Thalapathy’s Blockbuster Political Debut: From Movie Star To Real-Life Hero, Vijay Races Ahead As TVK Crosses 100-Seat Mark

Actor-turned-politician Vijay opened his electoral debut with an early lead in Tamil Nadu on Monday, as initial counting trends showed his party gaining a foothold in a contest long dominated by established alliances. The early numbers may be limited, but they have already sparked conversations about a possible shift in the state’s political landscape.

As per reports, Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was ahead by 1,669 votes in the Tiruchirappalli East constituency at the end of the first round of counting. He is also contesting from Perambur, making his performance central to assessing the party’s first major electoral test.

Vijay’s Early Lead Signals Change In Tamil Nadu Politics

The early lead of Vijay, though small in scope, signals a potential disruption in Tamil Nadu’s traditional two-front political system. For decades, the state’s politics has largely revolved around the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led alliance, which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Tiruchirappalli East, DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj trailed Vijay in the opening round, according to early counting data. Across the state, several TVK candidates were also leading in initial trends, including those in Tiruchirappalli West, Srivaikuntam, Thiruvottiyur and Radhapuram. This suggests that the party may be gaining early traction beyond just one seat.

Vijay’s Party Gains Ground Across Constituencies

Counting for all 234 assembly constituencies began at 8 am with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting from 8:30 am. Officials said round-wise updates were being uploaded in real time on the Election Commission’s digital platforms, allowing voters to track the results closely.

Vijay, also referred to as “Thalapathy,” has been one of Tamil Cinema’s most bankable stars for the last three decades and has been in 69 films to date. He has developed an enormous following based on his various movies, romantic hits such as ‘Kadhalukkum Mariyadhai’, ‘Ghilli’, and ‘Thuppakki’. On the back of these movies, he built a massive fan base that now forms the backbone of his political ambitions.

Vijay’s Journey From Cinema Superstar To Politician

In February 2024, Vijay declared his retirement from acting and transitioned to politics, establishing an entirely new party called Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). His retirement marked his move from acting to governance and established that he wants to be more heavily involved in politics.

For decades, Tamil Nadu has been characterised politically by two factions of the Dravidian movement. The DMK, led by MK Stalin, and the opposition party AIADMK, headed by Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The inclusion of Vijay provides a great deal of uncertainty to this previously well-established political system.

Vijay’s Fan Base Turns Into Political Strength

Vijay is distinguished from others by having a strong grassroots network. With a history of conducting welfare activities and winning elections at the local level, his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, is now re-branded to do political work as the political mobilisation engine for TVK to help convert cinema popularity into an electoral presence.

According to analysts, if Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam were to attain even a low vote share, it would change or shape the outcome in very close-knit (contested) constituencies, making him an important figure to legislators in other districts of Tamil Nadu. However, as per current counting, he is leading by more than 100 seats, which many have dubbed as a ‘rockstar’ debut.

Vijay’s Youth Appeal And Political Messaging

Vijay is seen as a viable option to traditional Dravidian-style politics based on three major priorities: good governance, anti-corruption, and support for education and youth empowerment. The recurring theme of social justice and systematic reform in his speeches and recent films is what resonates with many voters today.

Vijay is especially appealing to younger voters, who are more likely than previous generations to seek out alternative political options. Therefore, it is possible that this new base of supporters will play a significant role in very close elections throughout Tamil Nadu’s communities.

Vijay Eyes Historic Political Milestone

If Vijay manages to win Tamil Nadu in 2026, he would become the first actor turned Chief Minister since MG Ramachandran once again changed politics in Tamil Nadu 49 years ago.

The last time a major blockbuster movie from Tamil Nadu directly won Fort St George was in the 1977 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, when MGR won and served as Chief Minister for 10 years until his demise in 1987. MGR created an organized political apparatus out of fan loyalty and redefined the link between personality and policy in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay Nears Majority Mark In Early Trends

No actor since MGR has managed to cross that final electoral threshold despite massive fan followings. However, early counting trends in the 2026 Assembly election suggest that Vijay and his party may be closer than anyone expected.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is currently hovering around the 100–118 seat range. Even at the lower end, this places the party firmly among the top players in the state. At the upper end, it brings Vijay within touching distance of the 118 seats needed for a majority in the 234-member Assembly, a result that could redefine Tamil Nadu politics.

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