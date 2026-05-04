How BJP Got Its CMs To Campaign Against Mamata Banerjee To Win Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved a massive step closer to breaking the long-standing fortress of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. In what looks like a historic shift for the state, the BJP is currently leading on 121 seats, while the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is trailing with leads on 71 seats.

Reports say that one seat is currently held by the TMC’s ally, the BGPM. These trends have sent shockwaves through the state, as the BJP inches toward the magic midway mark of 148 in the 294-member assembly. Early on Monday, West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate for both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari, expressed huge confidence. Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said, “BJP is forming the Government. Initial trends show BJP as 135 plus and approx 100 to TMC. Initially, it will be a neck-to-neck fight in Bhabanipur. In the first round of counting, out of the 14 booths, 6 are Muslim-majority. They used to get 90-95% of those votes last time, but it didn’t happen this time; there is a crack. I am leading the 8 Hindu booths. From round 9-10 in Bhabanipur, I will be leading.”

How The Heavyweights Challenged Mamata Banerjee

To achieve these numbers, the BJP deployed a “carpet-bombing” strategy, bringing in heavy-hitting Chief Ministers from across the country to dismantle the influence of Mamata Banerjee. Leaders like Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh and Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam were mainstays on the campaign trail. Yogi Adityanath held massive rallies focusing on “security and double-engine growth,” while Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted the TMC on issues of infiltration. By bringing in 19 NDA-ruled state CMs, the BJP ensured that every corner of Bengal felt the pressure of a national-level campaign.

Mamata Banerjee did not take this lightly. On Saturday, she claimed the BJP had deployed its “entire machinery” just to defeat her regional party. Addressing a rally at Uttarpara in Hooghly, the incumbent CM accused the BJP of making false promises to migrant workers. She said, “The BJP is desperate, with 50 helicopters flying into West Bengal as almost the entire Union cabinet, from the PM to home, railway and defence ministers, as well as CMs of 19 NDA-ruled states camping in a single state, West Bengal,” as per reports.

Allegations Of Terror And Tactics Against Mamata Banerjee

The battle also got very personal and heated. Mamata Banerjee noted the heavy presence of central forces and even armoured vehicles. As per erports She said, “On top of this, we are seeing central forces wherever we are going. They are bringing in armoured vehicles which are not put to use where such vehicles are needed.” She even took aim at Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged “hanging upside down” comment regarding “TMC-aided goons.” Mamata Banerjee replied, “You are speaking in the language of terror. I know no action will be taken against you. But, I have asked our men to videograph his speech and submit the same to the court.”

The BJP’s strategy focused on local discontent over scams and the recent voter roll cuts, while Mamata Banerjee fought back by labeling the BJP leaders as outsiders. She even alleged that 400 people were brought from outside to her own seat, Bhabanipur. “They were driven out. I will ask everyone to keep a tab on every hotel and guest house to identify such people who are helping the BJP,” Mamata Banerjee warned her supporters.

The Final Push To Unseat Mamata Banerjee

While Mamata Banerjee relied on her “Ma Mati Manush” slogan and pointed out that she only had three helicopters compared to the BJP’s 50, the saffron party leaned on high-profile events. PM Modi was seen enjoying jhalmuri and taking boat rides to connect with locals, while leaders like Suvendu Adhikari hammered home the anti-incumbency narrative. News channels are now projecting a slender majority for the BJP, with some even placing them at 160 seats.

As the counting continues, the massive resources the BJP poured into the state, bringing in the likes of Yogi and Himanta to campaign against Mamata Banerjee, appears to be paying off. If these trends hold, it will mark the first time the BJP establishes a government in West Bengal, finally breaching the fortress that Mamata Banerjee has guarded for over a decade.

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