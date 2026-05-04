Watch: Trisha Visits Vijay’s Home As TVK Heads To Massive Victory In Tamil Nadu

Dravidian politics is witnessing a big change as actor turned politician Vijay’s party is heading to massive victory. TVK is heading towards success. Following this, actress Trisha spotted outside Vijay’s home as TVK heads to massive victory in Tamil Nadu Election; Social Media Abuzz.
Watch:
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan arrives at the residence of TVK chief Vijay, in Chennai.
TVK is currently leading in 106 seats of the total 234 in the state. pic.twitter.com/Sezg1xgYDQ
— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026
Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience reporting on Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes journalism plays a crucial role in amplifying unheard voices and bringing attention to issues that truly matter. Sofia has contributed articles to The New Indian Express, Youth Ki Awaaz, and Maktoob Media. She is also a recipient of the 2025 Laadli Media Awards for gender sensitivity. Beyond the newsroom, she is a music enthusiast who enjoys singing. Connect with Sofia on X: https://x.com/SBCism