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Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max To Debut Soon: Under-Display Face ID, A20 Pro Chipset, And Bigger Battery, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max To Debut Soon: Under-Display Face ID, A20 Pro Chipset, And Bigger Battery, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in 2026, with leaks hinting at a major upgrade including under-display Face ID, improved cameras, A20 Pro chip, bigger battery, and a September debut.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 09:38 IST

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max To Debut Soon: Under-Display Face ID, A20 Pro Chipset, And Bigger Battery, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

US based tech manufacturing giant Apple is gearing up for launch of its new flagship series, iPhone 18 Pro Max lineup soon in a few months. The media reports and leaks are circulating all over the internet. The reports claim that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be the one of the biggest Pro-series upgrades in recent years. From a redesigned front display to camera hardware changes and a more advanced chip. The company’s 2026 premium iPhones could be big upgrades for users planning for their next flagships. Here is everything which is suggested in the leaks and media reports. 

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max display and design

One of the key upgradations claimed by tipsters and industry experts for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is the display design. The company is working on moving Face ID sensors under the screen, which means the familiar pill-shaped Dynamic Island introduced in recent handsets by the company may disappear. 

The company is also expected to place the selfie camera inside a small punch-hole cutout near the top-left corner. This would give users a cleaner and less distracting display experience whereas the overall body design may remain similar to the iPhone 17 Pro series; the front possibly looks noticeably different. 

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At the rear panel, the company is likely to continue with its triple-camera setup. However, some refinements to the rear glass and frame finish may be introduced. The reports also suggest that the company is also testing new vibrant colours such as deep purple, burgundy, or coffee brown. 

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max optics

The tech giant may focus heavily on optics upgradation. The media report claims that Apple could introduce a mechanical iris system on at least one rear camera. This allows variable aperture control letting to adjust how much light enters the lens. 

The reports also claim that the company may use a new three-layer stacked image sensor which is reportedly supplied by Samsung. This sensor could enhance capture speed, reduce noise, and deliver a stronger dynamic range in photos and videos. The company is also expected to add larger aperture for the main and telephoto sensors. 

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Chipset

The upcoming flagship series is likely to be powered by Apple’s new A20 Pro chip. The chipset is said to be built on TSMC’s advanced 2nm process. 

The company may also adopt a new packaging technology where RAM sits directly with the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. This tighter design can enhance efficiency, speed, and thermal control. 

The reports further suggest that the device may record around 15 per cent better performance and up to 30 per cent better power efficiency compared to the previous generation. This could also enhance Apple Intelligence features running directly on the handset. 

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery

The experts claim that the handset will be packed with a massive battery of 5,100mAh which would be among the biggest ever in an iPhone. However, this would increase the weight of the device beyond 240 grams. 

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch Timeline

The company is expected to follow the traditional release pattern which means the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to debut in September 2026. 

Some reports claim that the standard iPhone 18 variant may launch later, probably in 2027. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. 

Also Read: Motorola Unveils Swarovski Edition Signature & Moto Buds 2 Plus: Luxury Design, Flagship Performance Aimed At Premium Users, Check Details, Price, And Availability

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max To Debut Soon: Under-Display Face ID, A20 Pro Chipset, And Bigger Battery, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max To Debut Soon: Under-Display Face ID, A20 Pro Chipset, And Bigger Battery, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max To Debut Soon: Under-Display Face ID, A20 Pro Chipset, And Bigger Battery, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max To Debut Soon: Under-Display Face ID, A20 Pro Chipset, And Bigger Battery, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max To Debut Soon: Under-Display Face ID, A20 Pro Chipset, And Bigger Battery, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

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