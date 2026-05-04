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Home > Elections > Kochi, Kalamassery, Thrissur, Kottayam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

Kochi, Kalamassery, Thrissur, Kottayam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

The counting of votes for Kerala Assembly Elections is underway. Here is the winner list of Kochi, Kalamassery, Thrissur, and Kottayam

Kerela Election Result: Kochi, Kalamassery, Thrissur, Kottayam
Kerela Election Result: Kochi, Kalamassery, Thrissur, Kottayam

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 11:58 IST

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Kochi, Kalamassery, Thrissur, Kottayam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

The counting of votes for the Kerela Legislative Assembly election is going on following a single-phase polling across all 140 constituencies on 9th April 2026. The wait for final result is now getting close. This election will decide whether the Left Democratic Front (LDF) can secure a historic third consecutive term, or Congress led opposition will be able to form the government with the help of its allies. Here is the list of winners of Kochi, Kalamassery, Thrissur, and Kottayam constituency. 

Kochi Election Result 

Kochi is located in the Ernakulam district and falls under the Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency. In the 2021 Kerela Assembly Election K.J. Maxy of CPI(M) won the election by defeating Tony Chammany of Congress Party with a margin of 14,079 

In 2026, the major contestants are: 

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Candidate 

Party (Alliance) 

Votes 

Mohammad Shiyas 

INC (UDF) 

 

K.J. Maxy 

CPI (M) 

 

Adv. Xavier Julappan 

Twenty 20 Party 

 

 

Kalamassery Election Result 

Kalamassery is another assembly seat from the Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat. In 2021 P. Rajeev of CPI (M) won the election with 77,141 votes defeating IUML’s V.E. Abdul Gafoor from a margin of 15,336 votes. 

In 2026, the major contestants are: 

Candidate 

Party (Alliance) 

Votes 

V E Abdul Gafoor 

IULM (UDF) 

 

P Rajeeve 

CPI (M) (LDF) 

 

Binu 

Bharath Dharma Jana Sena 

 

 

Thrissur Election Results 

Thrissur is one of the 140 state legislative assembly constituencies in Kerela and one of the seven segments under the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, CPI’s P Balachandran won the election with a narrow margin of 946 votes against Congress’s Pasdmaja Venugopal. 

In 2026, the major contestants are: 

Candidate  

Party (Alliance) 

Votes 

Rajan. J. Pallan 

INC (UDF) 

 

Alankode Leelakrishnan 

CPI (LDF) 

 

Padamaja Venugopal 

BJP  

 

Kottayam Election Results 

Kottayam is the key assembly seat under the Kottayam Lok Sabha Constituency. In 2021 Congress’s Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan won the election against K. Anilkumar of CPI (M) with a comfortable margin of 18,743 votes. 

Here is the list of key candidates of Kottayam constituency in 2026 

candidate 

Party (Alliance) 

Votes 

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan 

 

INC (UDF) 

 

K. Anilkumar 

CPI(M) (LDF) 

 

 (This is a developing story)

Also Read: Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, Kollam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026KalamasseryKerala Assembly Election 2026KottayamThrissur

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