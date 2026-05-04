Vedanta-Adani Tussle Over JAL: NCLAT Dismisses Vedanta’s Plea Against Adani’s Jaiprakash Bid; Here’s What It Means – Explained

Vedanta-Adani Tussle Over JAL: The long-drawn corporate battle between Vedanta Group and Adani Group for Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) has now reached a landmark turning point. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday dismissed Vedanta’s appeal against the resolution plan submitted by Adani Enterprises for the bankrupt infra-realty giant, JAL.

The verdict has confirmed Adani Enterprises’ Rs 14,535 crore acquisition plan, but it has also confirmed that insolvency decisions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) would support the business sense of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) rather than the headline bidding amount.

This judgement is a positive development from the market perspective, as it removes one of the major overhangs and brings more transparency to the resolution of one of the biggest ongoing insolvency processes in India.

Vedanta-Adani Tussle Over JAL: The NCLAT has dismissed Vedanta’s challenge to Adani’s bid

The key question before the appellate tribunal was whether to prefer Vedanta’s higher monetary offer over the already approved plan of Adani for Jaiprakash Associates.

There is no basis in Vedanta’s submissions, the NCLAT ruled, saying:

The CoC’s approval of Adani’s resolution plan was not arbitrary or perverse.

It is only the evaluation criteria as laid down by the IBC that can override a higher bid amount.

No irregularities occurred in the process of resolution.

Vedanta said its offer was about Rs 3,400 crore higher in gross terms and Rs 500 crore in net present value (NPV) than the Adani proposal. But the tribunal dismissed the appeal, finding that insolvency resolutions must be assessed in a multi-faceted manner and not simply be a bidding war.

Vedanta-Adani Tussle Over JAL: Vedanta had opposed the approval of the resolution plan of Adani

Vedanta had challenged the entire assessment mechanism of the lenders and argued that:

A better-money bid was rejected.

Criteria for evaluation were not clear.

Its higher valuation was ignored.

The process of selection was not fair.

The group also questioned why a lower bid from Adani Enterprises was selected even though it was higher in some measures of value.

Vedanta also said that its revised bid of 16,070 crore should have been considered. However, the CoC held that Vedanta’s revised bid was submitted after the official bid deadline, thereby violating process rules.

Vedanta-Adani Tussle Over JAL: Was the CoC tilting towards Adani rather than Vedanta on the higher valuation claim?

The heart of the argument is the reasoning behind the CoC’s decision. The Committee of Creditors contended that

We review resolution plans on several parameters, including price.

The parameters are upfront cash payment, feasibility of execution and certainty of closing of the resolution.

The highest bidder does not always win.

IBC legally protects the commercial discretion of the lenders.

In lenders’ assessment, Adani Enterprises had the approval of 89% of creditors in the first round and then increased to over 93% in CoC decisions.

This widespread creditor support was critical in the ultimate ruling.

Vedanta-Adani Tussle Over JAL: What is JAL?

Jaiprakash Associates Limited is a highly diversified distressed conglomerate with interests in real estate development, cement, hospitality, power, and engineering and construction.

The company had gone into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in June 2024 due to defaults on loan payments worth nearly 57,185 crore.

It is home to India’s only Formula One racing circuit, one of its key strategically valuable assets, and is an attractive acquisition target.

With its diverse asset base and huge debt exposure, JAL has been one of the most closely followed insolvency cases in the corporate sector in India.

Vedanta-Adani Tussle Over JAL: Where did Adani get approval as the preferred bidder for JAL?

Adani Enterprises was the clear winner in the insolvency resolution process in which several large corporate groups, including Vedanta and Dalmia Bharat, participated.

Key points of Adani’s winning bid:

Approves resolution plan for ₹14,535 crore.

89% initial creditor support and then more than 90%.

Higher ranking is achieved through upfront payment and the potential for operational execution.

Received final CoC approval in late 2025 with a large majority backing.

The CoC said Adani’s offer was not only more financially attractive but also operationally more feasible to implement under the IBC framework.

Vedanta-Adani Tussle Over JAL: What position did earlier courts and tribunals take?

The Vedanta vs Adani legal battle has gone through different judicial levels before the NCLAT made its final call.

Here’s a timeline of the case:

March 17, 2025: Adani’s Rs 14,535-crore resolution plan approved by NCLT Allahabad

Vedanta immediately challenged the ruling before the NCLAT.

Adani’s Rs 14,535-crore resolution plan approved by NCLT Allahabad Vedanta immediately challenged the ruling before the NCLAT. March 24, 2025: NCLAT refuses interim stay against Adani’s plan.

NCLAT refuses interim stay against Adani’s plan. April 23, 2025: Closing arguments offered.

Closing arguments offered. Vedanta had challenged the Supreme Court, which also declined to stay the scheme.

The Supreme Court approved the plan’s implementation but required procedural safeguards for major decisions.

May 2026: NCLAT dismissed Vedanta’s appeal with finality.

The courts have consistently refused to interfere with the CoC’s business judgements. This has consistently underpinned judicial restraint in insolvency proceedings.

Vedanta-Adani Tussle Over JAL: How did the bidding rules figure in Vedanta’s rejection?

A key element of the dispute was the decision by Vedanta to revise its offer after the scheduled bidding process had concluded.

Vedanta had filed a resolution plan addendum in November 2025.

The CoC rejected the addendum on the grounds of procedural non-compliance.

After the deadline, the bidding template did not permit changes.

The CoC said that permitting amended bids beyond the deadline would be detrimental to the integrity of the competitive bidding process under the IBC and fairness to all bidders.

This procedural error seriously undermined Vedanta’s legal challenge.

Vedanta-Adani Tussle Over JAL: What does the NCLAT ruling mean for the market?

The tribunal’s rejection of Vedanta’s appeal has several market implications:

1. Clarity for Adani Group: The ruling stresses that Adani Enterprises is the winning bidder for JAL, ending the legal uncertainty that has surrounded the deal.

2. Boost to the bankruptcy resolution process: The judgement further strengthens the confidence in the IBC regime of India, where the decisions of the CoC are protected unless specific procedural violations are established.

Vedanta-Adani Tussle Over JAL: Here is How the stock market reacted

Shares of Vedanta flared up during the intraday session. While the shares of the Adani Group traded in the green, the legal tussle eased. The market generally thrives upon the clarity achieved by large distressed assets, which entails high capital investment.

Adani Enterprises Share Price Today: Adani Enterprises Limited shares on Thursday traded strongly and gained 3.19% to hit 2,485.20 per share at 3 pm. The shares gained 76.80, closing at 2,408.40 after opening at 2,390.40 and reaching an intraday high of 2,515.00. On Thursday, traders saw decent buying interest in the stock, with the VWAP placed at 2,463.61.

Vedanta Share Price Today: Vedanta Limited shares are trading with strong buying interest at 3 pm on Thursday. The Vedanta share soared 8.45% and touched 294.50 per share. The stock gained 22.95 against the previous closing value of 271.55 and has opened at 277.00, touching the intraday high at 294.85. It has trading with bullish intent, with the VWAP of the share placed at 289.03.

Vedanta-Adani Tussle Over JAL: What’s next?

Once the legal challenge is dismissed, the next immediate phase is implementation:

Formal handover of assets to Adani Enterprises.

Implementation of restructuring and redemption modalities.

Adani Group is to combine JAL assets into its infrastructure business.

Earlier directions by the Supreme Court regarding oversight of monitoring committees for important decisions.

This transition is an important move from the litigation phase to the execution phase.

Vedanta-Adani Tussle Over JAL: Why this case is a bigger issue

The Vedanta-Adani battle for Jaiprakash Associates is not just a takeover fight but a landmark for India’s evolving insolvency landscape.

The NCLAT judgement reaffirms three basic principles:

The commercial wisdom of the CoC in the insolvency proceedings is supreme.

A larger bid amount does not necessarily guarantee success.

The finances are just as important as the integrity of the process.

The verdict provides much-needed clarity for investors and indicates that there may be more predictability in the resolution of large-scale distressed assets in India.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)