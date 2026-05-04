LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Chief Minister MK Stalin Loses Kolathur To Vijay’s TVK: All About The Winning Candidate

Chief Minister MK Stalin Loses Kolathur To Vijay’s TVK: All About The Winning Candidate

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly results shocked politics as MK Stalin lost Kolathur after holding it since 2011. Vijay’s TVK delivered a historic win, marking a major setback for DMK and signaling the rise of a new “Vijay Wave” in urban Tamil politics.

MK Stalin Loses Stronghold as Vijay’s TVK Wins
MK Stalin Loses Stronghold as Vijay’s TVK Wins

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 16:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chief Minister MK Stalin Loses Kolathur To Vijay’s TVK: All About The Winning Candidate

The political landscape of Tamil Nadu has been transformed by the results of the 2026 Assembly Election results which have created a major political transformation. The Chief Minister, MK Stalin, experienced his most significant political defeat when he lost control of his Kolathur constituency, which he had held since 2011. The seat, which MK Stalin had represented since 2011, fell to the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay. The DMK has lost its urban power because of this defeat, which represents more than just a lost seat because the “Vijay Wave” has managed to penetrate the strongest defenses of the Dravidian political system.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: DMK defeatKolathurm.k stalinTamil Nadu election 2026tamilaga-vettri-kazhagamVijay TVK

RELATED News

Who Will Be Next Assam CM? A Look At Top Contenders As Himanta Biswa Sarma Races Towards Majority

Who Will Be Tamil Nadu CM? A Look At Top Contenders Including Vijay As TVK Races Towards Majority In A Stunning Debut

Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full Winner List of BJP, Congress, AIUDF And Others

Kerala Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winners From UDF, LDF, BJP And Other Parties

Decoding Bengal’s Duality: BJP Sweeps Polls But Sentiment Stays With Mamata

LATEST NEWS

Chief Minister MK Stalin Loses Kolathur To Vijay’s TVK: All About The Winning Candidate

Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX Debuts In India: 55kWh Battery, 502Km Range, And Premium Features, Check All Features And Price

PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Turn Into WWE, Fans Have A Royal Rumble In Gaddafi Stadium — WATCH Video

Vedanta-Adani Tussle Over JAL: NCLAT Dismisses Vedanta’s Plea Against Adani’s Jaiprakash Bid; Here’s What It Means – Explained

MPBSE Second Board Exam 2026 Admit Card Released: Download MP Board Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Decoding Bengal’s Duality: BJP Sweeps Polls But Sentiment Stays With Mamata

MI vs LSG Injury News: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Big Update On Former Mumbai Indians Skipper

Nagaon, Tezpur, Silchar, Karimganj Election Results LIVE: Full Winners List and Key Candidates Across Parties

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Election Results 2026 LIVE: Oupalam, Nellithope, Ariankuppam Full Winners List & Latest Updates

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 OUT at hpbose.org: Check Pass Percentage, Topper List and Download Marksheet

Chief Minister MK Stalin Loses Kolathur To Vijay’s TVK: All About The Winning Candidate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chief Minister MK Stalin Loses Kolathur To Vijay’s TVK: All About The Winning Candidate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chief Minister MK Stalin Loses Kolathur To Vijay’s TVK: All About The Winning Candidate
Chief Minister MK Stalin Loses Kolathur To Vijay’s TVK: All About The Winning Candidate
Chief Minister MK Stalin Loses Kolathur To Vijay’s TVK: All About The Winning Candidate
Chief Minister MK Stalin Loses Kolathur To Vijay’s TVK: All About The Winning Candidate

QUICK LINKS