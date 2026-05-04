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Home > Elections > West Bengal Election Results 2026: Which Sweet Will Mark Victory Today—Laddoo or Rasgulla?

West Bengal Election Results 2026: Which Sweet Will Mark Victory Today—Laddoo or Rasgulla?

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 bring high political drama as counting begins across five states. From laddoos to rasgullas, celebrations have taken a local twist with sweet shops reflecting party moods. While BJP gears up with preparations at its headquarters, TMC hopes to retain power in Bengal. With tight contests, strong voter turnout, and live counting updates, the state waits to see who will dominate both politics and celebrations.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 11:07 IST

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West Bengal Election Results 2026: Which Sweet Will Mark Victory Today—Laddoo or Rasgulla?

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: As West Bengal gears up for the election results, the political energy in the state is no longer limited to campaign speeches or party offices. It has found a new and distinctly local expression in sweet shops, where trays of traditional sweets now carry the colours and slogans of major political parties. Will it be laddoos for a BJP victory or rasgullas if Mamata Banerjee’s TMC retains power? With a tight contest and high political drama, the state is waiting to see which party will celebrate and which sweet will dominate the victory mood today. 

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: BJP in Full Swing, Aloo Poori, Bengali Rasogulla for Big Win 

As the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry commenced on Monday morning, preparations were seen at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital, with traditional ‘poories’ and sweets being prepared for party workers and supporters.

Simultaneously, the counting of votes for by-elections in seven Assembly constituencies across five states is also underway today.

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Speaking to ANI, Chef shared details of the extensive culinary dishes being prepared.

“We have been preparing since 4 in the morning. Food is being prepared for approximately 400 to 500 people. The breakfast menu features a wide variety of items, including sandwiches, aloo poori, poha, and jalebi. To complement the meal, fresh fruits, lassi, rabri, and traditional mishti doi have also been prepared,” he said. 

Also Read: BJP In, TMC Out? Great Demand For Saffron Gulaal As Bengal Gears Up For Result Day Holi 

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: What Will Happen in West Bengal Election

Meanwhile, counting is underway across 823 constituencies in key regions including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The process begins with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission’s official portal.

Security has been tightened across all counting centres ahead of the process.

Also Read: Who Will Be Bengal Chief Minister If BJP Dethrones Mamata Banerjee? Trends Show Saffron Wave 

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Tags: Bengal politicsBJP vs TMCelection results liveindia election newsmamata banerjeenarendra modiVote Counting 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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West Bengal Election Results 2026: Which Sweet Will Mark Victory Today—Laddoo or Rasgulla?
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