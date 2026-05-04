West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Phalodi Satta Bazar Signals Nail Biting BJP vs TMC Contest

With the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections starting vote counting today, political speculations have increased across West Bengal. Although exit polls have already become a source of debate, the Phalodi Satta Bazar has increasingly come under the attention of tracking its prediction patterns by reference to the betting patterns. Such projections, which are not official and not an alternative to scientific polling, are more of a reflection of the changing mood of the population. This time around, the wavering estimates as presented by the satta market have brought about a new element of suspense that may see the position of the electoral battle being a lot closer than thought.

West Bengal Election Results 2026: Phalodi Satta Bazar Predictions

According to the initial estimates of the Phalodi satta bazar, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee was comfortably winning the elections. The ruling party was initially estimated at having a huge lead, meaning that the party was likely to be reinstated to power with relative ease. These projections were highly informed by the pre poll sentiment, early voting pattern, which appeared to favor the sitting government. At that point, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seemed to be lagging behind, with scant signs of a great upset.

But the perspective changed a lot after the end of voting stages, especially after the second stage which took place on April 29. The high voter turnout made the satta market rethink its previous estimates. Such high attendance is normally seen by observers as an indication of increased voter mobilisation which at times may indicate anti-incumbency mood. The Phalodi satta bazar has reacted by revising its stance, no longer a decisive pro-TMC pronouncement, but a more competitive race. The latest market analysis shows that the BJP will secure between 150 and 152 seats while the TMC will gain between 137 and 140 seats according to current market information. The figures show that the BJP will achieve a narrow victory which remains too small to consider substantial. The updated estimates show that close election results will occur because any change in vote distribution will impact the final election results.

West Bengal Election Results 2026: Who Will Win Today?

The changing predictions show that the extremely high voter turnout which reached 92 percent has created major effects on how people view the election. The BJP and TMC both believe they will form the next government and each party sees the voter turnout as supporting their chances. The Phalodi satta bazar maintains its important role in political dialogue, yet its predictions remain uncertain. This conclusive decision will only emerge with the official tallying of votes, and so the central question remains unanswered: will these changing forecasts be true or will Mamata Banerjee once again defy the odds?



Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly available data and trends from the prediction platform Polymarket. NewsX does not promote, endorse, or encourage betting or participation in prediction markets. The information is provided solely for journalistic and informational purposes.

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