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State Assembly Elections 2026 May 4 Results LIVE: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry Key Battles and Result Date

🕒 Updated: May 4, 2026 08:21:12 IST
✍️ Written by: Ashish Kumar Singh

State Assembly Elections 2026 May 4 Results LIVE: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry Key Battles and Result Date

Election results live blog
Election results live blog

State Assembly Elections 2026 May 4 Results LIVE: April was a whirlwind of elections across four states and one Union Territory i.e. West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. Now, with the vote counting underway, we’re finally about to find out who gets to stay in power and who’s making a move.

West Bengal’s race is especially tense. People voted for 294 seats, and it’s really a showdown between Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Bengal’s always been wary of the BJP, so the stakes are pretty high. Plus, Mamata’s been fighting hard against the Election Commission after the big voter roll clean-up, nearly 9 million voters got removed from the lists, which is about 12% of the state’s electorate. That’s actually more than the margin Trinamool won by in 2021.

Tamil Nadu, with 234 seats up for grabs, is seeing a triangular battle. Actor Vijay’s new party, TVK, has jumped into the fray. Then there’s the ruling DMK tied up with Congress and DMDK, while the AIADMK is teamed up with the BJP and PMK.

Assam has 126 assembly seats, and the BJP is aiming for a third consecutive win. Kerala, with 140 seats, could see the Left Front snagging its third term in a row. But exit polls are saying Congress-led UDF might take it. Still, exit polls have a knack for getting things wrong, so who knows.

Over in Puducherry, voters picked candidates for 30 seats. N Rangaswamy’s AINRC is hoping to grab a second term. The picture’s going to get a lot clearer by tonight. 

Check all the latest updates here: 

Live Updates

  • 08:20 (IST) 04 May 2026

    State Assembly Elections 2026 May 4 Results LIVE: Counting of votes begin in Thiruvananthapuram

    A strong room opened in Thiruvananthapuram. Counting of votes to begin shortly.



  • 07:37 (IST) 04 May 2026

    State Assembly Elections 2026 May 4 Results LIVE: Vote Counting Begins

    Counting has begun in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

State Assembly Elections 2026 May 4 Results LIVE: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry Key Battles and Result Date

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State Assembly Elections 2026 May 4 Results LIVE: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry Key Battles and Result Date

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State Assembly Elections 2026 May 4 Results LIVE: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry Key Battles and Result Date
State Assembly Elections 2026 May 4 Results LIVE: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry Key Battles and Result Date
State Assembly Elections 2026 May 4 Results LIVE: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry Key Battles and Result Date
State Assembly Elections 2026 May 4 Results LIVE: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry Key Battles and Result Date

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