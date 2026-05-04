Vijay To Sayantika Banerjee: Celebrity Candidates To Watch Out For In West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Elections 2026

The results of the 2026 Assembly Elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu will be declared on May 4, with nearly 14 celebrity candidates eagerly awaiting the outcome. Here’s a closer look at some of the familiar faces in the fray. May 4 is set to be a significant day in India’s political landscape, as results for the Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will be announced. Among these, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are drawing particular attention due to the number of well-known personalities contesting this year. With stakes high for both politics and the entertainment world, here are 14 celebrities watching the results closely.

With a mix of film stars, television actors, and musicians stepping into the political arena, the 2026 election results promise to be closely watched across both political and entertainment circles.

Vijay Thalapathy

Tamil superstar Vijay Thalapathy made his political debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections as the chief ministerial candidate of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Since stepping into politics, he has faced strong opposition. His upcoming film Jana Nayagan is expected to be his final project as an actor.

MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin is contesting to secure another term in office. A dominant figure in state politics, he also had a brief association with Tamil cinema before entering public life.

Udhayanidhi Stalin

Currently serving as Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin is seeking a second term. A former actor, he remains popular among younger voters and continues to draw support from his film fanbase.

Senthamizhan Seeman

Filmmaker and actor Senthamizhan Seeman is contesting from the Karaikudi constituency. He leads Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) as its chief coordinator.

Roopa Ganguly

Veteran actress Roopa Ganguly is contesting the West Bengal elections from Sonarpur Dakshin as a BJP candidate. She is a well-known figure in Bengali cinema and television.

Nayna Bandyopadhyay

Popular Bengali actress Nayna Bandyopadhyay is in the race from the Chowringhee constituency in Kolkata.

Arundhati ‘Lovely’ Maitra

Television actress Arundhati Maitra, widely known as Lovely Maitra, is contesting from Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas on a TMC ticket.

Hiran Chatterjee

Actor-turned-politician Hiran Chatterjee is representing the BJP. A former MLA from Kharagpur Sadar, he has remained in the spotlight both for his political moves and personal life.

Sayantika Banerjee

Sayantika Banerjee is once again contesting from Baranagar under the TMC banner. After losing in 2021, she made a comeback by winning a bypoll in 2024.

Rudranil Ghosh

Actor Rudranil Ghosh is contesting from Shibpur as a BJP candidate. He has been actively involved in politics since 2021.

Papiya De Adhikari

Actress Papiya De Adhikari is contesting from Tollygunge on a BJP ticket. She has had a long career spanning films, television, and Jatra theatre.

Aditi Mushi

Known for her devotional music, kirtan singer Aditi Mushi is contesting from Gopalpur Rajarhat under the TMC.

Indranil Sen

Singer Indranil Sen is contesting from Chandannagar as a TMC candidate, with his popularity expected to influence voters.

Shreya Pandey

Television actress Shreya Pandey is contesting from Maniktala under the TMC banner. She comes from a political family—her father, Sadhan Pande, was a state minister.

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