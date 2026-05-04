Odisha vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Odisha vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: Odisha FC will be looking to save some pride from a difficult campaign when they host Bengaluru FC in the closing phase of the Indian Super League 2025-26 season at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 4.

The Juggernauts have struggled and have just one victory in their last nine games, unable to find consistency on either side of the ball. Defensive mistakes and a lack of cutting edge in the final third have cost them valuable points on a number of occasions and they are perilously close to the bottom of the table. With a few games remaining, this fixture is a crucial opportunity for Odisha to regain confidence and build momentum heading into the end of the season.

Bengaluru FC meanwhile find themselves in mid-table positions and are in the running for a strong finish. They’ve shown flashes of quality throughout the campaign but inconsistency has prevented them from climbing higher. An opportunity to take advantage of an under-pressure Odisha side and cement their own claims to a top-five spot.

Both sides will be desperate for points for different reasons so this one promises to be a real battle where being clinical in front of goal may well be decisive.

Odisha vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Odisha vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The match between Odisha vs Bengaluru FC in ISL 2025-26 is scheduled for Monday 4 May 2026.

When will the Odisha vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in India on Monday, 4 May 2026.

Where will the Odisha vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The game will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Where to watch Odisha vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 4 May 2026.

Odisha vs Bengaluru FC Predicted XI

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Namgyal Bhutiya ,Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Ryan Williams, Brian Sanchez, Soham Varshneya, Sunil Chhetri.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Thoiba Singh, Carlos Delgado, Subham Bhattacharya, Hitesh Sharma, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalrinfela Khiangte, Rahim Ali, Isak Vanlalruatfela, VP Suhair.

Read More: Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?