LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Maruti Suzuki Share Price Jumps 2.8% After Strongest-Ever April Sales

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Jumps 2.8% After Strongest-Ever April Sales

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: On May 4, 2026, the Maruti Suzuki shares went up nearly 2.8% amid a positive market sentiment after reporting record April sales volumes. Shares rose after the early trends from the election, which signalled policy stability and were supported by broad-based rallies and huge volumes.

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: Maruti Suzuki shares rally nearly 2.8% as record April 2026 sales and election-led market optimism lift auto sentiment. (Representative Image)
Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: Maruti Suzuki shares rally nearly 2.8% as record April 2026 sales and election-led market optimism lift auto sentiment. (Representative Image)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-04 12:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Jumps 2.8% After Strongest-Ever April Sales

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: Shares of Maruti Suzuki India jumped almost 2.8% in early trading on May 4, 2026, buoyed by broad market rallies on bets of policy continuity, given the initial trends from early elections. Stock, which touched an intraday high of 13,976, was trading far above its previous close, 13,314, and was witnessing steady buying across all counters. 

The optimism in domestic equities, on the hopes of policy stability, helped sentiment in the auto sector, and the auto major was among the top gainers. 

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: Steady accumulation through sustained traction  

The stock also saw robust trading volumes, and traders recorded the VWAP at 13,811.10, indicating steady accumulation through the trade. Market participants said that increasing confidence in large-cap cyclicals, especially in auto, along with stable earnings visibility, is the reason for the continued buying. 

You Might Be Interested In

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: Record April 2026 Sales Offer Fundamental Boost 

Maruti Suzuki India reported its highest-ever sales in April 2026, at 239,646 units, up 33.29% year-on-year. 

Its domestic sales stood at 191,122 units in the previous month, up sharply year on year, due to sustained demand across all categories of passenger vehicles. 

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: Segmental Sales Show Strong Uptick  

Mini cars like the Alto and S-Presso saw 16,066 units sold, compared to relatively meagre figures a year earlier. The company’s compact segment of Baleno, Swift, Dzire, Waggon R, Celerio, and Ignis witnessed sustained strong sales growth, with 80,659 units sold in April 2026, followed by sustained growth in utility vehicles to cater to strong demand from across segments.  

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: PV and Export Contribution

Sales in the PV segment were seen at 187,704 units, and light commercial vehicles sold 3,418 units, thus bringing the total domestic PV and LCV sales to 191,122 units. 

Total overseas units dispatched to other markets stood at 40,054 units. The total exports, along with OEM sales (8,470 units), were strong contributors to the performance, thereby keeping the overall figures strong. 

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: FY26 performance strengthens the case

Maruti Suzuki registered its highest-ever annual sales in the fiscal ended March 2026, along with its strongest quarterly and annual results in terms of sales, revenue, and profit in the corresponding period. The company also announced a final dividend of 140 per share in a meeting with the board. 

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: April 2026 sales figures

Maruti Suzuki India Reports April 2026 Sales Figures
Maruti Suzuki India Reports April 2026 Sales Figures

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today: Outlook

The company has witnessed strengthening demand trends coupled with best-ever sales and supportive market sentiment due to a clear election outcome, thus making it one of the top performers in the auto sector’s ongoing rally.

Also Read: Auto Sales Data April 2026: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra Lead Strong Growth; Exports Show Mixed Trend

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AutoSectorAutoStocksBusinessNewsElection2026EquityMarketIndiaMarketsMarutiSuzukiniftysensexSharePriceStockMarketNewsStockMarketToday

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Sensex Opens 700 Points Higher, Nifty Crosses 24,200 On Assembly Election 2026 Results Day

Stocks to Watch Today (May 4, 2026): Adani Enterprises, Kotak Bank, Mazagon Dock, JSPL, Tata Power, DMart, CDSL in Focus Amid Earnings, Auto Sales Data

Gold and Silver Prices Today On 4 May, 2026: 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Rates Slip; Silver Steady, Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices

Gold and Silver Rate Today on 3 May 2026: 24K Gold at ₹1.51 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Mehul Purohit Leads Multiphase Digital to Double Win at IDEA Awards

LATEST NEWS

Khela Over For Mamata Banerjee? Big Twist In West Bengal As People Reject Trinamool For BJP, Check Latest Numbers Here

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Jumps 2.8% After Strongest-Ever April Sales

Davangere Bypolls Results: EVM Strongroom Lock Broken After Keys Go Missing, Viral Video Sparks Tampering Allegations

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: ‘Tug Of War’ Meme Fest Adds A Lighter Twist To High-Voltage Day

Bhubaneswar Horror: Man Brutally Punches Woman On Moving Bike; Shocking Daylight Assault Sparks Public Outrage, Watch

Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Check Indira Nagar, Lawspet, Mudaliarpet Winners, Vote Count & Party-Wise Results

Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother And BJP Candidate Leading In Bengal’s Panihati

Kochi, Kalamassery, Thrissur, Kottayam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

PSL 2026 Final: Will Babar Azam Retire From T20 Cricket After Peshawar Zalmi’s Title Win? Former Pakistan Captain Drops Huge Update on His Future — WATCH Video

Is It A Dry Day In Kerala Today? Check Latest Rules And Restrictions Ahead Of Assembly Election Results 2026

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Jumps 2.8% After Strongest-Ever April Sales

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Jumps 2.8% After Strongest-Ever April Sales

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Jumps 2.8% After Strongest-Ever April Sales
Maruti Suzuki Share Price Jumps 2.8% After Strongest-Ever April Sales
Maruti Suzuki Share Price Jumps 2.8% After Strongest-Ever April Sales
Maruti Suzuki Share Price Jumps 2.8% After Strongest-Ever April Sales

QUICK LINKS