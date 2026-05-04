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Home > Elections > Chennai, Kolathur, Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, T. Nagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)

Chennai, Kolathur, Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, T. Nagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)

Counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 is underway as results begin pouring in across 234 constituencies. Check Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK) as results unfold.

Tamil Nadu Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK), trends. Photos: ANI, X - modified with AI.
Tamil Nadu Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK), trends. Photos: ANI, X - modified with AI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 08:56 IST

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Chennai, Kolathur, Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, T. Nagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Tamil Nadu is set to witness the biggest election results today, Monday, May 4. The vote counting started at 8 am, and the final results will be announced by evening. The real-time trends are being published live on the Election Commission of India website. NewsX website, digital channels, and TV are also updating live data of the vote counting for all state and Union Territory elections, including Tamil Nadu. Polling in Tamil Nadu was conducted in a single phase on April 23. The state voted in record numbers, with the final tally reaching 84.80%. The previous highest turnout was recorded in 2011 at 78.29%. Over 4,000 candidates are contesting this year’s assembly elections across 234 constituencies in the state.

This year’s battle in Tamil Nadu has been called the most unpredictable Assembly Election in the state, with the entry of famous actor Vijay with his new party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Despite some exit polls suggesting Vijay making a big debut, it is  Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party that is likely ahead of other parties. DMK is a part of the grand bloc known as the Secular Progressive Alliance alongside Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, left parties, and a few Tamil groups. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is in coalition with the BJP led by Edappadi K Palaniswam. However, the chief rival party of DMK has faced several key challenges in the recent past, including organizational and leadership issues. 

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 

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Several exit polls, barring one, on April 29, predicted that the incumbent DMK will continue to rule the state under MK Stalin. 

Pradeep Gupta’s Axis My India, however, came up with a completely surprising prediction claiming that Vijay’s TVK is likely winning up to 120 out of 234 seats, passing the majority mark of 118, while it has given 92-110 seats to DMK alliance and 22-32 seats to AIADMK.

Chennai Election Results 2026 LIVE

Chennai is one of the most important districts of Tamil Nadu. Vote counting has started in the DMK stronghold at 8 am. There are 16 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. Prominent among these include Kolathur, where CM MK Stalin is contesting. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is also contesting from Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, a seat in Chennai district. All eyes are on DMK to see if it can retain the capital city of the state.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Kolathur Election Result Live

Kolathur assembly segment falls in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. The general category constituency was won by DMK’s MK Stalin in 2021, who defeated AIADMK’s JCD Prabhakar by a margin of 22%. 

AIADMK    

P. Santhana Krishnan    

BSP    

Subashini    

DMK    

M.K. Stalin    

DMSK    

Sivagnanasam    

IND  

Selvi Steffi

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Result Live

In 2021, AVA Kassali of PMK lost to DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni by a margin of 50%. In 2016, the seat was also won by DMK.

AIADMK   

Aadirajaram

BSP      

Mohammed Yasser

DMK 

Udhayanidhi Stalin

IND 

Mohamed Dharik

IND 

Syeed Layak Bhasha

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Thiyagarayanagar

Thiyagarayanagar, a General category constituency in the Chennai district of the state, was won by DMK’s J Karunanithi in 2021 against AIADMK’s B Sathiyanaarayanan by a margin of 0.10%.
In 2016, the seat was won by AIADMK.

AIADMK

Sathiyanarayanan B 

DMK

Raja Anbazhagan 

DMS

Ravi ML

NTK

Anusha V

TVK

Anand N

IND

Sathish Kumar B 

IND

Kumar Sri Sri B

Also Read: Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai and Virudhunagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)

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Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai and Virudhunagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)

Chennai, Kolathur, Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, T. Nagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)

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Chennai, Kolathur, Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, T. Nagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)
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Chennai, Kolathur, Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, T. Nagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)
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