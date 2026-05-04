Puducherry Election Results 2026: Full Winner List Of NRC, TVK, Congress And Others

Puducherry Election Results 2026 Full Winners List: The Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 have turned into a closely watched political battle, with shifting alliances and a competitive multi-cornered contest across all constituencies. The Union Territory, known for its unique political setup, continues to see a strong fight between national and regional parties.

With voting completed and counting now in progress, attention has moved to live results, constituency-wise trends, and the final seat tally that will decide the next government in Puducherry. The outcome is expected to reflect both local concerns and broader political trends in the region.

Puducherry Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting Underway Across All 30 Seats

Vote counting for all 30 Assembly constituencies has begun, marking a key phase in the Puducherry elections. The Union Territory recorded an estimated voter turnout of around 85%, indicating strong participation across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

Initial trends are expected to emerge from postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting rounds.

Tight Security At Counting Centres: Election Commission Monitoring Process Closely

Counting centres across Puducherry have been placed under tight security to ensure a smooth and transparent process. Officials have deployed adequate personnel and surveillance arrangements as multiple political combinations remain in contention.

The Election Commission of India is monitoring the counting process closely, with updates expected throughout the day as rounds progress.

Key Alliances In Focus: NDA, Congress-DMK Bloc And Regional Players

This election has seen a strong contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Congress-DMK alliance, and other emerging regional players.

With closely fought constituencies and unpredictable margins, Puducherry remains one of the most competitive electoral battles in recent years.

Puducherry Election Results 2026: Winners List (LIVE Updates)

The full list of winners and leading candidates will be updated in real time as results are officially declared by the Election Commission.

All India N.R. Congress (Puducherry)

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate Total Votes Margin Status 1 VILLIANUR(5) B.RAVICOUMAR 16970 1970 5/5 2 THATTANCHAVADY(9) N. RANGASAMY 10024 4441 4/4 3 LAWSPET(11) V.P. SIVAKOLUNDHU 10578 1417 5/5 4 MUTHIALPET(13) VAIYAPURI MANIKANDAN 8382 952 4/4 5 ARIANKUPPAM(19) C. AIYAPPAN @ MOUTTAYAPPAN 14210 603 5/5 6 EMBALAM(21) E. MOHANDOSS 16017 4061 5/5 7 NETTAPAKKAM(22) P. RAJAVELU 13665 6689 6/6 8 KARAIKAL NORTH(26) P.R.N. THIRUMURUGAN 12731 2653 3/3 9 YANAM(30) MALLADI KRISHNA RAO 19863 4568 5/5

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (Puducherry)

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate Total Votes Margin Status 1 MANAVELY(20) B.RAMU 13822 3093 5/5

Bharatiya Janata Party (Puducherry)

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate Total Votes Margin Status 1 NERAVY-T.R.PATTINAM(28)

TKSM MEENATCHISUNDARAM

10818

2018

3/3

2 MANNADIPET(1) A. NAMASSIVAYAM 15918 6110 4/4

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Puducherry)

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate Total Votes Margin Status 1 NELLITHOPE(17)

V. CARTIGUEYANE

8226

850

4/4



ALSO READ: Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Congress-Led UDF Dominates Kerala Landslide, BJP Leads In 2 Seats