MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 47 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: The Mumbai Indians’ chances of making the playoffs are all but gone after their latest loss to the Chennai Super Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. They still have a chance to finish in the top four at the end of the league stage, though, if they win every game they have left. In contrast, the Lucknow Super Giants are playing a game after a week off. They haven’t won their last five games before the match, though, and their story hasn’t been all that different from Mumbai’s.

MI vs LSG Pitch Report and Stats

The Wankhede Stadium’s pitch has provided numerous batting-friendly tracks in recent years. Particularly in the first innings, scoring runs can be comparatively easier. But even as the game goes on, the pitch remains balanced. While spinners receive the necessary help with turn, pacers receive adequate bounce and carry. This means that today’s match between MI and LSG at Wankhede could be a closely contested clash.

MI vs LSG Head-to-Head Records

Category Mumbai Indians (MI) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Matches Played 8 8 Won 2 6 Wins At Wankhede Stadium 1 2 Last Five Matches 0 Wins, 5 Losses 1 Win, 4 Losses Lost 6 2 No Result 0 0

MI vs LSG Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Mumbai Indians (MI): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Allah Ghazanfar

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (C and wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami

MI vs LSG Impact Players: MI will likely use Raghu Sharma, while LSG could continue with Manimaran Siddarth as the impact player.

MI vs LSG Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Ryan Rickelton: It has been a tale of two stories for Ryan Rickelton. The South African batter has been an exceptional batter at Wankhede, while his record does not have much to write about away from the home stadium.

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami has been a consistent top performer for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. The right-arm pacer would want to continue his fine form in Mumbai.

MI vs LSG Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks:

Captain: Ryan Rickelton – Ryan Rickelton is a superb top-order hitter who has been playing effectively for the Mumbai Indians lately. In Mumbai, the South African batsman has been outstanding.

Vice-Captain: Mohsin Khan – This season, Mohsin Khan made an outstanding performance. In addition, he claimed nine wickets in the previous four games, including a fifer against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Differential/Risky Picks:

Captain: Mitchell Marsh – In the last ten games, Mitchell Marsh scored 396 runs with a strike rate of 152, demonstrating his outstanding recent performance.

Vice-Captain: Allah Ghazanfar – Allah Ghazanfar has been playing incredibly well lately, taking 11 wickets in the last seven games.

MI vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton (C)

Batters: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks

Bowlers: Allah Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami

MI vs LSG, IPL 2026: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants clash from IPL 2026 at Star Sports channel. The MI vs LSG clash can be live streamed on JioHotstar app.

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