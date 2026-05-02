‘Strict Fines or Danda on As* Can Fix This’: Manali Charging Station For Tourists Turned into Dustbin in Hours, Citizens Demand Iron Fist Policy | Watch Viral Video

A newly installed phone charging station for tourists in Manali has sparked outrage on social media after it was reportedly turned into a dumping spot within hours. Many users questioned the lack of civic sense and respect for public facilities. Several posts demanded strict action with some calling for heavy fines and tougher enforcement to prevent such incidents. A viral video of the situation has further fueled the debate online.

Manali Charging Station For Tourists Turned into Dustbin in Hours | Watch Viral Video

A user on X (formerly Twitter) posted a video showing how tourists in Manali turned a government-installed charging point for charging phones and gadgets into a dustbin.

He wrote, “Himachal govt installs a charging point in Manali for tourists to charge phones and gadgets, and within hours people turn it into a dustbin. No Swachh Bharat or any scheme can fix this nation, only an iron fist policy can bring change.”

Himachal govt installs a charging point in Manali for tourists to charge phones and gadgets, and within hours people turn it into a dustbin. No Swachh Bharat or any scheme can fix this nation, only an iron fist policy can bring change. pic.twitter.com/EyTuv0eqn2 — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) May 2, 2026





Social Media Reactions

One user wrote, “Its definately wrong. Curious if there were enough empty dustbins around? Despite availability of empty dustbins, if trash is left “any available” place it’s serious lack of civic sense ! If trash is left for convenience due to overflowing dustbins or lack of it, admin must add dustbins so that trash can be disposed properly.”

Second user commented, “Only strict fines or danda on aas can make us human.”

Third user wrote, “Swachh Bharat fails where entitlement wins. Keep your ‘iron fist’ we don’t need mainland chaos ruining our lands too. Fix your mess first.”

Fourth user said, “Indias can only change with belt treatment. सबका साथ, सबका विकास will not work here. In China, civic authority faced a similar challenge before the Olympics. After repeat failures, an Army of White Bushirts was formed. Their job was to severely beatup people who were trashing.”

Also Read: Who are Pankti Doshi and Avish Jain? Power Couple Who Shut Down New York’s Fifth Avenue For 5-Day Wedding