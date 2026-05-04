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Home > Elections > ‘Be Vigilant, Keep Watch, Stay Awake’: Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Load-Shedding and CCTV Shutdowns Near EVM Strong Rooms Ahead of West Bengal Election Results 2026

‘Be Vigilant, Keep Watch, Stay Awake’: Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Load-Shedding and CCTV Shutdowns Near EVM Strong Rooms Ahead of West Bengal Election Results 2026

Ahead of West Bengal election results 2026, Mamata Banerjee alleges deliberate load-shedding and CCTV shutdowns near EVM strong rooms, blaming BJP.

Mamata Banerjee (IMAGE: X)
Mamata Banerjee (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 07:43 IST

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‘Be Vigilant, Keep Watch, Stay Awake’: Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Load-Shedding and CCTV Shutdowns Near EVM Strong Rooms Ahead of West Bengal Election Results 2026

MAMATA BANERJEE LATEST NEWS: In the prelude to the counting of votes in the assembly elections in West Bengal and three other states and a Union Territory, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee made a huge claim in the wee hours of Monday, saying that in some constituencies, load-shedding was being done in phases, and CCTV was being turned off.

Incumbent West Bengal chief minister visited X and urged people to be vigilant, keep watch, stay awake at night and file complaints. Follow Track West Bengal election results live updates.

Mamata Banerjee Claims Power Cuts, CCTV Tampering

“I’m receiving reports from various places that load-shedding is being deliberately imposed. From Hooghly’s Serampore, Nadia’s Krishnanagar, to Burdwan’s Ausgram, and Kolkata’s Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, such incidents have come to light where load-shedding is being done in phases, CCTV is being turned off, and vehicles are moving in and out of strong rooms,” she wrote in her post.

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Banerjee said she is calling upon her party workers to stay awake all night like her and keep an eye on everything, and guard the strong rooms, where people’s votes are stored. “If anyone acts suspicious, surround them, file complaints immediately, and ask for CCTV footage. BJP is behind all this,” she said.

West Bengal Poll Controversy, Mamata Banerjee Takes Shots At BJP

Mamata Banerjee has made these kinds of allegations before during assembly elections. The TMC already claimed there was ballot tampering in Kolkata. Banerjee even told party workers to stay up all night and guard the EVM strongrooms.

While phase two of polling was underway in West Bengal, the Election Commission got flooded with complaints about EVM tampering. They received at least 77—32 from Falta, 13 from Magrahat, and 29 from Diamond Harbour, according to an official.

MUST READ: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: Will DMK Stalin Come Back To Power Or Will Vijay’s TVK Make A Big Debut? Full Winners List, BJP, Party-Wise Seats, And Top Leaders

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026home-hero-pos-2mamata banerjeeTMC vs BJPwest bengal elections 2026

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‘Be Vigilant, Keep Watch, Stay Awake’: Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Load-Shedding and CCTV Shutdowns Near EVM Strong Rooms Ahead of West Bengal Election Results 2026

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‘Be Vigilant, Keep Watch, Stay Awake’: Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Load-Shedding and CCTV Shutdowns Near EVM Strong Rooms Ahead of West Bengal Election Results 2026

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‘Be Vigilant, Keep Watch, Stay Awake’: Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Load-Shedding and CCTV Shutdowns Near EVM Strong Rooms Ahead of West Bengal Election Results 2026
‘Be Vigilant, Keep Watch, Stay Awake’: Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Load-Shedding and CCTV Shutdowns Near EVM Strong Rooms Ahead of West Bengal Election Results 2026
‘Be Vigilant, Keep Watch, Stay Awake’: Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Load-Shedding and CCTV Shutdowns Near EVM Strong Rooms Ahead of West Bengal Election Results 2026
‘Be Vigilant, Keep Watch, Stay Awake’: Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Load-Shedding and CCTV Shutdowns Near EVM Strong Rooms Ahead of West Bengal Election Results 2026

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