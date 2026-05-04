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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Turn Into WWE, Fans Have A Royal Rumble In Gaddafi Stadium — WATCH Video

PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Turn Into WWE, Fans Have A Royal Rumble In Gaddafi Stadium — WATCH Video

PSL 2026 Final saw Peshawar Zalmi defeat Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, but a shocking fan fight went viral. The WWE-style brawl overshadowed Babar Azam’s title win as security concerns emerged during the Pakistan Super League summit clash.

PSL 2026 final saw a massive brawl between fans at Gaddafi Stadium. Image Credit: X
PSL 2026 final saw a massive brawl between fans at Gaddafi Stadium. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 15:50 IST

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PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Turn Into WWE, Fans Have A Royal Rumble In Gaddafi Stadium — WATCH Video

PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi won by five wickets against Hyderabad Kingsmen to lift their second Pakistan Super League trophy. However, despite the success of the Babar Azam-led side, there were multiple moments that took the limelight away from the actual cricket happening at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. One of these moments saw the passionate fans who had not been allowed during the league stage take the spotlight as they were involved in what could be described as WWE’s Royal Rumble. In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, multiple fans are seen attacking each other, while not many are coming or doing anything to stop the brawl.

WATCH: Fight between fans during PSL 2026 Final




There has been no confirmation from either the fans or the security present at the venue as to why the fight occurred. The reasons can range from a slight cricket banter gone wrong to a diaspora of topics. However, with the fans being allowed only in the PSL 2026 playoff games, it does not appear to be a great sight to see fans fighting with each other while other people present at the venue do nothing to stop them, and on top of that, are busy recording videos on their respective phones. 

PSL 2026 Final: Who won the Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen clash?

Peshawar Zalmi won the PSL 2026 final by five wickets against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Notably, it was Babar Azam’s first major trophy won by him as a captain at the professional level.

PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Highlights

At the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Peshawar Zalmi defeated the rookies Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets to win their second Pakistan Super League title. Despite a valiant 54 off 50 balls by Saim Ayub, Peshawar’s disciplined bowling attack, spearheaded by Aaron Hardie’s outstanding four-wicket haul (4 for 24) and tight spells from Nahid Rana and Sufiyan Muqeem, limited Hyderabad to a meek 129 all out in 18 overs. After losing captain Babar Azam and Kusal Mendis at a low cost, Peshawar was put under early pressure. But the innings was stabilized by Player of the Match Aaron Hardie and Abdul Samad’s calm combination. Hardie led the Zalmi to victory with both bat and ball, scoring 130/5 in just 15.2 overs and breaking the team’s protracted trophy drought. 

Also Read: MI vs LSG Injury News: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Big Update On Former Mumbai Indians Skipper

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PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Turn Into WWE, Fans Have A Royal Rumble In Gaddafi Stadium — WATCH Video
PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Turn Into WWE, Fans Have A Royal Rumble In Gaddafi Stadium — WATCH Video
PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Turn Into WWE, Fans Have A Royal Rumble In Gaddafi Stadium — WATCH Video
PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Turn Into WWE, Fans Have A Royal Rumble In Gaddafi Stadium — WATCH Video

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