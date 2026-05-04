Asansol Dakshin Result 2026 Live: Agnimitra Paul vs Tapas Banerjee -Will BJP Retain Stronghold Or TMC Spring A Surprise?

The results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, are set to be declared today. Exit polls have predicted a neck-to-neck contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is seeking a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP is attempting to secure its first-ever victory in the state. Polling in the state was marred by multiple incidents of violence, There were also reports of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering.

Following these complaints, the Election Commission of India ordered repolling in 15 booths across the South 24 Parganas district, specifically in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim, on May 2. The decision came after alleged irregularities during the second phase of voting held on April 29.

West Bengal has a total of 294 assembly constituencies. Of these, 152 seats went to polls in the first phase, while the remaining 142 constituencies voted in the second phase.

Counting Preparations in Place

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal confirmed that arrangements for counting have been completed.

“All the halls are ready, there are 458 halls, and everything is set. Micro-observers have also been arranged wherever required,” he said shortly before the counting process began.

Asansol Dakshin: A Key Battleground

Among the closely watched constituencies is Asansol Dakshin, where the 2026 election has turned into a direct contest between sitting BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and the TMC’s Tapas Banerjee. Voting in this seat took place during the first phase on April 23, with results scheduled for declaration today.

A Rematch of 2021 Rivals: Who are Agnimitra Paul and Tapas Banerjee?

Agnimitra Paul, the incumbent MLA, had won the Asansol Dakshin seat in the 2021 Assembly elections with 45.13% of the vote share. The TMC candidate finished a close second with 42.83%.

The constituency had 274,245 registered voters during the 2021 polls. The 2026 contest is effectively a high-stakes rematch between Paul and Tapas Banerjee.

Agnimitra Paul is seeking a second consecutive term from the Asansol Dakshin constituency, located in the industrial belt of Paschim Bardhaman district. A sitting MLA and vice president of the BJP’s West Bengal unit, she is considered one of the party’s prominent regional faces.

Originally trained as a fashion designer, Paul transitioned into politics in recent years and has since built a strong presence through organisational work and active campaigning.

Her main challenger, Tapas Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress, is a former representative of the same constituency, adding to the significance of the contest within the Asansol Lok Sabha segment.

According to her election affidavit, Agnimitra Paul has declared total assets of approximately Rs 3.84 crore. Her movable assets have increased over the past five years, while her liabilities have reduced compared to 2021. However, her declared annual income has seen a decline in recent years.

Election records also indicate a rise in the number of cases registered against her since the previous elections.

Asansol Dakshin: Voter Turnout Trends

Data released by the Election Commission shows a significant rise in voter participation in the 2026 elections in Asansol Dakshin, with turnout estimated at 89.73%. This marks a sharp increase compared to previous elections:

70.36% in 2021

75.07% in 2016

78.69% in 2011

Asansol Dakshin: Constituency and Demographic Profile

Asansol Dakshin is an urban Assembly constituency in Paschim Bardhaman district and falls under the General category.

Key demographic indicators include:

Literacy rate: 77.15%

Scheduled Caste population: 20.56%

Scheduled Tribe population: 6.81%

Area: approximately 152 sq. km

Exit Polls For Asansol Dakshin

Exit polls released after the final phase of voting on April 29 suggest a closely fought contest across West Bengal, with both major alliances hovering around the 148-seat majority mark.

In Asansol Dakshin, analysts are closely tracking the “Poll of Polls” to assess whether the BJP can retain its industrial voter base or if the TMC’s recent outreach efforts have managed to shift voter sentiment.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Full Winners List, BJP, Party-Wise Seats, and Top Leaders