CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on its websites very soon. More than 18 lakh students who took the board exams are waiting for their results. The officials say that the results will probably be out in the week of May 2026. They have not told us the exact date and time yet.

When will the CBSE 12th Result 2026 be declared

The CBSE said that the Class 12 results are on schedule and will likely be out in the week of May. The Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said that there are no issues with the evaluation process.

In the past the results were usually out in the week of the month. This time students should wait for the official announcement from the board.

Where to check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students can check their results on the CBSE websites like cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. On the day of the results, these websites are very slow because of heavy traffic. So students should keep websites open to avoid delays.

How to check the CBSE 12th Result 2026 online

To check the result students should

Visit the CBSE results website.

Then they should click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link.

Next, they should enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

After that they should click on ‘submit’.

Verify their result.

Students should also download their resultss.

Save a copy for future use.

How to download the CBSE marksheet through DigiLocker

The CBSE also gives marksheets through DigiLocker. To download it, students should

Go to digilocker.gov.in.

Open the app.

Then they should use their number to log in or register.

After that, they should enter their CBSE details, such as their roll number and school number.

Then they should go to the “Issued Documents.”

Download their CBSE Class 12 marksheet.

This digital marksheet is valid for college admissions and other official purposes.

Will the CBSE release results for all streams

The CBSE releases results for all streams on that day. So the CBSE 12th results for Science, Commerce and Arts streams will be out on the day.

Along with the CBSE 12th result, the board will also provide details like pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and region-wise pass percentage.

What after the CBSE 12th Result 2026

If students are not happy with their marks, they can apply for verification of their marks or a photocopy of their answer sheets. They can also apply for re-evaluation of questions.

Students should know that re-evaluation is only allowed for theory papers. They have to pay a fee for each question. After re-evaluation the final result will be considered final.

What if the CBSE result website crashes

Sometimes the official websites are very slow due to traffic. In this case students can use DigiLocker or other government websites to check their results. Students should keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute hassle.

The CBSE 12 results are expected soon. So students should only follow sources for the latest updates. The Class 12 result is crucial for college admissions and future planning. The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will decide the future of students.

Also Read: NEET Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Release Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download Provisional Key