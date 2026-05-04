Big Blow to Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh And Other IPL 2026 Stars as BCCI Plans to Bring ‘No Girlfriend’ Rule — Report

IPL 2026: According to reports, the public appearances of several players with their girlfriends during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 have angered the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). During the current season, players including Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, and Arshdeep Singh have frequently been seen traveling in team buses and staying in team hotels with their alleged partners. The BCCI is therefore creating regulations to forbid this “girlfriend culture” in the T20 league out of concern that if the trend persists, a serious problem would develop.

According to an article in Dainik Jagran, the board is worried about long-term effects and thinks it is best to establish clear guidelines before any significant disputes arise or internal information is disclosed. There have already been a few controversies throughout the IPL 2026 season. While captain Riyan Parag was observed vaping, Rajasthan Royals media manager Romi Bhinder was photographed using a cell phone in the dugout.

Hardik Pandya’s GF Mahieka Sharma and Arshdeep Singh’s Rumoured GF Samreen Kaur in IPL 2026

According to the report, players like Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who were seen with their girlfriends, have been noted by the BCCI. The authorities are not happy that certain partners are staying with them and traveling with the squad, even though the board has no problem with players dating. In certain instances, partners fly alone to distant cities in order to be with the players. Some are social media influencers, which raises questions regarding the public disclosure of private information.

Why is The ‘Influencer’ Tag Under BCCI Scanner Amid Betting App Promotions?

The board is worried about some partners’ “influencer” position, according to the report in Dainik Jagran. Some of these people may have previously advertised betting apps on social media, according to reports. The report from journalist Abhishek Tripathi further said, “Among them (girlfriends) are several influencers who have previously promoted betting (gambling) websites. Recently, some IPL players have also faced Police cases filed by their female companions.”

Conflicts between certain players and their partners have also surfaced in recent years; in certain cases, female acquaintances have filed police complaints, damaging the league’s and the board’s reputations. “If this is not stopped now, it could lead to major problems in the future. We are seeing instances where team buses are being made to wait for girlfriends, and they are staying in the same hotels as the players,” a BCCI official reportedly said.

Will The IPL 2026 ‘No Girlfriend’ Rule Apply to Overseas Players And Their Partners?

While there have not been many official confirmations regarding this major ‘no girlfriend’ rule change, it is unlikely that the rule will apply to the overseas players. Notably, many top overseas players arrive in the IPL with their partners and freely travel around the country during the off-time between games.

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