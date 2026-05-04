Maruti Suzuki Share Price Jumps 2.8% After Strongest-Ever April Sales

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: Shares of Maruti Suzuki India jumped almost 2.8% in early trading on May 4, 2026, buoyed by broad market rallies on bets of policy continuity, given the initial trends from early elections. Stock, which touched an intraday high of 13,976, was trading far above its previous close, 13,314, and was witnessing steady buying across all counters.

The optimism in domestic equities, on the hopes of policy stability, helped sentiment in the auto sector, and the auto major was among the top gainers.

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: Steady accumulation through sustained traction

The stock also saw robust trading volumes, and traders recorded the VWAP at 13,811.10, indicating steady accumulation through the trade. Market participants said that increasing confidence in large-cap cyclicals, especially in auto, along with stable earnings visibility, is the reason for the continued buying.

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: Record April 2026 Sales Offer Fundamental Boost

Maruti Suzuki India reported its highest-ever sales in April 2026, at 239,646 units, up 33.29% year-on-year.

Its domestic sales stood at 191,122 units in the previous month, up sharply year on year, due to sustained demand across all categories of passenger vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: Segmental Sales Show Strong Uptick

Mini cars like the Alto and S-Presso saw 16,066 units sold, compared to relatively meagre figures a year earlier. The company’s compact segment of Baleno, Swift, Dzire, Waggon R, Celerio, and Ignis witnessed sustained strong sales growth, with 80,659 units sold in April 2026, followed by sustained growth in utility vehicles to cater to strong demand from across segments.

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: PV and Export Contribution

Sales in the PV segment were seen at 187,704 units, and light commercial vehicles sold 3,418 units, thus bringing the total domestic PV and LCV sales to 191,122 units.

Total overseas units dispatched to other markets stood at 40,054 units. The total exports, along with OEM sales (8,470 units), were strong contributors to the performance, thereby keeping the overall figures strong.

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: FY26 performance strengthens the case

Maruti Suzuki registered its highest-ever annual sales in the fiscal ended March 2026, along with its strongest quarterly and annual results in terms of sales, revenue, and profit in the corresponding period. The company also announced a final dividend of 140 per share in a meeting with the board.

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: April 2026 sales figures

Maruti Suzuki India Reports April 2026 Sales Figures

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: Outlook

The company has witnessed strengthening demand trends coupled with best-ever sales and supportive market sentiment due to a clear election outcome, thus making it one of the top performers in the auto sector’s ongoing rally.

Also Read: Auto Sales Data April 2026: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra Lead Strong Growth; Exports Show Mixed Trend