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Home > Elections > Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother And BJP Candidate Leading In Bengal’s Panihati

Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother And BJP Candidate Leading In Bengal’s Panihati

Ratna Debnath, a BJP candidate and the mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim, is currently leading from the Panihati seat in West Bengal.

Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim's Mother And BJP Candidate Leading In Bengal's Panihati. Photo: X
Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim's Mother And BJP Candidate Leading In Bengal's Panihati. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 12:09 IST

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Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother And BJP Candidate Leading In Bengal’s Panihati

Ratna Debnath, a BJP candidate and the mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim, is currently leading from the Panihati seat in West Bengal. She decided to enter politics due to concerns about women’s safety and what she sees as failures in the system, especially after the RG Kar case sparked protests across the country.

Panihati, in North 24 Parganas district, has been held by TMC leader Nirmal Ghosh since 2011. In this election, Ratna Debnath is contesting against TMC’s Tirthankar Ghosh, CPI(M)’s Kalatan Dasgupta, and Independent candidate Sadhana Chakraborty.

Is RG Kar Victim’s Mother and BJP Candidate from Panihati Ratna Debnath Winning?

According to official Election Commission numbers, the main contest is between BJP, TMC, and CPI(M). After the first round of counting, Debnath is leading with 6,892 votes, while TMC’s Tirthankar Ghosh has secured 4,129 votes, and CPI(M) candidate Kalatan Dasgupta has secured 1,359 votes.

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Who is Ratna Debnath? 

Ratna Debnath, whose daughter was a postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College in 2024, is now contesting the election on a BJP ticket. Her campaign focuses on issues like women’s safety, justice, and the law and order situation in Bengal, which became major concerns after the incident.

The crime happened on August 9, 2024, when the 31-year-old doctor was found dead inside a seminar room on the college campus. The case sparked nationwide outrage, with people across the country demanding justice.

Debnath says she decided to contest the election for her daughter and for all women who she believes feel unsafe under the current TMC government.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election: Vijay’s Fan Slits His Throat Over Rumours Of Actor’s Defeat, Sparks Panic And Outrage 

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Tags: bjppanihati assembly election resultPanihati constituencyRatna debnathRatna Debnath leadingrg kar caserg kar victim motherwest bengal election result 2026who is Ratna Debnath

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Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother And BJP Candidate Leading In Bengal’s Panihati

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Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother And BJP Candidate Leading In Bengal’s Panihati
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