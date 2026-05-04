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Home > Elections > Dharmadam (Kannur), Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

Dharmadam (Kannur), Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

The counting of votes for Kerala Assembly Elections is underway. Here is the winner list of Dharmadam (Kannur), Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad

Dharmadam (Kannur), Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad Election Results
Dharmadam (Kannur), Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad Election Results

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-04 13:10 IST

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Dharmadam (Kannur), Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

The counting of votes for the Kerela Legislative Assembly election is going on following a single-phase polling across all 140 constituencies on 9th April 2026. The wait for final result is now getting close. This election will decide whether the Left Democratic Front (LDF) can secure a historic third consecutive term, or Congress led opposition will be able to form the government with the help of its allies. Here is the list of winners of Dharmadam (Kannur), Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad. 

Dharmadam (Kannur) Election Result

Dharmadam is one of the most high-profile constituencies in Kerela with a strong basition of the communists. In 2021 Pinarayi Vijayana, the current CM from CPI-M won the election against Congress’s C Raghunathan with a good margin of 50,123.  

In 2026 the key contestants are: 

You Might Be Interested In

Candidate 

Party (Alliance) 

Votes 

T.O. Mohanan 

INC (UDF) 

 

Kadannappalli Ramachandran 

Congress (secular) (LDF) 

 

C. Raghunath 

BJP 

 

 

Kozhikode North Election Results 

Kozhikode North is one of the key urban segments in the Malabar region. In 2021 Thottathil Ravindran of CPI (M) won the election with a margin 12,928 against the K.M. Abhijith of Indian National Congress. 

In 2026 the key contestants are: 

Candidate 

Party (Alliance) 

Votes 

K Jayanath 

INC (UDF) 

 

Thottathil Ravindran 

CPI (M) (LDF) 

 

Navya Haridas 

BJP 

 

 

Malappuram Election Result 

Malappuram is a key constituency for Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). In 2021, P. Ubaidulla of IUML won the election with a comfortable margin of 35,208 against CPI(M)’s Paloli Abdurahiman. 

In 2026 the key contestants are: 

Candidate 

Party (Alliance) 

Votes 

P.K Kunhalikutty 

IUML (UDF) 

 

K.T. Mujeeb Rahman 

NCP-SP (LDF) 

 

Aswathi Gupthakumar 

BJP 

 

 

Palakkad Election Result 

Palakkad assembly constituency, formerly known as Palghat Assembly constituency. In 2021, Shafi Parambil of INC won the election against BJP’s E Sreedharan with a narrow margin of 3,859 votes. 

In 2026 the key contestants are 

Candidate 

Party (Alliance) 

Votes 

Ramesh Pisharody 

INC (UDF) 

 

Sobha Surendran 

BJP 

 

N.M.R. Razack 

IND 

 

 

(This is a developing story) 

Also Read:  Kochi, Kalamassery, Thrissur, Kottayam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026DharmadamkannurKerala Assembly Election 2026Malappuram

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Dharmadam (Kannur), Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

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