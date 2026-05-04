Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, Kollam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

The counting of votes for the Kerela Legislative Assembly election is going on following a single-phase polling across all 140 constituencies on 9th April 2026. The wait for final result is now getting close. This election will decide whether the Left Democratic Front (LDF) can secure a historic third consecutive term, or Congress led opposition will be able to form the government with the help of its allies.
The heavyweights’ key constituencies in the Kerela are Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, and Kollam.
Thiruvananthapuram Election Result
Thiruvananthapuram is one of the high-profile constituencies of the Kerela which was won by Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (JKC)’s Adv. Antony Raju in 2021 by securing a total of 48,748 votes. The constituency becomes special because of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is Member of Parliament (lower house) from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency since 2009.
In 2026, the contestants for the assembly constituency are:
|
Candidate
|
Party (Alliance)
|
Votes
|
Sudheer Karamana
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Independent (LDF-backed)
|
|
C.P. John
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CMP (UDF)
|
|
Karamana Jayan
|
BJP (NDA)
|
Nemom Election Result
Nemom is another seat among the seven-assembly seat which falls under the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. In the previous assembly election V. Sivankutty of CPI-M won the election with 55,837 votes defeating Kummanam Rajasekharan of BJP who got 51,888 votes.
In 2026, the key contestants for the assembly constituency are:
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Candidate
|
Party (Alliance)
|
Votes
|
V. Sivankutty
|
CPI (M) (LDF)
|
|
K. S. Sabarinadhan
|
INC (UDF)
|
|
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
|
BJP (NDA)
|
Vattiyoorkavu Election Result
Vattiyoorkavu is another assembly seat from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat. It was established by the 2008 delimitation, before it was known as Trivandrum North. In 2021 CPI-M’s VK Prasanth won the seat by defeating V.V. Rajesh of BJP with a massive margin of 21,515 votes.
In 2026, the key contestants for the assembly constituency are:
|
Candidate
|
Party (Alliance)
|
Votes
|
VK Prasanth
|
CPI(M) (LDF)
|
|
K. Muraleedharan
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INC (UDF)
|
|
R. Sreelekha
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BJP (NDA)
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Kollam Election Result
Kollam is another important seat among the seven assembly seats under the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha. In 2021, M. Mukesh of CPI (M) won the election by defeating INC’s Bindhu Krishna with a narrow margin of just 2,072 votes.
In 2026, the key contestants for the assembly constituency are:
|
Candidate
|
Party (Alliance)
|
Votes
|
S. Jayamohan
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CPI (M) (LDF)
|
|
Bindhu Krishna
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INC (UDF)
|
|
Dr. N. Prathap Kumar
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BJP (NDA)
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(This is a developing story)
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
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