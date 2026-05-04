Gujarat HSC Result 2026 Expected Today at gseb.org: Check Result Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet

The Gujarat Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is going to announce the Gujarat HSC results 2026 today at 10 AM. Students who took the Gujarat Board class 12 board examination will be able to see their scorecards on the website. This year a lot of students, over 1,527,724, signed up for Gujarat Board Class 10 and 12 exams that were held at 1,701 centres all over the state. The Gujarat Board Class 12 result is really important for students of science and general, which includes arts and commerce and vocational streams.

Where to check Gujarat HSC Result 2026

Students can check their Gujarat HSC Result 2026 on the website which is gseb.org. To see their scorecard they need to enter the six-digit seat number that’s on the GSEB Hall Ticket or admit card. Apart from the website GSEB has also made it possible for students to get their results through WhatsApp. Students can send their seat number to 6357300971. Get their results directly on their phones.

How to check GSEB 12th Result 2026 online

To avoid any confusion when a lot of people are trying to check their results, at the time students should follow these simple steps:

Go to the official website, which is gseb.org.

Click on the link that says “Gujarat HSC Result 2026”.

Enter the seat number carefully.

Click on submit.

Download the result.

Take a printout for your reference.

Students should be careful not to fall for any information or fake links. They should always check the result through means.

What details are mentioned in Gujarat HSC marksheet

The digital marksheet will have details like the student’s name, seat number, marks for each subject, overall marks, grade and whether they qualified or not. Students should check all the details carefully. If they find any mistakes, they should tell the board officials right away.

What are the passing marks for GSEB HSC 2026

To pass, students need to get at least 33 per cent marks in every subject and overall. They also need to get a ‘D’ grade in each subject. Students who do not get these marks or grades will not be considered as having passed the exam.

What if students fail or are not satisfied with marks

Students who do not pass the exam will have to take exams, which will give them a chance to improve their scores this year. Students who are not happy with their results can ask for their papers to be checked again after the results are announced. The board will give instructions on how to do this soon after the results are out.

When were Gujarat HSC exams conducted in 2026

The Gujarat Board held the Class 12 exams from February 26 to March 18, 2026. The exams were held in one shift from 3 PM to 6:15 PM in all modes all over the state. Since the results are going to be soon, students should keep their admit cards ready and stay calm while checking their marks. The result is a step for students who are thinking about their higher studies and career paths ahead.

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