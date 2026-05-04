Puducherry (Pondicherry) Election Results 2026 LIVE: Oupalam, Nellithope, Ariankuppam Full Winners List & Latest Updates

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Election Results 2026: Puducherry is a Union Territory with a strong mix of French colonial heritage combined with South Indian cultural traditions. The coastal economy of Puducherry supports its tourism industry while citizens actively participate in elections through their voting activities. The area contains three main sections which include Lawspet, Indira Nagar and Mudaliarpet to support the political activities of the local community. The 2026 Assembly elections have drawn attention because multiple parties, including AIADMK, DMD, BJP, Indian National Congress, and AINRC, are competing in the elections. The results will determine which parties will control the area and which development projects will receive funding.

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Nellithope Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List of Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), AINRC

Candidates Party Name Results V. CARTIGUEYANE Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam WON with Votes: 8226 (+850) OMSAKTHISEKAR Independent Votes: 7376 (−850) S. VIGNESHWARAN Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Votes: 4763 (−3463) A. JAYAKUMAR Latchiya Jananayaka Katchi (LJK) Votes: 3311 (−4915) MUTH. AM. SIVAKUMAR Naam Tamilar Katchi Votes: 392 (−7834) R. SHANMUGAM Independent Votes: 88 (−8138) JANAKIRAMAN Pattali Makkal Katchi Votes: 80 (−8146) M. MOHAN RAJ Independent Votes: 55 (−8171) E. IRUDHAYARAJ Independent Votes: 51 (−8175) G. SATHEESHKUMAR Independent Votes: 48 (−8178) S. KAMATCHI Independent Votes: 40 (−8186) S. GOMATHI ROJA Anna Makkal Katchi Votes: 39 (−8187) DR. C. ASHOK KUMAR Independent Votes: 36 (−8190) N. DELHIBABU Independent Votes: 28 (−8198) NOTA None of the Above Votes: 237 (−7989)

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Ariankuppam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List of Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), AINRC

Candidates Party Name Results C. AIYAPPAN @ MOUTTAYAPPAN All India N.R. Congress WON with Votes: 14210 (+603) VIZAYALAKSHMY DJEAMOURTHY Indian National Congress Votes: 13607 (−603) KUMARAVELU Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Votes: 5424 (−8786) K. SUNDARAVADIVELU Naam Tamilar Katchi Votes: 462 (−13748) SELVAKUMAR .V Independent Votes: 137 (−14073) A. RAGU @ RAGUNATHAN Independent Votes: 107 (−14103) RATHINAM Naadaalum Makkal Katchi Votes: 94 (−14116) L. MANIVANNAN Independent Votes: 61 (−14149) VENKATESH BABU Independent Votes: 57 (−14153) B. NARAYANAN Independent Votes: 55 (−14155) L.G. SEKAR Pattali Makkal Katchi Votes: 34 (−14176) NOTA None of the Above Votes: 262 (−13948)

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Oupalam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List of Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), AINRC

Candidates Party Name Results A ANBALAGAN All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam WON with Votes: 9099 (+1026) S SIVA Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Votes: 8073 (−1026) ANNIBAL KENNEDY Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Votes: 5327 (−3772) V DEVIPRIYA Naam Tamilar Katchi Votes: 326 (−8773) SUBRAMANIYAN Tamilaga Makkal Thannurimai Katchi Votes: 28 (−9071) SELVANATHAN Pattali Makkal Katchi Votes: 26 (−9073) NOTA None of the Above Votes: 151 (−8948)

Also Read: Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother And BJP Candidate Leading In Bengal’s Panihati