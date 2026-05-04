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Home > Elections > Watch: Trisha Visits Vijay’s Home As TVK Heads To Massive Victory In Tamil Nadu

Watch: Trisha Visits Vijay’s Home As TVK Heads To Massive Victory In Tamil Nadu

Trisha spotted outside Vijay’s residence as TVK heads to a massive Tamil Nadu election victory, sparking social media buzz.

Trisha Spotted Outside Vijay’s Home As TVK Heads To Massive Victory in Tamil Nadu Election; Social Media Abuzz. (Photo: X)
Trisha Spotted Outside Vijay’s Home As TVK Heads To Massive Victory in Tamil Nadu Election; Social Media Abuzz. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 13:37 IST

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Watch: Trisha Visits Vijay’s Home As TVK Heads To Massive Victory In Tamil Nadu

Dravidian politics is witnessing a big change as actor turned politician Vijay’s party is heading to massive victory. TVK is heading towards success. Following this, actress Trisha spotted outside Vijay’s home as TVK heads to massive victory in Tamil Nadu Election; Social Media Abuzz.

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Tags: home-hero-pos-13Tamil Nadu electionTamil Nadu election 2026Tamil Nadu NewsTrishaTrisha VijayTVK

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Watch: Trisha Visits Vijay’s Home As TVK Heads To Massive Victory In Tamil Nadu

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Watch: Trisha Visits Vijay’s Home As TVK Heads To Massive Victory In Tamil Nadu

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Watch: Trisha Visits Vijay’s Home As TVK Heads To Massive Victory In Tamil Nadu
Watch: Trisha Visits Vijay’s Home As TVK Heads To Massive Victory In Tamil Nadu
Watch: Trisha Visits Vijay’s Home As TVK Heads To Massive Victory In Tamil Nadu
Watch: Trisha Visits Vijay’s Home As TVK Heads To Massive Victory In Tamil Nadu

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