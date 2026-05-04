Dharmadam (Kannur), Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

The counting of votes for the Kerela Legislative Assembly election is going on following a single-phase polling across all 140 constituencies on 9th April 2026. The wait for final result is now getting close. This election will decide whether the Left Democratic Front (LDF) can secure a historic third consecutive term, or Congress led opposition will be able to form the government with the help of its allies. Here is the list of winners of Dharmadam (Kannur), Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad.
Dharmadam (Kannur) Election Result
Dharmadam is one of the most high-profile constituencies in Kerela with a strong basition of the communists. In 2021 Pinarayi Vijayana, the current CM from CPI-M won the election against Congress’s C Raghunathan with a good margin of 50,123.
In 2026 the key contestants are:
|
Candidate
|
Party (Alliance)
|
Votes
|
T.O. Mohanan
|
INC (UDF)
|
|
Kadannappalli Ramachandran
|
Congress (secular) (LDF)
|
|
C. Raghunath
|
BJP
|
Kozhikode North Election Results
Kozhikode North is one of the key urban segments in the Malabar region. In 2021 Thottathil Ravindran of CPI (M) won the election with a margin 12,928 against the K.M. Abhijith of Indian National Congress.
In 2026 the key contestants are:
|
Candidate
|
Party (Alliance)
|
Votes
|
K Jayanath
|
INC (UDF)
|
|
Thottathil Ravindran
|
CPI (M) (LDF)
|
|
Navya Haridas
|
BJP
|
Malappuram Election Result
Malappuram is a key constituency for Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). In 2021, P. Ubaidulla of IUML won the election with a comfortable margin of 35,208 against CPI(M)’s Paloli Abdurahiman.
In 2026 the key contestants are:
|
Candidate
|
Party (Alliance)
|
Votes
|
P.K Kunhalikutty
|
IUML (UDF)
|
|
K.T. Mujeeb Rahman
|
NCP-SP (LDF)
|
|
Aswathi Gupthakumar
|
BJP
|
Palakkad Election Result
Palakkad assembly constituency, formerly known as Palghat Assembly constituency. In 2021, Shafi Parambil of INC won the election against BJP’s E Sreedharan with a narrow margin of 3,859 votes.
In 2026 the key contestants are
|
Candidate
|
Party (Alliance)
|
Votes
|
Ramesh Pisharody
|
INC (UDF)
|
|
Sobha Surendran
|
BJP
|
|
N.M.R. Razack
|
IND
|
(This is a developing story)
Also Read: Kochi, Kalamassery, Thrissur, Kottayam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML
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