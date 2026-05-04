Kochi, Kalamassery, Thrissur, Kottayam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

The counting of votes for the Kerela Legislative Assembly election is going on following a single-phase polling across all 140 constituencies on 9th April 2026. The wait for final result is now getting close. This election will decide whether the Left Democratic Front (LDF) can secure a historic third consecutive term, or Congress led opposition will be able to form the government with the help of its allies. Here is the list of winners of Kochi, Kalamassery, Thrissur, and Kottayam constituency.
Kochi Election Result
Kochi is located in the Ernakulam district and falls under the Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency. In the 2021 Kerela Assembly Election K.J. Maxy of CPI(M) won the election by defeating Tony Chammany of Congress Party with a margin of 14,079
In 2026, the major contestants are:
|
Candidate
|
Party (Alliance)
|
Votes
|
Mohammad Shiyas
|
INC (UDF)
|
|
K.J. Maxy
|
CPI (M)
|
|
Adv. Xavier Julappan
|
Twenty 20 Party
|
Kalamassery Election Result
Kalamassery is another assembly seat from the Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat. In 2021 P. Rajeev of CPI (M) won the election with 77,141 votes defeating IUML’s V.E. Abdul Gafoor from a margin of 15,336 votes.
In 2026, the major contestants are:
|
Candidate
|
Party (Alliance)
|
Votes
|
V E Abdul Gafoor
|
IULM (UDF)
|
|
P Rajeeve
|
CPI (M) (LDF)
|
|
Binu
|
Bharath Dharma Jana Sena
|
Thrissur Election Results
Thrissur is one of the 140 state legislative assembly constituencies in Kerela and one of the seven segments under the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, CPI’s P Balachandran won the election with a narrow margin of 946 votes against Congress’s Pasdmaja Venugopal.
In 2026, the major contestants are:
|
Candidate
|
Party (Alliance)
|
Votes
|
Rajan. J. Pallan
|
INC (UDF)
|
|
Alankode Leelakrishnan
|
CPI (LDF)
|
|
Padamaja Venugopal
|
BJP
|
Kottayam Election Results
Kottayam is the key assembly seat under the Kottayam Lok Sabha Constituency. In 2021 Congress’s Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan won the election against K. Anilkumar of CPI (M) with a comfortable margin of 18,743 votes.
Here is the list of key candidates of Kottayam constituency in 2026
|
candidate
|
Party (Alliance)
|
Votes
|
Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan
|
INC (UDF)
|
|
K. Anilkumar
|
CPI(M) (LDF)
|
(This is a developing story)
Also Read: Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, Kollam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML
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