Chief Minister MK Stalin Loses Kolathur To Vijay’s TVK: All About The Winning Candidate

The political landscape of Tamil Nadu has been transformed by the results of the 2026 Assembly Election results which have created a major political transformation. The Chief Minister, MK Stalin, experienced his most significant political defeat when he lost control of his Kolathur constituency, which he had held since 2011. The seat, which MK Stalin had represented since 2011, fell to the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay. The DMK has lost its urban power because of this defeat, which represents more than just a lost seat because the “Vijay Wave” has managed to penetrate the strongest defenses of the Dravidian political system.

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