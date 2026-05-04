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Home > Elections > Vijay The Kingmaker? TVK Stuns DMK, AIADMK, Emerges As Single Largest Party In Early Tamil Nadu Trends

Vijay The Kingmaker? TVK Stuns DMK, AIADMK, Emerges As Single Largest Party In Early Tamil Nadu Trends

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK is springing a major surprise in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026. Early trends show the party leading in 63 seats, disrupting the traditional DMK vs AIADMK contest. With counting underway, Tamil Nadu could be witnessing the rise of a powerful third force.

Tamil Nadu results 2026: Vijay’s TVK leads in 63 seats, turning DMK vs AIADMK fight into a three-way battle. Photo: AI.
Tamil Nadu results 2026: Vijay’s TVK leads in 63 seats, turning DMK vs AIADMK fight into a three-way battle. Photo: AI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 09:52 IST

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Vijay The Kingmaker? TVK Stuns DMK, AIADMK, Emerges As Single Largest Party In Early Tamil Nadu Trends

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: Tamil Nadu Assembly election results are throwing an interesting verdict as early trends come in. Actor turned politician Vijay’s TVK is emerging as a strong contender against established parties, including DMK and AIADMK. The party is leading across several constituencies, with the latest Election Commission of India data showing it is ahead in 84 seats.

TVK candidates across several seats are holding the second spot just behind DMK and pushing AIADMK to the third spot. The party is playing a spoiler for MK Stalin’s DMK and AIADMK by changing the bipolar contest into a fierce three-way battle. If the party holds the early leads, it would be a big debut in a state long dominated by Dravidian majors.

Counting for 234 assembly constituencies started at 8 am today, May 4. The majority mark to form the government is 118.

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Earlier, several exit polls predicted a clear lead for the DMK. However, Pradeep Gupta’s Axis My India made a surprising prediction, saying that Vijay’s TVK can emerge as an X factor.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live

Axis My India Exit Poll for Tamil Nadu

DMK + Congress: 92-110

AIADMK + BJP: 22-32

TVK: 98-120

OTH: 00

Assembly Election Results 2006

Counting is underway across 823 constituencies in key regions including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
The process begins with postal ballots, followed by counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission’s official portal.

Security has been tightened across all counting centres ahead of the process.
As the counting began, patrolling was being carried out with armoured vehicles in West Bengal’s Malda, meanwhile, several strong rooms swiftly opened across Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, before the beginning of counting procedure.

A verbal spat broke out between polling agents of both parties, in which TMC alleged of not allowed to take files and pen inside the counting centre, however, the same was allowed to BJP polling agents.

“They are not allowing us to take files or pens inside, but the BJP polling agents are allowed to take them inside. Rules should be the same for everyone. We are the people of Mamata Banerjee. There is no bigger identity than this,” a TMC polling agent said.

On the other hand, the BJP accused the TMC polling agents of not carrying identity cards for entering the polling station.

“They are not carrying their ID cards. We are wearing our ID cards. They are creating a ruckus unnecessarily. BJP is winning with a majority in West Bengal and even in Bhabanipur,” the BJP polling agent said.

Heavy three-layer security was deployed early morning on Monday to prepare for the vote count of the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Tami Nadu Elections 2026: From Blockbusters To Ballots, Is Vijay Ready To Change The Political Script?

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Vijay The Kingmaker? TVK Stuns DMK, AIADMK, Emerges As Single Largest Party In Early Tamil Nadu Trends
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Vijay The Kingmaker? TVK Stuns DMK, AIADMK, Emerges As Single Largest Party In Early Tamil Nadu Trends
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