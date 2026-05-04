LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, Kollam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, Kollam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

The counting of votes for Kerala Assembly Elections is underway. Here is the winner list of Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, and Kollam constituencies.

kerala election result
kerala election result

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 11:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, Kollam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

The counting of votes for the Kerela Legislative Assembly election is going on following a single-phase polling across all 140 constituencies on 9th April 2026. The wait for final result is now getting close. This election will decide whether the Left Democratic Front (LDF) can secure a historic third consecutive term, or Congress led opposition will be able to form the government with the help of its allies. 

The heavyweights’ key constituencies in the Kerela are Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, and Kollam. 

Thiruvananthapuram Election Result

Thiruvananthapuram is one of the high-profile constituencies of the Kerela which was won by Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (JKC)’s Adv. Antony Raju in 2021 by securing a total of 48,748 votes. The constituency becomes special because of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is Member of Parliament (lower house) from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency since 2009. 

You Might Be Interested In

In 2026, the contestants for the assembly constituency are: 

Candidate 

Party (Alliance) 

Votes 

Sudheer Karamana 

Independent (LDF-backed) 

 

C.P. John 

CMP (UDF) 

 

Karamana Jayan 

BJP (NDA) 

 

 

Nemom Election Result

Nemom is another seat among the seven-assembly seat which falls under the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. In the previous assembly election V. Sivankutty of CPI-M won the election with 55,837 votes defeating Kummanam Rajasekharan of BJP who got 51,888 votes. 

In 2026, the key contestants for the assembly constituency are:  

Candidate 

Party (Alliance) 

Votes 

V. Sivankutty 

CPI (M) (LDF) 

 

K. S. Sabarinadhan 

INC (UDF) 

 

Rajeev Chandrasekhar 

BJP (NDA) 

 

 

Vattiyoorkavu Election Result

Vattiyoorkavu is another assembly seat from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat. It was established by the 2008 delimitation, before it was known as Trivandrum North. In 2021  CPI-M’s VK Prasanth won the seat by defeating V.V. Rajesh of BJP with a massive margin of 21,515 votes. 

In 2026, the key contestants for the assembly constituency are: 

Candidate 

Party (Alliance)  

Votes 

VK Prasanth 

CPI(M) (LDF) 

 

K. Muraleedharan 

INC (UDF) 

 

R. Sreelekha 

BJP (NDA) 

 

 

Kollam Election Result

Kollam is another important seat among the seven assembly seats under the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha. In 2021, M. Mukesh of CPI (M) won the election by defeating INC’s Bindhu Krishna with a narrow margin of just 2,072 votes. 

In 2026, the key contestants for the assembly constituency are: 

Candidate 

Party (Alliance 

Votes 

S. Jayamohan 

CPI (M) (LDF) 

 

Bindhu Krishna 

INC (UDF) 

 

Dr. N. Prathap Kumar 

BJP (NDA) 

 

 (This is a developing story)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assembly Elections 2026kerala result election 2026kerela election

RELATED News

Who Will Be Bengal Chief Minister If BJP Dethrones Mamata Banerjee? Trends Show Saffron Wave

Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai and Virudhunagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)

Kolkata, Dum Dum, Howrah and Barasat Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of BJP, TMC, Congress (INC), CPI-M) and ISF

Kolkata, Bhabanipur, Tollygunge And Kolkata Port Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of BJP, TMC, Congress (INC), CPI-M) And ISF

What Happens If Tamil Nadu Faces Hung Assembly? Result Day Sparks High Drama, Coalition Talks And Power Game Ahead

LATEST NEWS

Inter Milan Win Serie A 2026 Title: Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram Lead Nerazzurri to Dominant Scudetto Triumph

Election Results 2026: How Indian Stock Markets May React to Assembly Election Results

Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, Kollam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

Big Blow to Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh And Other IPL 2026 Stars as BCCI Plans to Bring ‘No Girlfriend’ Rule — Report

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at hpbose.org: Check Class 12 Result Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Will Vijay Thalapathy’s Political Controversies Affect His Win? All You Need To Know

What Happens If Tamil Nadu Faces Hung Assembly? Result Day Sparks High Drama, Coalition Talks And Power Game Ahead

Gujarat HSC Result 2026 Declared at gseb.org: Check Class 12 Result, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet

WATCH: Babar Azam-Iftikhar Ahmed Mimic Rohit Sharma’s Trophy Celebration After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026 Final | Viral Video

Stock Market Today: Sensex Opens 700 Points Higher, Nifty Crosses 24,200 On Assembly Election 2026 Results Day

Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, Kollam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, Kollam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, Kollam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML
Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, Kollam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML
Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, Kollam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML
Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, Kollam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

QUICK LINKS