Top Gainers And Losers On May 4: Adani Ports Surges 5%, Kotak Bank Slips; Sensex Gains 356 Points, Nifty Tops 24,100

Top Gainers And Losers on May 4: On Monday, Indian equity markets closed higher, with benchmark indices extending their gains due to heavy buying in realty, energy, and metal stocks. Low crude oil prices, steady global cues and political stability provided support to the investor’s confidence.

The Sensex gained 355.90 points (0.46%) to end at 77,269.40, whereas the Nifty 50 rallied 121.75 points (0.51%) to cross the 24,100 mark at 24,119.30.

Both the indices touched their intraday highs in between the trading session and later pared their gains. Sensex at its peak gained up to 77,910.75 points, whereas Nifty touched 24,290.20 points before it slipped into the red.

Top Gainers And Losers On May 4: What gave impetus to investors’ sentiments?

Multiple factors are in support of the market trend:

Sliding global crude oil prices

Reduction of geo-political concerns

Solid buying support from domestic institutional investors

Political stability sentiment on the back of important election results

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are still showing their dominance as sellers in the market, as they sold shares worth Rs 8,047.86 crore; however, strong buying from domestic institutional investors (DIIs) saved the day as they bought shares worth Rs 3,487.10 crore.

Top Nifty 50 Gainers (May 4)

Some heavyweights are pushing the market up with good momentum and supporting the index to stay in the green.

Adani Ports & SEZ: +5.41% | The stock zoomed over strong April cargo volumes at 43.1 MMT, which is up 15% YoY.

Eicher Motors: +3.11% | The stock rallied on the strong growth in Royal Enfield sales at 31% YoY.

Jio Financial Services: +2.98% | The stock sustained its strong momentum on account of the robust performance of the financial services domain.

Adani Enterprises: +2.68% | The stock tracks the positive sentiment across the entire Adani group of companies.

Reliance Industries: +2.54% | The stock remained stable with consistent buying on account of the good show of the energy and retail behemoth.

Top Nifty 50 Losers (May 4)

Profit booking and poor earnings reaction brought certain counters down.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: -3.18% – a muted earnings reaction weighed down on the investors’ sentiments.

Bharti Airtel: -3.12% – Telecom sector pressure was the reason for its downward movement.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: -2.61% – weakness in the pharmaceutical sector dragged it down.

ONGC: -2.22% – crude stock moved along with the volatility of crude-oil prices.

TCS: -1.77% – Indian IT stocks ended with losses amid global woes.

Top Gainers And Losers On May 4: Mid-Cap Movers – Momentum Continues

Nifty Midcap 100 increased by 0.63% and ended at 60,159.75 points, as broad-based buying continued to support stocks from midcap companies.

Top Midcap Gainers:

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL): +7.59%

Laurus Labs: +5.81%

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: +4.72%

Godrej Properties: +4.56%

KEI Industries: +4.35%

Top Midcap Losers:

Coforge: -3.51%

Oil India: -2.81%

Indian Bank: -2.74%

Indus Towers: -2.48%

M&M Financial Services: -2.48%

Top Gainers And Losers On May 4: Small-Cap Stocks – Surpassing Large caps

The Nifty Smallcap 100 went up by 0.70% and closed at 18,132.50 points, signifying a strong risk appetite among investors.

Top Smallcap Gainers:

Dr Lal PathLabs: +14.39%

Meesho: +12.46%

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings: +7.32%

Neuland Laboratories: +7.31%

CESC: +6.57%

Top Smallcap Losers:

Piramal Finance: -5.68%

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: -5.23%

Garden Reach Shipbuilders: -4.84%

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals: -4.51%

KFin Technologies: -3.37%

Top Gainers And Losers On May 4: Sectoral Performance: Realty leads, IT struggles

Nifty Realty: +2.5% (top sector performer)

Nifty Metal: +1%

Nifty Pharma: +0.9%

Nifty Energy: +0.6%

Nifty Auto: +0.5%

Nifty FMCG: +0.3%

Losers include:

Nifty IT: -0.9% (pulled down by Coforge and TCS)

Nifty PSU Bank: -0.2% (weakness in Indian Bank and Central Bank)

Nifty Bank: flat to slightly weak

Top Gainers And Losers On May 4: Outlook for the Market

Overall, market breadth continues to remain positive, with mid-cap and small-cap stocks performing better than the large caps. A few selective stocks in the banking and IT sectors incurred losses due to profit booking and an adverse reaction to weak quarterly results.

However, strong support from energy, infrastructure, and real estate stocks kept the broader market positive.

Investors should closely watch the global crude oil prices, FII inflows and the approaching corporate earnings for further movement in the markets.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)