West Bengal Election Results 2026: Which Sweet Will Mark Victory Today—Laddoo or Rasgulla?

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: As West Bengal gears up for the election results, the political energy in the state is no longer limited to campaign speeches or party offices. It has found a new and distinctly local expression in sweet shops, where trays of traditional sweets now carry the colours and slogans of major political parties. Will it be laddoos for a BJP victory or rasgullas if Mamata Banerjee’s TMC retains power? With a tight contest and high political drama, the state is waiting to see which party will celebrate and which sweet will dominate the victory mood today.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: BJP in Full Swing, Aloo Poori, Bengali Rasogulla for Big Win

As the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry commenced on Monday morning, preparations were seen at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital, with traditional ‘poories’ and sweets being prepared for party workers and supporters.

Simultaneously, the counting of votes for by-elections in seven Assembly constituencies across five states is also underway today.

#WATCH | Delhi: Jalebis are being prepared at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi as counting of votes for the elections to the Assemblies of Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry begins. Counting of votes for by-polls in seven Assembly constituencies of five… pic.twitter.com/9zBuvWQnfz — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026







Speaking to ANI, Chef shared details of the extensive culinary dishes being prepared.

“We have been preparing since 4 in the morning. Food is being prepared for approximately 400 to 500 people. The breakfast menu features a wide variety of items, including sandwiches, aloo poori, poha, and jalebi. To complement the meal, fresh fruits, lassi, rabri, and traditional mishti doi have also been prepared,” he said.

Also Read: BJP In, TMC Out? Great Demand For Saffron Gulaal As Bengal Gears Up For Result Day Holi

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: What Will Happen in West Bengal Election

Meanwhile, counting is underway across 823 constituencies in key regions including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The process begins with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission’s official portal.

Security has been tightened across all counting centres ahead of the process.

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