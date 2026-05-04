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Home > Tech and Auto News > Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX Debuts In India: 55kWh Battery, 502Km Range, And Premium Features, Check All Features And Price

Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX Debuts In India: 55kWh Battery, 502Km Range, And Premium Features, Check All Features And Price

Tata Motors has launched the Curvv.ev SeriesX with new long-range variants, offering a 55kWh battery, up to 502km range, premium features, and a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh.

Tata Curvv.ev series X
Tata Curvv.ev series X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 16:02 IST

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Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX Debuts In India: 55kWh Battery, 502Km Range, And Premium Features, Check All Features And Price

Tata Motors is expanding its portfolio in electric segment. The company has introduced the Curvv.ev SeriesX, rolling out two new long-range variants aimed at enhancing its presence in the mid-size electric SUV segment. The EV is introduced in two primary trims, Accomplished X 55 and Empowered X55. Both the electric SUVs are powered by a 55kWh battery pack. The company claims an ARAI-certified range of 502km (P1+P2), while delivering an estimated real-world (C75) range of around 400Km. Further to adding ownership confidence, the company is offering a lifetime high voltage (HV) battery warranty. 

The EV is built on Tata’s acti.ev architecture, the Curvv.ev SeriesX generates 167bhp and 215Nm of torque. The SUV-coupe design is now complemented by five colour options consisting of newly introduced Nitro Crimson shade alongside the Dark Edition. 



Tata Curvv.ee SeriesX Accomplished X 55

The Accomplished X 55 variant is positioned as a well-rounded offering with a strong focus on comfort and everyday usability. The major highlight of the trim consists of a Panaromic sunroof, 10.25-inch instrumental cluster accompanied by 10.25-inch infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto and CarPlay for entertainment. 

The cabin also consists of a 360-degree surround view camera with blind-spot monitor, ventilated seats, leatherette upholstery, and rear sunshades. 

Tata Curvv.ee SeriesX Empowered X 55

The high-end top spec variant of the newly introduced mid-size electric SUV Empowered X 55 builds on the Accomplished trim with a more premium and tech-orented package. This variant is also offered in the Dark edition for extra visual appeal. The key addition consists of active ventilation for front seats, 6-way power adjustable driver seats, and two stage reclining rear seats. 

The cabin also consists of a 12.29-inch Harmon touchscreen infotainment system, JBL 9-speaker audio system with a subwoofer. 

In terms of design and exterior, the EV has a gesture-controlled powered tailgate, dynamic lighting animation. The car rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. The EV is built on Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle to Load (V2L). Further, the electric SUV features Level 2 ADAS with 20 features for safety. 

Tata Curvv.ee SeriesX Price

The company has introduced the Curvv.ev SeriesX at an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 16.99 for Accomplished X 55 trim whereas the Empowered X 55 is launched at ex-showroom price of Rs 19.19 lakh while the top-end Empowered X 55 Dark trim is rolled out at an ex-showroom price of Rs 19.49 lakh. 

Tata Punch EV Facelift

The company has also recently launched the facelift version of Tata Punch EV. The Punch EV facelift has received subtle design updates. The SUV keeps its familiar, boxy shape but gets small changes to the front fascia and lighting that give it a fresher look. The core design is still practical and urban‑friendly, with good ground clearance and rugged cladding that matches the Punch’s character.

Also Read: Nissan Launches CNG Retrofit Kit For Gravite: Twin-Cylinder Setup, Enhanced Fuel Efficiency, And Full 7-Seater Usability—Check Specs And Price

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Tags: curvv ev series xtata curvv evtata curvv ev series x

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Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX Debuts In India: 55kWh Battery, 502Km Range, And Premium Features, Check All Features And Price

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Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX Debuts In India: 55kWh Battery, 502Km Range, And Premium Features, Check All Features And Price
Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX Debuts In India: 55kWh Battery, 502Km Range, And Premium Features, Check All Features And Price
Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX Debuts In India: 55kWh Battery, 502Km Range, And Premium Features, Check All Features And Price
Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX Debuts In India: 55kWh Battery, 502Km Range, And Premium Features, Check All Features And Price

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