West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vijay Leads In Perambur, Trails From Trichy East

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE (May 4): Top Celebrity Candidates in Key Seats Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, Vote Counting, Trends, Exit Polls & Top Constituencies

West Bengal has been one such state which has exhibited this amazing relationship between cinema and politics for years. With Bengal approaching its final tally on May 4, which will determine the outcome of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, the relationship is becoming all the more obvious now. This time around, the two leading political parties, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have made extensive use of the power of stardom in the election campaign. The governing TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, has also stayed ahead when it comes to merging the power of Tollywood with the administration.

In their case, the stars are not merely used as faces for political campaigns, most of them have become seasoned politicians. Raj Chakraborty of Barrackpore and Soham Chakraborty of Karimpur have successfully transitioned from the film industry to the world of politics. The selection of famous personalities, like Sayantika Banerjee, who is an actress, and Aditi Munshi, who is a singer, allows the party to make use of Bengal’s rich emotional relationship with its artists.

On the other hand, the BJP has developed its own star campaign strategy. While the party continues to depend on the presence of the larger than life star persona of Mithun Chakraborty to create an image of regional pride through which its candidates can campaign, it has also nominated some stars from the film industry who will go against the might of TMC. The stars that have been nominated by the BJP include Locket Chatterjee and Hiran Chatterjee among others. The nomination of these stars is particularly significant for the BJP in urban and semi-urban areas where Tollywood exerts a lot of influence.

With West Bengal awaiting the final outcome of this elections, one certainty of the ongoing political campaign is the ‘glamour quotient’. What will determine if star appeal results in victory is still to be seen.

1. Which celebrities contested in the West Bengal Elections 2026?

Actors, singers, and cultural figures from TMC and BJP entered the race.

2. Why do parties field celebrity candidates?

For visibility, mass appeal, and media attention.

3. Do celebrities have a better chance of winning?

Not always, ground work and local issues matter more.

4. Which party used more celebrity faces in 2026?

TMC prominently fielded multiple celebrity candidates.

5. What challenges do celebrity candidates face?

Lack of experience and pressure to prove credibility.