Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, Kollam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

The counting of votes for the Kerela Legislative Assembly election is going on following a single-phase polling across all 140 constituencies on 9th April 2026. The wait for final result is now getting close. This election will decide whether the Left Democratic Front (LDF) can secure a historic third consecutive term, or Congress led opposition will be able to form the government with the help of its allies.

The heavyweights’ key constituencies in the Kerela are Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, and Kollam.

Thiruvananthapuram Election Result

In 2026, the contestants for the assembly constituency are:

Candidate Party (Alliance) Votes Sudheer Karamana Independent (LDF-backed) C.P. John CMP (UDF) Karamana Jayan BJP (NDA)

Nemom Election Result

Nemom is another seat among the seven-assembly seat which falls under the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. In the previous assembly election V. Sivankutty of CPI-M won the election with 55,837 votes defeating Kummanam Rajasekharan of BJP who got 51,888 votes.

In 2026, the key contestants for the assembly constituency are:

Candidate Party (Alliance) Votes V. Sivankutty CPI (M) (LDF) K. S. Sabarinadhan INC (UDF) Rajeev Chandrasekhar BJP (NDA)

Vattiyoorkavu Election Result

Vattiyoorkavu is another assembly seat from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat. It was established by the 2008 delimitation, before it was known as Trivandrum North. In 2021 CPI-M’s VK Prasanth won the seat by defeating V.V. Rajesh of BJP with a massive margin of 21,515 votes.

In 2026, the key contestants for the assembly constituency are:

Candidate Party (Alliance) Votes VK Prasanth CPI(M) (LDF) K. Muraleedharan INC (UDF) R. Sreelekha BJP (NDA)

Kollam Election Result

Kollam is another important seat among the seven assembly seats under the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha. In 2021, M. Mukesh of CPI (M) won the election by defeating INC’s Bindhu Krishna with a narrow margin of just 2,072 votes.

In 2026, the key contestants for the assembly constituency are:

Candidate Party (Alliance) Votes S. Jayamohan CPI (M) (LDF) Bindhu Krishna INC (UDF) Dr. N. Prathap Kumar BJP (NDA)

(This is a developing story)