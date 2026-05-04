Salman Khan’s Veergati Heroine Vanished, Now Runs Tiffin Service After Tragic Life Turn

There have been many ups and downs in the life of the former Bollywood actress. The actress got into the film business at the age of a teenager and debuted in acting when she was just seventeen years old in 1995 in the film titled Veergati.

In terms of her future career in the industry, nothing could be more rewarding for her than being cast opposite the well-known actor Salman Khan. A newcomer can only aspire to have their first performance in a film with a renowned artist; hence, everyone expected that the actress would make herself a prominent actor in the coming years. Unfortunately, this never came to fruition as the film proved to be a failure commercially.

She then moved onto working for television series in the following years but with no significant achievements to show for it. Shows including Aashiqui and Gharana didn’t see much success, and with time, she left her acting career behind and became someone nobody remembers anymore.

Afterwards, she tied the knot and relocated to Goa, where, according to media reports, she worked alongside her husband running a casino. It appeared at that point in time that she had transitioned into an entirely new period of her life, one that had nothing to do with the uncertainties of the entertainment business.

However, things changed drastically in 2018 after she was found suffering from severe tuberculosis and critical health issues with her lungs. Not only did the sickness impact her physically, but it had brought her financial troubles as well. In her worst times, she allegedly left behind by her husband and his family, stranded and destitute in Mumbai city.

In such desperate times, she was forced to call out for aid from the public sphere. She ended up getting hospitalized in a government hospital thanks to a well-wisher and posted a video pleading for help. Luckily, she was able to gain sympathy from her fellow actors; Ravi Kishan and Salman Khan, among others, came forward to help her out. As reported, the latter, who used to be her co-star in the past, paid her hospital bills for six months, which she says saved her life.

Given that she had already been in Bollywood, the shock was felt by many people, and the story is a reminder of how unpredictable life could be in the industry, where early fame did not necessarily translate to stability.

Despite the fact that she regained her health, her problems did not stop there. She ended up in a modest 10×10 chawl in Mumbai and is said to have earned money working as a domestic worker after getting well—a far cry from the luxurious life she used to live while making movies.

She also tried to re-enter the film industry through the Punjabi movie Shukarana: Guru Nanak Dev Ji Ka in 2020, but it failed to resurrect her career. As of today, she is reported to run a small tiffin business and live in Mumbai.

The story of her rise from being a successful debut in Bollywood to being ill, living poorly, and starting all over again is one of heartache and inspiration at the same time. While her career in films may not have taken off as she had hoped, her perseverance in the face of adversity makes her story remarkable.

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