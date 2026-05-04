West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: ‘Tug Of War’ Meme Fest Adds A Lighter Twist To High-Voltage Day

Counting for the assembly elections across five states got underway on May 4, with early results beginning to trickle in from Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. As the first trends emerged, social media wasted no time reacting—memes started flooding timelines almost instantly.

Initial leads suggest that the BJP is ahead in several West Bengal seats, while the TMC is currently hovering around the 100-seat mark. That said, these are only early trends, and the final outcome will take time to fully unfold.

Online, meme creators have already turned the BJP vs TMC contest into a source of endless content, capturing every twist and turn of the counting process. In Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay’s party, TVK, has caught many by surprise with early leads in nearly 85 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP appears to be leading in Assam and Puducherry, while in Kerala, early numbers point toward a UDF advantage.

The ‘Tug of War’ on meme fest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has birthed a new era of political satire, where viral memes are as influential as traditional manifestos.

In a state where food is deeply tied to identity, the BJP responded with its own viral moment—the so-called “Fish Campaign.” After Dr. Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay was spotted campaigning with a large catla fish, the internet quickly picked it up. Memes turned the imagery into a counterpoint to concerns that a BJP government might interfere with Bengali food culture. Using formats like “Fish vs Logic,” supporters pushed back against the TMC’s “outsider” narrative, arguing that local traditions would remain untouched.

TMC trying to get ahead of BJP#electionresult2026 pic.twitter.com/UHCNCN6JGz — Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) May 4, 2026

Stop the count election commission didi pagl ho gyi hai #electionresult2026 pic.twitter.com/ufwZ1WT8OW — dheela nada (@interestinggaff) May 4, 2026

But beyond the humour, these memes are doing more than just entertaining. They’ve become a powerful way to engage young voters. In 2026, this “digital dangal” has shown how a cleverly timed meme can break down complex political debates into bite-sized, relatable moments. From election-themed sweets to viral clips of strongroom CCTV footage, this election may well be remembered as the one where social media—and the humble “like” button—emerged as a key political force.

As Tamil Nadu edges closer to its pivotal 2026 Assembly Election, the digital landscape has been set ablaze by one name: Thalapathy Vijay. His newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has transitioned from a cinematic buzz to a political powerhouse, fueled largely by a relentless and creative “meme army.”

I Think #JanaNayagan will be released with “CHIEF MINISTER THALAPATHY VIJAY” title card 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/aJSm54oMQa — cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) May 4, 2026

They said cinema fame won’t work in politics Vijay came without money politics, without alliances, without fake identity And now in his very first election, he is winning This is not just a political entry

This is history in the making

Thalapathy Vijay, the STAR of Tamil Nadu… pic.twitter.com/igZQqeyO0u — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) May 4, 2026

Today isn’t just about votes—it’s a real-time measure of Vijay’s ground power.🎯 Box office debates pause here…this is influence vs perception.

If he delivers today, even legends like Rajinikanth get a serious comparison reset.#ElectionResult2026 #TVKpic.twitter.com/3zqI1Y3tQW — KING 👑 (@VikramPraj39672) May 4, 2026

Rajnikant watching Vijay winning the Tamilnadu election 😭 pic.twitter.com/ki0h7MXk6z — Gogo (@DeeZaster_) May 4, 2026

The most dominant viral trend this season is the bold prediction of a massive TVK victory, with fans and digital creators circulating memes suggesting a sweep of over 200 seats. These memes often draw parallels between Vijay’s political entry and the legendary MGR, depicting the actor as a “catalyst for change” who will disrupt the long-standing DMK-AIADMK duopoly. Vijay proving this is how political debut of a person should look like.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Will Vijay Thalapathy’s Political Controversies Affect His Win? All You Need To Know