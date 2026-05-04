Nandigram Election Result Live 2026: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari In Lead, TMC Inches Closer; Check Full Contest Details

Nandigram election result 2026: Nandigram Assembly constituency, located in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, has turned into yet another hotly contested battleground in West Bengal based on counting trends in the 2026 election, where BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari appears to be ahead. Nandigram has had a significant political history since the previous contest in 2021, and the newly updated information indicates that this is not the end of their contentious relationship. According to the latest counting trends in the 2026 elections, Suvendu Adhikari appears set to win the Nandigram seat once again. By the end of 11 rounds of counting, he had polled over 80,000 votes. TMC candidate Pabitra Kar was trailing in second place with 64,954 votes, while CPI’s Santi Gopal Giri remained far behind with just 2,286 votes.
Nandigram election result 2026: A high-stakes contest in Purba Medinipur
The Nandigram constituency is set to see a three-way contest in this year’s elections as BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari competes against All India Trinamool Congress’ Pabitra Kar and CPI’s Santi Gopal Giri. Situated in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, the constituency has attracted significant interest from both local residents and voters nationwide because of the high profile nature of its electoral history and the candidates running.
Nandigram election result 2026: Candidates and political stakes
The BJP had already strengthened its position in the last election when Suvendu Adhikari defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from this very seat. That loss forced her to shift to Bhabanipur, making Nandigram a symbol of political prestige and rivalry. This time too, the battle has remained intense, with all parties putting significant focus on the constituency.
Nandigram election result 2026: Voter profile and turnout trends
In terms of voter demographics, Nandigram had 257,992 registered voters in the 2021 Assembly elections. This was an increase from 246,434 voters in 2019 and 231,866 in 2016. Muslim voters make up around 23.60 per cent of the electorate, while Scheduled Castes account for 16.46 per cent. The seat is largely rural, with only 3.35 per cent of voters classified as urban.
Nandigram election result 2026: Strong voter participation
Nandigram’s voter turnout continues to be exceptionally high; it reached a record of 88.5% in the 2021 elections, compared with 87% in the 2016 election. The fact that this area has had such a record of consistently high turnout shows that this constituency is politically very active and that it remains an important seat in West Bengal politics.
Nandigram election result 2026: Suvendu’s dominance in the seat
Suvendu Adhikari, a two-time MLA from Nandigram and one of the BJP’s primary representatives in West Bengal, has shown a firm grasp on this district. Adhikari’s grip on this constituency has been solidified through many elections.
Nandigram election result 2026: Past performance strengthens position
In the 2021 Assembly elections, Suvendu secured nearly 49 per cent of the vote and defeated Mamata Banerjee in a historic contest. Going further back, his vote share in 2016 was even higher, reportedly between 65 and 67 per cent. These numbers underline his strong base and influence in the region.
Nandigram election result 2026: TMC’s strategy and internal shifts
TMC threw their hat in the ring with Pabitra Kar as their candidate against him this election season. Kar had previously been a member of BJP, and at one time was considered an ally of Adhikari; he had only recently joined TMC just hours before he was announced as the Party’s candidate. Because of this, there is no shortage of political drama surrounding the contest between the two.
Nandigram election result 2026: Abhishek Banerjee’s focus on the seat
A potential loss for the TMC in Nandigram would also be seen as a personal setback for the party’s general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee. He had taken direct responsibility for the seat and said, “Nandigram is my responsibility. All of you take responsibility for the coming 25 days. For the next five years, I will be responsible for Nandigram.”
Nandigram election result 2026: Parallel battle in Bhabanipur
Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari is also contesting from Bhabanipur, where he is up against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, in Bhabanipur, he is currently trailing by 7,184 votes. Despite this, he remains confident that by the time all 20 rounds of counting are completed, he will emerge as the winner.
Nandigram election result 2026: Allegations and tension during counting
Amid the counting process, Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the Election Commission and BJP have started to “loot” TMC’s votes by halting counting in different parts of Kolkata. She later visited several counting centres herself to ensure there was no foul play, adding to the tension surrounding the election results.
Nandigram Election Results from 1951 to 2026:
|Nandigram- MLA List 1951-2026
|Year
|Nandigram North MLA
|Party
|Opponent
|1951
|Subodh Chandra Maity
|Congress
|—
|1957
|Subodh Chandra Maity
|Congress
|—
|1962
|Subodh Chandra Maity
|Congress
|—
|Year
|Nandigram South MLA
|Party
|Opponent
|1951
|Prabir Chandra Jana
|Congress
|—
|1957
|Bhupal Chandra Panda
|CPI
|—
|1962
|Prabir Chandra Jana
|Congress
|—
|Year
|Nandigram MLA
|Party
|Opponent
|1967
|Bhupal Chandra Panda
|CPI
|—
|1969
|Bhupal Chandra Panda
|CPI
|—
|1971
|Bhupal Chandra Panda
|CPI
|—
|1972
|Bhupal Chandra Panda
|CPI
|—
|Year
|Nandigram MLA
|Party
|Opponent
|1977
|Prabir Jana
|Janata Party
|Bhupal Panda (CPI)
|1982
|Bhupal Chandra Panda
|CPI
|Ramesh Gharai (INC)
|1987
|Sakti Bal
|CPI
|Debi Sankar Panda (INC)
|1991
|Sakti Bal
|CPI
|Debi Sankar Panda (INC)
|1996
|Debisankar Panda
|INC
|Sakti Bal (CPI)
|2001
|Illiyas Mohammad Sk
|CPI
|Sunil Baran Maiti (TMC)
|2006
|Illiyas Mohammad Sk
|CPI
|Sk Supian (TMC)
|2009
|Firoza Bibi
|TMC
|Paramananda Bharati (CPI)
|2011
|Firoza Bibi
|TMC
|Paramananda Bharati (CPI)
|2016
|Suvendu Adhikari
|TMC
|Abdul Kabir Sheikh (CPI)
|2021
|Suvendu Adhikari
|BJP
|Mamata Banerjee (TMC)
|2026
|–
|–
|–
Nandigram Election Voting Percentage from 2001 to 2026
|Year
|Voter Turnout (%)
|2001
|~84%
|2006
|~86%
|2009 (Bypoll)
|~78%
|2011
|~87%
|2016
|~88%
|2021
|~88.0%
|2026
|91
Nandigram Election Exit Poll Results Data from 2001 to 2026
|EXIT POLL RESULT 2001- 2026
|Year
|Exit Poll Trend (State-Based Interpretation for Nandigram)
|Expected Winner (Exit Poll)
|Actual Result
|2001
|No major exit polls available
|Left (CPI)
|CPI Won
|2006
|Exit polls favoured Left Front
|CPI / Left
|CPI Won
|2009 (Bypoll)
|No exit poll (by-election)
|—
|TMC Won
|2011
|Exit polls predicted TMC wave in Bengal
|TMC
|TMC Won
|2016
|Exit polls predicted TMC clear majority
|TMC
|TMC Won
|2021
|Exit polls predicted tight fight / BJP surge
|Mixed (some BJP edge)
|BJP Won (Suvendu Adhikari)
|2026
|Exit polls show BJP edge in Bengal overall
|BJP leaning
|Result awaited
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Khalid Qasid is a media enthusiast with a strong interest in documentary filmmaking. He holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from AJK MCRC. He has also written extensively on esports at Sportsdunia. Currently, he covers world and general news at NewsX Digital.