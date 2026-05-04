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Home > Tech and Auto News > Nissan Launches CNG Retrofit Kit For Gravite: Twin-Cylinder Setup, Enhanced Fuel Efficiency, And Full 7-Seater Usability—Check Specs And Price

Nissan Launches CNG Retrofit Kit For Gravite: Twin-Cylinder Setup, Enhanced Fuel Efficiency, And Full 7-Seater Usability—Check Specs And Price

Nissan Motor India has launched a Rs 82,999 government-approved CNG retrofit kit for the Gravite, offering better fuel efficiency, twin-cylinder setup, and full 7-seater usability across 16 states.

Nissan Gravite CNG Kit, Image credit: X
Nissan Gravite CNG Kit, Image credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 14:05 IST

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Nissan Launches CNG Retrofit Kit For Gravite: Twin-Cylinder Setup, Enhanced Fuel Efficiency, And Full 7-Seater Usability—Check Specs And Price

Nissan Motors India has rolled out a government approved CNG retrofitment kit for the recently launched Gravite. The company aims to enhance cost efficiency for buyers. The company has launched the CNG kit at an introductory price of Rs 82,999, and the kit will be available across 16 states through the company’s authorised dealership network. 

The CNG retrofitment kit features a twin-cylinder setup (2 x 25 liters) engineered to preserve cabin space and maintain the Gravite’s full 7-seater configuration. By optimising packaging, the system ensures that third-row usability and overall comfort remain largely unaffected, making it a viable option for large families seeking lower running costs. 

The retrofitment kit is developed and quality-assured by Motozen with a third-party warranty of 3 years or 1,00,000 km on key components. Customers can opt for installation directly through authorised Nissan dealership, ensuring a seamless and reliable purchase and fitment experience. 

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Nissan Gravite CNG Kit Powertrain

The system is powered by a sequential BS6.2 compliant CNG kit, and it is approved by the International Centre for Automotive Technology, ensuring adherence to safety and regulatory standards. The kit also incorporates features such as an 8.1mm thick cylinder for durability, dynamic advancer technology for optimised performance, and a neatly integrated fuel-filling point under the fuel lid. The system supports smooth switching between petrol and CNG modes. 

The company further highlights that the introduction of the CNG option aligns with evolving customer preferences in high-usage and urban markets, where running cost saving and cleaner mobility solutions are increasingly prioritised. The offering is particularly targeted at customers with frequent daily commutes and intercity travel requirements, enabling them to balance affordability with practicality. 

Nissan Gravite Interior

The newly launched Gravite looks a bit different from other cars. Nissan has changed the design a lot, even though it is built on the same basic platform as the Triber. At the front, it has larger grille and sharper bumpers, which make it look stronger and more upright. The LED lights are placed in a new pattern, and there are bonnet creases that make the car look tougher. On the sides, the car looks simple but neat, with steel wheels and stylish covers. At the back, the bumper was shaped to look a bit sportier than usual.  

Nissan Gravite Interior

In terms of interior, the Gravite has a dual-tone black and white cabin that feels bright and open. The dashboard is plain but useful, made for space and easy use. Being a seven-seater, Nissan made sure the seats are flexible. The third-row seats can be removed if someone needs more boot space. The second-row seats can slide and recline, so passengers have more comfort.  

 At the centre of the dashboard, there is a big 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The steering wheel is the same one used in Nissan’s Magnite model and has gloss black details, leatherette wrapping, and controls on it.  

Even with its low price, the Gravite comes with many features. It has rain-sensing wipers, automatic LED headlamps, cruise control, parking sensors, and push-button start. For comfort, it has rear AC vents and a roof blower, so the whole car stays cool.  

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales: Sold 2,39,646 Cars In April, Check Top Selling Models

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Tags: Gravite CNG KitNissannissan gravite

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Nissan Launches CNG Retrofit Kit For Gravite: Twin-Cylinder Setup, Enhanced Fuel Efficiency, And Full 7-Seater Usability—Check Specs And Price

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Nissan Launches CNG Retrofit Kit For Gravite: Twin-Cylinder Setup, Enhanced Fuel Efficiency, And Full 7-Seater Usability—Check Specs And Price

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Nissan Launches CNG Retrofit Kit For Gravite: Twin-Cylinder Setup, Enhanced Fuel Efficiency, And Full 7-Seater Usability—Check Specs And Price
Nissan Launches CNG Retrofit Kit For Gravite: Twin-Cylinder Setup, Enhanced Fuel Efficiency, And Full 7-Seater Usability—Check Specs And Price
Nissan Launches CNG Retrofit Kit For Gravite: Twin-Cylinder Setup, Enhanced Fuel Efficiency, And Full 7-Seater Usability—Check Specs And Price
Nissan Launches CNG Retrofit Kit For Gravite: Twin-Cylinder Setup, Enhanced Fuel Efficiency, And Full 7-Seater Usability—Check Specs And Price

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