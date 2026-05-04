Nandigram Election Result Live 2026: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari In Lead, TMC Inches Closer; Check Full Contest Details

Nandigram election result 2026: Nandigram Assembly constituency, located in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, has turned into yet another hotly contested battleground in West Bengal based on counting trends in the 2026 election, where BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari appears to be ahead. Nandigram has had a significant political history since the previous contest in 2021, and the newly updated information indicates that this is not the end of their contentious relationship. According to the latest counting trends in the 2026 elections, Suvendu Adhikari appears set to win the Nandigram seat once again. By the end of 11 rounds of counting, he had polled over 80,000 votes. TMC candidate Pabitra Kar was trailing in second place with 64,954 votes, while CPI’s Santi Gopal Giri remained far behind with just 2,286 votes.

Nandigram election result 2026: A high-stakes contest in Purba Medinipur

The Nandigram constituency is set to see a three-way contest in this year’s elections as BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari competes against All India Trinamool Congress’ Pabitra Kar and CPI’s Santi Gopal Giri. Situated in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, the constituency has attracted significant interest from both local residents and voters nationwide because of the high profile nature of its electoral history and the candidates running.

Nandigram election result 2026: Candidates and political stakes

The BJP had already strengthened its position in the last election when Suvendu Adhikari defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from this very seat. That loss forced her to shift to Bhabanipur, making Nandigram a symbol of political prestige and rivalry. This time too, the battle has remained intense, with all parties putting significant focus on the constituency.

Nandigram election result 2026: Voter profile and turnout trends

In terms of voter demographics, Nandigram had 257,992 registered voters in the 2021 Assembly elections. This was an increase from 246,434 voters in 2019 and 231,866 in 2016. Muslim voters make up around 23.60 per cent of the electorate, while Scheduled Castes account for 16.46 per cent. The seat is largely rural, with only 3.35 per cent of voters classified as urban.

Nandigram election result 2026: Strong voter participation

Nandigram’s voter turnout continues to be exceptionally high; it reached a record of 88.5% in the 2021 elections, compared with 87% in the 2016 election. The fact that this area has had such a record of consistently high turnout shows that this constituency is politically very active and that it remains an important seat in West Bengal politics.

Nandigram election result 2026: Suvendu’s dominance in the seat

Suvendu Adhikari, a two-time MLA from Nandigram and one of the BJP’s primary representatives in West Bengal, has shown a firm grasp on this district. Adhikari’s grip on this constituency has been solidified through many elections.

Nandigram election result 2026: Past performance strengthens position

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Suvendu secured nearly 49 per cent of the vote and defeated Mamata Banerjee in a historic contest. Going further back, his vote share in 2016 was even higher, reportedly between 65 and 67 per cent. These numbers underline his strong base and influence in the region.

Nandigram election result 2026: TMC’s strategy and internal shifts

TMC threw their hat in the ring with Pabitra Kar as their candidate against him this election season. Kar had previously been a member of BJP, and at one time was considered an ally of Adhikari; he had only recently joined TMC just hours before he was announced as the Party’s candidate. Because of this, there is no shortage of political drama surrounding the contest between the two.

Nandigram election result 2026: Abhishek Banerjee’s focus on the seat

A potential loss for the TMC in Nandigram would also be seen as a personal setback for the party’s general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee. He had taken direct responsibility for the seat and said, “Nandigram is my responsibility. All of you take responsibility for the coming 25 days. For the next five years, I will be responsible for Nandigram.”

Nandigram election result 2026: Parallel battle in Bhabanipur

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari is also contesting from Bhabanipur, where he is up against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, in Bhabanipur, he is currently trailing by 7,184 votes. Despite this, he remains confident that by the time all 20 rounds of counting are completed, he will emerge as the winner.

Nandigram election result 2026: Allegations and tension during counting

Amid the counting process, Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the Election Commission and BJP have started to “loot” TMC’s votes by halting counting in different parts of Kolkata. She later visited several counting centres herself to ensure there was no foul play, adding to the tension surrounding the election results.

Nandigram Election Results from 1951 to 2026:

Nandigram- MLA List 1951-2026 Year Nandigram North MLA Party Opponent 1951 Subodh Chandra Maity Congress — 1957 Subodh Chandra Maity Congress — 1962 Subodh Chandra Maity Congress — Year Nandigram South MLA Party Opponent 1951 Prabir Chandra Jana Congress — 1957 Bhupal Chandra Panda CPI — 1962 Prabir Chandra Jana Congress — Year Nandigram MLA Party Opponent 1967 Bhupal Chandra Panda CPI — 1969 Bhupal Chandra Panda CPI — 1971 Bhupal Chandra Panda CPI — 1972 Bhupal Chandra Panda CPI — Year Nandigram MLA Party Opponent 1977 Prabir Jana Janata Party Bhupal Panda (CPI) 1982 Bhupal Chandra Panda CPI Ramesh Gharai (INC) 1987 Sakti Bal CPI Debi Sankar Panda (INC) 1991 Sakti Bal CPI Debi Sankar Panda (INC) 1996 Debisankar Panda INC Sakti Bal (CPI) 2001 Illiyas Mohammad Sk CPI Sunil Baran Maiti (TMC) 2006 Illiyas Mohammad Sk CPI Sk Supian (TMC) 2009 Firoza Bibi TMC Paramananda Bharati (CPI) 2011 Firoza Bibi TMC Paramananda Bharati (CPI) 2016 Suvendu Adhikari TMC Abdul Kabir Sheikh (CPI) 2021 Suvendu Adhikari BJP Mamata Banerjee (TMC) 2026 – – –

Nandigram Election Voting Percentage from 2001 to 2026

Year Voter Turnout (%) 2001 ~84% 2006 ~86% 2009 (Bypoll) ~78% 2011 ~87% 2016 ~88% 2021 ~88.0% 2026 91

Nandigram Election Exit Poll Results Data from 2001 to 2026

EXIT POLL RESULT 2001- 2026 Year Exit Poll Trend (State-Based Interpretation for Nandigram) Expected Winner (Exit Poll) Actual Result 2001 No major exit polls available Left (CPI) CPI Won 2006 Exit polls favoured Left Front CPI / Left CPI Won 2009 (Bypoll) No exit poll (by-election) — TMC Won 2011 Exit polls predicted TMC wave in Bengal TMC TMC Won 2016 Exit polls predicted TMC clear majority TMC TMC Won 2021 Exit polls predicted tight fight / BJP surge Mixed (some BJP edge) BJP Won (Suvendu Adhikari) 2026 Exit polls show BJP edge in Bengal overall BJP leaning Result awaited

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