi-NCR; Flights Affected; Red Alert Issued

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Heavy Rain Hits Delhi-NCR; Flights Affected; Red Alert Issued

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Heavy Rain Hits Delhi-NCR; Flights Affected; Red Alert Issued
Heavy Rain Hits Delhi-NCR; Flights Affected; Red Alert Issued
Heavy Rain Hits Delhi-NCR; Flights Affected; Red Alert Issued
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