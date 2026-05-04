Puducherry (Pondicherry) Election Results 2026 LIVE: Oupalam, Nellithope, Ariankuppam Full Winners List & Latest Updates

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Election Results 2026: Puducherry is a Union Territory with a strong mix of French colonial heritage combined with South Indian cultural traditions. The coastal economy of Puducherry supports its tourism industry while citizens actively participate in elections through their voting activities. The area contains three main sections which include Lawspet, Indira Nagar and Mudaliarpet to support the political activities of the local community. The 2026 Assembly elections have drawn attention because multiple parties, including AIADMK, DMD, BJP, Indian National Congress, and AINRC, are competing in the elections. The results will determine which parties will control the area and which development projects will receive funding.
Puducherry (Pondicherry) Nellithope Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List of Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), AINRC
Puducherry (Pondicherry) Ariankuppam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List of Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), AINRC
|Candidates
|Party Name
|Results
|C. AIYAPPAN @ MOUTTAYAPPAN
|All India N.R. Congress
|WON with Votes: 14210 (+603)
|VIZAYALAKSHMY DJEAMOURTHY
|Indian National Congress
|Votes: 13607 (−603)
|KUMARAVELU
|Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
|Votes: 5424 (−8786)
|K. SUNDARAVADIVELU
|Naam Tamilar Katchi
|Votes: 462 (−13748)
|SELVAKUMAR .V
|Independent
|Votes: 137 (−14073)
|A. RAGU @ RAGUNATHAN
|Independent
|Votes: 107 (−14103)
|RATHINAM
|Naadaalum Makkal Katchi
|Votes: 94 (−14116)
|L. MANIVANNAN
|Independent
|Votes: 61 (−14149)
|VENKATESH BABU
|Independent
|Votes: 57 (−14153)
|B. NARAYANAN
|Independent
|Votes: 55 (−14155)
|L.G. SEKAR
|Pattali Makkal Katchi
|Votes: 34 (−14176)
|NOTA
|None of the Above
|Votes: 262 (−13948)
Puducherry (Pondicherry) Oupalam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List of Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), AINRC
|Candidates
|Party Name
|Results
|A ANBALAGAN
|All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|WON with Votes: 9099 (+1026)
|S SIVA
|Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
|Votes: 8073 (−1026)
|ANNIBAL KENNEDY
|Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|Votes: 5327 (−3772)
|V DEVIPRIYA
|Naam Tamilar Katchi
|Votes: 326 (−8773)
|SUBRAMANIYAN
|Tamilaga Makkal Thannurimai Katchi
|Votes: 28 (−9071)
|SELVANATHAN
|Pattali Makkal Katchi
|Votes: 26 (−9073)
|NOTA
|None of the Above
|Votes: 151 (−8948)
Also Read: Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother And BJP Candidate Leading In Bengal’s Panihati
I am a content writer with 2.5 years of experience, currently working at ITV Digital. I cover a wide range of topics including entertainment, world news, India news, crime, and astrology, along with writing engaging lifestyle stories and reviews. With a flair for storytelling and a keen eye for trends, I aim to deliver fresh, reader-friendly content across diverse subjects.